The Chicago entertainer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you check your eligibility?Mark StarChicago, IL
Chicago Aldermen Question DPD Plan to Put over 2,000 Vacant Properties Up for Sale to Area ResidentsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Group Backed by George Soros Broke Tax laws to sue Ron DeSantis to keep the border open for migrantsPhilosophy BloggerFlorida State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
4 Cardinals on 40-man roster who won’t survive 2023 season
Fans believed the Cardinals would be active over the offseason. Their lack of moves suggests they may wait until the season. According to reports from the 2023 Winter Warm-Up in St. Louis, many of the Cardinals’ attempts to land free agents were scoffed due to competition for the role. No offer was set in stone. The role would be met with competition in Spring Training.
3 Seahawks who won’t be back and best options to replace them
The Seahawks caught everyone by surprise to make the playoffs but, after their exit, these players won’t be back in 2023 and Seattle must replace them. Whenever the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to Denver, everyone was ready to consider Pete Carroll’s team the worst in the league. So imagine the shock after 18 regular season weeks when it was Seattle that was suiting up for a playoff matchup against the 49ers while the Broncos were at home watching (and doing so from well outside the postseason race).
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets
We are another day closer to the start of spring training, and there’s plenty of MLB news from around the league to discuss, including some buzz surrounding the jerseys of the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis Cardinals news: City Connect uniforms are coming in 2024. Get ready, St. Louis....
The sad reality about the worst signing the Lakers made
The Los Angeles Lakers did not have many resources to work with before the 2022-23 season in order to improve the roster. That is what happens when you trade for a former MVP who is no longer playing at a high level that is also making $47.1 million this season.
NBA Power Rankings Based on Championship Odds (Memphis Keeps on Winning)
We're over halfway through the 2022-23 NBA season, and the Western Conference playoff race is aboslutely insane. Just six games seperate the No. 3 seed from the No. 13 seed, which should make for a fun race for play-in tournament spots this season. However, atop the conference the Memphis Grizzlies...
New Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,250 to Bet TODAY
If you’re looking for a BIG payday in the NFL Divisional Round, you’ve come to the perfect place. Caesars Sportsbook is giving you a bet credit of up to $1,250! If your wager loses, it’ll be refunded in bonus bets!. Find out below how the promo works...
NFL expert expects Frank Reich back in NFL in one way or another
One way or another, Frank Reich will be back in the NFL on a coaching staff for next season. It may have hit the fan for him with the Indianapolis Colts, but do not be shocked if their former head coach Frank Reich is back on an NFL staff next season, either as an offensive coordinator, or quite possibly, leading another team of his own.
Cardinals newest coaching staff members already has his first big project
St. Louis Cardinals add new coach to the big league staff and he already has his first project. Last Thursday, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they have made an addition to their big league coaching staff, bringing aboard Daniel Nicolaisen as the club’s third hitting coach. Previously, Nicolaisen...
