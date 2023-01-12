ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail

A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
New York Post

Brian Walshe asked landlord about security cameras day after reporting missing mom’s disappearance: report

The Massachusetts fraudster charged with misleading the police’s investigation into his wife’s New Year’s Day disappearance asked his landlord whether his property has security cameras last week. Brian Walshe, 47, reported wife Ana Walshe missing on Jan. 4 — three days after he claims he last saw her, when she left their Cohasset home for a “work emergency” in the early hours of the morning. A day after reporting her missing Brian called the family’s landlord to ask if there were security cameras on the premises, an NBC10 Boston reporter tweeted Monday.       Another reporter for Boston 25 News...
COHASSET, MA
The Independent

Police seek help identifying man who does not know who he is

Police have renewed an appeal for help in identifying a man who was found in a seaside town more than three months ago and still cannot tell officers who he is or where he is from.The man, thought to be aged between 40 and 50 years old, was found in Weymouth, Dorset, on Wednesday September 28 2022.Dorset Police said that he speaks with an eastern European accent and his first language is believed to be Latvian.Police Constable Becky Barnes said: “We have been continuing to conduct enquiries to try and establish the identity of this man, which have included contact...
The Independent

Terrified mum kissed children goodbye after abusive boyfriend wrote ‘mummy is dead’ on wall

A terrified mum was forced to kiss her children goodbye after her abusive boyfriend scrawled “mummy is dead” on the wall, smashed plates and glasses, then grabbed her by the throat.Michelle Bielby was convinced she would be killed by menacing Jake Jones, 31, after he told her, “I’m going to put you in a grave”.The jealous NHS worker then repeatedly strangled the mum-of-two in a drunken rage at her home in Herne Bay, Kent.Believing she was texting another man, Jones, who described himself as a “hermit”, warned her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will” before launching his attack.He then...
New York Post

Cops ‘puzzled’ by 8-hour window before Idaho murder victims’ roommates called 911

Cops are still “puzzled” about why a surviving roommate in the University of Idaho quadruple murder waited eight hours after the slaughter to call police, an Idaho law enforcement source told The Post. Dylan Mortensen, 21, opened her bedroom door to see an unknown “figure clad in black clothing and a mask” walking past her, towards the home’s back exit, just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, she told investigators. Yet neither she nor the other spared roommate, Bethany Funke, 21, called police until noon. The 8-hour gap “has been something that we have puzzled over — we don’t know if...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Woman in her 20s dead after reports of dog attack

A woman has died and another is in hospital after reports of a dog attack.Surrey Police said officers were called to Gravelly Hill in Caterham following reports of a dog attacking members of the public at 2.45pm on Thursday afternoon.A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.Formal identification has yet to take place, but her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.This incident will be concerning to the local community and I would like to reassure them that we believe all dogs have been accounted for and are...
TheDailyBeast

Bryan Kohberger’s Facial Cuts Are From a Bad Shave: Sheriff

The local sheriff in Moscow, Idaho, has an explanation for why Bryan Kohberger’s face was riddled with cuts at his last court date: He just had a bad shave! Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles confirmed the botched shave in a text message to The Daily Beast on Thursday shortly after the alleged killer exited court, where a judge determined his preliminary hearing won’t be held until June 26. Skiles would not say what type of razor Kohberger has access to in jail or whether the 28-year-old is on suicide watch. Kohberger is being held without bail for the grisly slaying of four University of Idaho students in November. Are those cuts on #BryanKohberger's face? pic.twitter.com/58eGmXlbm9— Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) January 12, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Staff Knew 6-Year-Old Had Gun Before He Shot His Teacher, Officials Say

School officials in Virginia were told that a 6-year-old boy might have had a weapon on him when he got to school on the morning of Jan. 6, two and a half hours before he allegedly shot his teacher in the chest. Newport News Public Schools superintendent George Parker told parents in a meeting Thursday night that “at least one administrator was notified of a possible weapon... and was aware that that student had, there was a potential that there was a weapon on campus.” The boy’s backpack was searched that morning but nothing was found, he said. Abigail Zwerner, a 25-year-old first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary, was shot during class without any warning or prior struggle. She was initially in critical condition but is now stable. The boy’s mom owned the 9mm handgun legally but it’s unclear how he got his hands on it. He’s being held at a medical facility for now while a judge determines what’s next. The district said it would install metal detectors at Richneck and consider other changes like requiring clear backpacks.Read it at WAVY
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
americanmilitarynews.com

Patient died after hospital guards tackled her for mask being too low

During the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a female hospital patient died after security guards pushed her against a wall for not wearing a face mask above her chin. Stephanie Warriner, 43, appeared to have no pulse after the May 2020 altercation at Toronto General Hospital. She was able to be revived, but was taken off life support 16 days later, CTV News reported.
