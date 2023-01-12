ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

AG Garland appoints special counsel in Biden doc probe

By Taylor Delandro, Joe Khalil, Andrew Dorn
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I6iXX_0kCaGK9300

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that he has appointed a special counsel to oversee the investigation into the classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s office and Delaware home.

Garland has named Robert Hur, a former U.S. attorney during the Trump administration, as special counsel.

Hur vowed to conduct the investigation with “fair, impartial and dispassionate judgment,” in a statement released shortly after the announcement.

At a press conferece Thursday, the attorney general provided a detailed timeline explaining how the latest document probe began.

On Nov. 4, the National Archives contacted a prosecutor at the Department of Justice and told them that the White House had notified the National Archives of classified documents that were discovered at the office of the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., according to Garland.

“That office was not authorized for storage of classified documents,” said Garland.

On Nov. 9, Garland said the FBI conducted an assessment to determine whether classified information had been mishandled in violation of the law.

Five days later, Garland appointed U.S. Attorney John Lausch to conduct an investigation into the Biden documents to help the AG determine whether to appoint a special counsel.

More than a month later, on Dec. 20, Biden’s personal counsel informed Lausch that additional classified documents had been found in the garage of Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home. The FBI went to the residence and secured the documents, according to Garland.

On Jan. 5, Lausch advised Garland that further investigation by a special counsel was warranted.

The White House maintains that Biden was unaware of the classified documents in the two locations and has no idea what information they contain. The president’s lawyers said they immediately turned over the records, which are said to be from the Obama-Biden administration, upon discovering them.

“We are confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the President and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of this mistake,” said Richard Sauber, an attorney for the president.

At a separate press conference Thursday, Biden said he’s fully cooperating with the Justice Department’s review.

When asked why some of the classified documents were found in his garage, Biden appeared to push back against the notion that the documents were stored recklessly.

“My Corvette’s in a locked garage, so it’s not like they’re (classified documents) sitting out on the street,” Biden said.

George Santos refuses to resign despite political pressure

The first documents with classified markings were found at Biden’s former office space in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 2, shortly before the 2022 midterm election. Despite finding the initial set of documents more than two months ago, news of the discovery did not come out until this week.

Sauber said Thursday that the president’s lawyers found an additional set of a small number of documents in the garage of Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home. A single document was also found in a room adjacent to the garage.

No documents were found in the Bidens’ Rehoboth Beach home.

“During the review, the lawyers discovered among personal and political papers a small number of additional Obama-Biden Administration records with classified markings. All but one of these documents were found in storage space in the President’s Wilmington residence garage. One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room,” Sauber said in a statement.

The administration is “fully cooperating” to ensure that the records are handled properly, he said.

NewsNation reached out to the offices of all living former presidents, asking whether they were aware of any lingering documents, but only one responded.

“That intensively thorough process was conducted before he left the White House, when all of his presidential records — classified and unclassified — were turned over to the National Archives,” said Freddy Ford, chief of staff of the office of George W. Bush.

Biden has said he was “ surprised to learn ” that documents were found, but his lawyers “did what they should have done” when they immediately called the National Archives.

Pence confident in McCarthy, GOP-led House despite infighting

The new discovery has prompted a new round of calls for investigation and inquiries.

House Oversight Chairman Jim Comer, R-Ky., sent two letters to the White House, following both incidents, asking for all of the documents Biden aides handed over to the National Archives.

“Failing to disclose violations by President Biden to committee Republicans and the American public raises concerns about inconsistent policy and procedures at the agency that creates the appearance of political bias,” Comer wrote in his second letter.

When asked if former President Donald Trump and Biden’s classified documents will be investigated the same way, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana said: “I think the American people see that double standard, and that raises a lot more questions. You’ve seen a very one-sided set of investigations; it’s time we start looking at things that have been ignored for too long.”

The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee has requested that the U.S. intelligence community conduct a “damage assessment” of potentially classified documents.

The revelation also may complicate the Justice Department’s consideration of whether to bring charges against Trump, a Republican who is trying to win back the White House in 2024 and has repeatedly claimed the department’s inquiry into his own conduct amounted to “corruption.”

There are significant differences between the Trump and Biden situations . The Biden administration maintains that it was proactive and transparent in a way that Trump was not.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Body found behind Memphis church identified as school secretary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about a man who was found dead outside of a church in South Memphis. Memphis Police identified the victim as Larry Thorn. A witness told WREG he saw a body burning on the backside of a boarded-up church off Gold Avenue. Police said they received a man down call just […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
WREG

Woman missing after leaving with man to get cigarettes: MPD

UPDATE: The City Watch for Jean Merritt has been canceled. *** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman who reportedly went missing from North Memphis Thursday night. Police say 47-year-old Jean Merritt was last seen in the 1400 block of Sydney Street at around 9 p.m. Thursday. Memphis Police issued a City […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Alleged drug dealer shoots man, kidnaps woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – An alleged drug dealer is facing serious charges after police say he shot one customer and kidnapped another. It happened Sunday at the Windsor Place Apartments on Knight Arnold near Mendenall road. Police said the shooting victim and his girlfriend came to the Fox Meadows apartments to buy marijuana from 19-year-old Corwin […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man robbed while buying car off Facebook Marketplace

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men robbed and beat a man who was trying to buy a car on Facebook Marketplace on Monday, police say. According to Memphis Police, the victim made a deal with an unknown person on Facebook Marketplace to buy a car. He was walking to meet the seller in the area of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman warns others after losing $300 in Cash App scam

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WREG) — An apparent Cash App scam leaves a Germantown woman out $300, and there’s a chance more people were also taken for much more. The victim, who asked us not to use her name, described what happened Saturday while she was inside the Germantown Kroger on Farmington. “Before I was walking out, […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Woman sentenced to 126 years for killing 8-year-old girl

MARION, Ark. — A woman is sentenced to 126 years in prison after shooting and killing an 8-year-old girl last year. 25-year-old Shanteria Montgomery was found guilty of first-degree murder, terroristic threats and tampering with evidence.  On April 10, 2022, Montgomery got into a fight with someone near where kids were playing and fired a […]
MARION, AR
WREG

Woman accused of stabbing man after argument about text

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after she was accused of stabbing a man in Hickory Hill early Friday morning. Memphis Police responded to an apartment complex on South Landing Way at around 2:40 a.m. Friday. Court documents say that the victim told police that he and the suspect, identified as Alycia Hernandez, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Officers stop thieves from stealing cars at Oak Court Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a group looking to steal cars was arrested after they were caught canvassing the Oak Court Mall parking lot on Thursday. MPD said officers turned on their blue lights and sirens after they saw a silver Hyundai Elantra “prowling” on vehicles on the lot. They said one person jumped out […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family Dollar employee suffers head injury in assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after they say four men beat a Family Dollar store employee until he had head trauma. MPD said they responded to a call about a simple assault on the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on January 12. When they arrived, a witness told […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman helps detain Parkway Village burglar, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police said a victim helped detain a burglar who broke into at least two houses on a Parkway Village street on Thursday. Kandi Walker, 39, was taken into custody in the 4100 block of Chippewa Road and charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of theft of property. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy