A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Deputies find blood, shovel and a body in a wheelbarrow during well-being check
A 27-year-old Wadsworth man may have been about to bury his cousin Wednesday night when deputies showed up for a well-being check, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department says.
Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail
A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Brian Walshe asked landlord about security cameras day after reporting missing mom’s disappearance: report
The Massachusetts fraudster charged with misleading the police’s investigation into his wife’s New Year’s Day disappearance asked his landlord whether his property has security cameras last week. Brian Walshe, 47, reported wife Ana Walshe missing on Jan. 4 — three days after he claims he last saw her, when she left their Cohasset home for a “work emergency” in the early hours of the morning. A day after reporting her missing Brian called the family’s landlord to ask if there were security cameras on the premises, an NBC10 Boston reporter tweeted Monday. Another reporter for Boston 25 News...
Horror details after Taylor Goodridge, 17, dies at boarding school when ‘officials ignored her crippling pain’
A TEENAGER has died after a boarding school she attended ignored her complaints of "extreme pain," according to a lawsuit filed by her family. Taylor Goodridge, 17, was a student at the Diamond Ranch Academy in Hurricane, Utah, when she collapsed and died on December 20. Her family believes she...
Police seek help identifying man who does not know who he is
Police have renewed an appeal for help in identifying a man who was found in a seaside town more than three months ago and still cannot tell officers who he is or where he is from.The man, thought to be aged between 40 and 50 years old, was found in Weymouth, Dorset, on Wednesday September 28 2022.Dorset Police said that he speaks with an eastern European accent and his first language is believed to be Latvian.Police Constable Becky Barnes said: “We have been continuing to conduct enquiries to try and establish the identity of this man, which have included contact...
Terrified mum kissed children goodbye after abusive boyfriend wrote ‘mummy is dead’ on wall
A terrified mum was forced to kiss her children goodbye after her abusive boyfriend scrawled “mummy is dead” on the wall, smashed plates and glasses, then grabbed her by the throat.Michelle Bielby was convinced she would be killed by menacing Jake Jones, 31, after he told her, “I’m going to put you in a grave”.The jealous NHS worker then repeatedly strangled the mum-of-two in a drunken rage at her home in Herne Bay, Kent.Believing she was texting another man, Jones, who described himself as a “hermit”, warned her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will” before launching his attack.He then...
Walmart Customer held hostage by Employee: "First,they lock carts and now they refuse to let one leave after they pay?"
A TikTok user has gone viral after he shared a video about his fallout with a Walmart employee. In the video, the man, Travis Lee Ragan, explains that he was “held hostage” by an employee of Walmart located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, after accusing him of stealing.
Cops ‘puzzled’ by 8-hour window before Idaho murder victims’ roommates called 911
Cops are still “puzzled” about why a surviving roommate in the University of Idaho quadruple murder waited eight hours after the slaughter to call police, an Idaho law enforcement source told The Post. Dylan Mortensen, 21, opened her bedroom door to see an unknown “figure clad in black clothing and a mask” walking past her, towards the home’s back exit, just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, she told investigators. Yet neither she nor the other spared roommate, Bethany Funke, 21, called police until noon. The 8-hour gap “has been something that we have puzzled over — we don’t know if...
Woman in her 20s dead after reports of dog attack
A woman has died and another is in hospital after reports of a dog attack.Surrey Police said officers were called to Gravelly Hill in Caterham following reports of a dog attacking members of the public at 2.45pm on Thursday afternoon.A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.Formal identification has yet to take place, but her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.This incident will be concerning to the local community and I would like to reassure them that we believe all dogs have been accounted for and are...
George Santos' former roommate says the congressman stole his $520 Burberry scarf and wore it to a 'Stop the Steal' rally: report
The roommate, who claimed his scarf was missing, said he was certain Santos had stolen it after seeing clips of him wearing a checkered scarf during a "Stop the Steal" rally.
Bryan Kohberger’s Facial Cuts Are From a Bad Shave: Sheriff
The local sheriff in Moscow, Idaho, has an explanation for why Bryan Kohberger’s face was riddled with cuts at his last court date: He just had a bad shave! Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles confirmed the botched shave in a text message to The Daily Beast on Thursday shortly after the alleged killer exited court, where a judge determined his preliminary hearing won’t be held until June 26. Skiles would not say what type of razor Kohberger has access to in jail or whether the 28-year-old is on suicide watch. Kohberger is being held without bail for the grisly slaying of four University of Idaho students in November. Are those cuts on #BryanKohberger's face? pic.twitter.com/58eGmXlbm9— Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) January 12, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Staff Knew 6-Year-Old Had Gun Before He Shot His Teacher, Officials Say
School officials in Virginia were told that a 6-year-old boy might have had a weapon on him when he got to school on the morning of Jan. 6, two and a half hours before he allegedly shot his teacher in the chest. Newport News Public Schools superintendent George Parker told parents in a meeting Thursday night that “at least one administrator was notified of a possible weapon... and was aware that that student had, there was a potential that there was a weapon on campus.” The boy’s backpack was searched that morning but nothing was found, he said. Abigail Zwerner, a 25-year-old first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary, was shot during class without any warning or prior struggle. She was initially in critical condition but is now stable. The boy’s mom owned the 9mm handgun legally but it’s unclear how he got his hands on it. He’s being held at a medical facility for now while a judge determines what’s next. The district said it would install metal detectors at Richneck and consider other changes like requiring clear backpacks.Read it at WAVY
Six-year-old with autism found dead behind home after she went missing, deputies say
Roughly two hours after a search began Tuesday for a Palm Beach six-year-old girl with autism, deputies say her body was discovered behind her home.
1 dead, 1 hurt, 1 charged in St. Charles home invasion: Police
St. Charles police arrived at the Fox Run Apartments and found Panagiotis Koutroubis dragging James Gheradini, wounded in the chest with a gunshot wound. Police say they and at least one other person came in and zip tied people in the apartment.

Patient died after hospital guards tackled her for mask being too low
During the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a female hospital patient died after security guards pushed her against a wall for not wearing a face mask above her chin. Stephanie Warriner, 43, appeared to have no pulse after the May 2020 altercation at Toronto General Hospital. She was able to be revived, but was taken off life support 16 days later, CTV News reported.
Video shows a man trying to grab a barista through a drive-thru window in a kidnapping attempt, police say
Disturbing video captured the moment a man tried to pull a barista through a drive-thru window in an alleged kidnapping attempt in Washington state. The Auburn Police Department posted the video on its Twitter page Monday and asked the public for help identifying the man. In the footage, the man...
'Horrific' California shooting that killed 6 was 'deliberate,' says official
Officials are looking for two known suspects after six people were killed in a California shooting. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux named the victims and said the incident is suspected to be gang-related.Jan. 17, 2023.
