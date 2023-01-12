Read full article on original website
The New York Game Awards 2023 Livestream
The New York Game Awards return in 2023 for its 12th edition. Tune in to see all the winners, including Legend Award recipient Phil Spencer. Tuesday January 17th at 5pm PT / 8pm ET on IGN!
Extremely Powerful Capybaras - Official Announcement Trailer
Extremely Powerful Capybaras is a horde-mode survival rogue-lite game with a vibrant art style. Featuring four base classes, an in-game currency to purchase new weapons and abilities, and a four-player co-op mode as well. Extremely Powerful Capybaras is coming to PC soon with a demo available now.
Anno 1800 - Official Console Reveal Trailer
Anno 1800 is a strategy game that gives players the opportunity to show off their leadership skills: build gigantic metropolises, set up efficient and profitable logistical networks, colonize an exotic new continent, charter expeditions to the four corners of the globe, and dominate their opponents diplomatically, commercially, or militarily. Coupling the game's massive success on PC, it's arriving to current-gen consoles in 2023. Anno 1800 is releasing on March 16 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
The Best-Selling Games & Consoles of 2022 - IGN Daily Fix
The NPD has finally revealed the best-selling games and consoles of 2022. The European Union (EU) is reportedly planning to submit a statement of objections to Microsoft regarding its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Finally, PlayStation Plus Premium is offering a two-hour trial of The Last of Us Part 1 in celebration of HBO Max's The Last of Us series.
Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 to Be Split Into Two Parts; Scheduled to Come This March
Attack on Titan’s Final Season Part 3 is coming. The official Twitter account of the series has revealed that the anime will start airing in Japan on March 3. But the Final Season will not air in its entirety. It will be divided into two parts, and the first part will air in March. The second part of the Final Season Part 3 will air sometime in 2023.
Smite x Magic: The Gathering - Official Crossover Event Trailer
The Smite x Magic: The Gathering crossover event will be available in January 2023. Check out the latest Smite trailer for the reveal. The Gods have faced many threats across the Battleground, but nothing can prepare them to face the dangers of the Multiverse. Fight back against Nicol Bolas as some of the most iconic characters in Magic: The Gathering in this crossover.
Theseus Protocol - Official Early Access Launch Trailer
Take a look at the world, characters, and more of Theseus Protocol in this launch trailer for this deck-building strategy roguelike game, available now in Steam Early Access. Set in a dire dystopian world, take the role of Prometheus and alter the fate of humanity with a collection of vigorous cards and a variety of weapons at the ready. Journey across disparate lands, encounter relentless foes, and unveil Mark City’s darkest secrets.
Tails: The Backbone Preludes - Official Release Date Announcement Trailer
Tails: The Backbone Preludes is a narrative adventure set in the post-noir dystopian vision of Vancouver brought to life in Backbone, this prequel introduces a new series of intertwined stories surrounding four anthropomorphic animals. Tails will feature a wealth of new gameplay elements, interactions, puzzles, and choices that will ripple throughout the narrative. Tails: The Backbone Preludes will launch on February 2 for PC.
Grand Emprise: Time Travel Survival - Official Announcement Trailer
Embark on a journey through the eras of time in Grand Emprise: Time Travel Survival, an upcoming survival, crafting, and base-building open-world adventure game coming to PC. It is available to wishlist now on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2236300/Grand_Emprise_Time_Travel_Survival/. Take another look at Grand Emprise in this announcement trailer to see various locations,...
Forspoken - Official PC Features Highlight Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Forspoken to see some of the PC features of the upcoming action RPG, including graphical customization, AMD FidelityFX and AMD FSR 2 support, and more. Forspoken will be available on January 24, 2023.
Walkthrough (Key Quests)
This walkthrough covers story quests in Monster Hunter Rise that begin with Village Key Quests but then switch over to Multiplayer Hub Key Quests. The sections for IGN's walkthrough and strategy guide are below -- and note that this Monster Hunter Rise walkthrough works for the original Nintendo Switch and PC versions as well as the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S versions that launched in January 2023.
The Bell Tolls…
This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough for The Bell Tolls... Story Mission. During this mission, you will face Fallen Venom to try and retrieve a live symbiote sample from him. Before The Mission. Before starting this mission, you need to talk to Tony and then...
Joon Shining - Official Release Date Trailer
Joon Shining will be leaving Early Access and getting a full release on Steam on February 17, 2023. Watch the trailer for a look at the colorful world of this golf-like fantasy platformer game. Join Joon on a mission in this golf-like platformer with a fantasy twist. With its golf-like...
Remnant: From the Ashes - Official Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer
Check out the announcement trailer for the reveal that Remnant: From the Ashes is coming soon to Nintendo Switch, and get another look at this action RPG. Humanity is struggling to survive, but they possess the technology to open portals to other realms and alternate realities. Are you brave enough to travel through these portals to uncover the mystery and take back what's yours?
Shattering Expectations
This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough for The Shattering Expectations Story Mission. This is the last mission of the first part of this game. This time, a couple of heroes will join you to break the barrier surrounding the Sanctum Sanctorum and take it back from Lilith's goons.
Valheim Ashlands Update
Explore the ever-expanding world of Valheim in the upcoming Ashlands update. This large chunk of land at the far south of the Valheim map is currently in pre-production. While there is no set release for the Ashlands update for Valheim at this time, the development team has announced its plan to release frequent updates with progress and planned content for Ashlands.
Aussie Deals: Historic Low on PS5 GoW Ragnarok, Discounted DualSense Edge and Cheaper Steam Decks!
The RRP of the much coveted (yet expensive) DualSense Edge has been dulled today. Not by much, admittedly—but every buck counts when you're chasing that premium life, no? And take it from a guy who got mitts on...it very much is. Speaking of living the high life, I've noticed Kogan's prices on the Steam Deck have inched even lower recently. Tempting stuff, Valve's recent warning notwithstanding.
Some Assembly Required
This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough of the Some Assembly Required Story Mission. On this page, we go over the best strategy to defend the Avenger's Tower from Hydra's and how to complete each of this mission's objectives. Before The Mission. After waking up, head...
The Bill Comes Due
This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough of The Bill Comes Due Story Mission. This page also covers everything that unlocks in the Abbey before and after the mission—like using the Forge during the day and exploring and interacting with characters at night. Before the...
