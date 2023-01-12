Read full article on original website
New Livingston County Most Wanted
A Kansas City Man who is a registered Sex Offender is added to the Livingston County Most Wanted list. Thirty-year-old Kegan S Swartz is wanted for alleged probation violation from an original conviction for Failure to Register as a sex offender. Alleged violations include: Residency, Employment, Association, and Special Conditions – by not paying costs. Bond is set at $20,000.
Trenton teenager arrested on multiple allegations, another extradited back to Grundy County
A Trenton resident faces charges after he allegedly hit a police officer in the face. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 19-year-old Davidson Garrett was arrested by the Trenton Police Department on January 12th and charged on January 13th. He has been charged with two counts of felony...
Lawson Man in Clay County Court This Afternoon on Felony Pair
A Lawson man will appear in Clay County Court this afternoon on two felony charges. Court documents say David Andrew Strohm faces felony charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating a substantial risk, and resisting arrest by fleeing, creating a substantial risk. Records list the two charges...
Chillicothe Police For Sunday
Forty-eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Sunday. The calls included well-being checks, parking complaints, child custody issues, continued investigations, and suspicious vehicles. 7:24 p.m., Officers arrested a 53-year-old man for harassment in the 1700 block of Rosewood Ln. He was processed at the Police Department...
Cameron Police Take 15-Year Old Into Custody in Burglary Investigation
CAMERON, MO – Cameron Police took a juvenile into custody early Monday morning after they say he was caught inside a business. According to Chief Rick Bashor, the Cameron 911 Center received an alarm call at the R & R Pawn Shop around 12:30 am, and also a second call from a citizen reporting the burglary.
Offender death reported at Chillicothe Correctional Center
(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) An offender died while in custody at the Chillicothe Correctional Center on Sunday. The Missouri Department of Corrections says that 49-year-old offender Margaret Phillips died of natural causes. Phillips was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault from Scott County.
CARROLL COUNTY AUTHORITIES SEEKING TWO INDIVIDUALS
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carrollton Police are requesting the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of two individuals. A Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Carrollton Police Officer attempted to arrest a Missouri parole violator at the Dollar General Store parking lot in Carrollton on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The incident turned violent when Michael Stoddard allegedly resisted and struggled with the deputy as he got into a vehicle. Stoddard, allegedly hit the deputy with the driver’s door of the vehicle. Stoddard fled the scene on northbound Highway 65 at a high rate of speed.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Department seeking public assistance identifying suspects
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public assistance in locating or providing information regarding two suspects who fled from a traffic stop and allegedly used the car to knock down a deputy. It was around 5 pm on Thursday when the deputy and a Carrollton police officer...
Chillicothe Police Report For Saturday
The Chillicothe Police Report For Saturday includes several accidents and investigations. 10:16 am, Officer responded to the 200 block of N. Washington Street for a counterfeit bill. 10:51 am, Minor vehicle crash reported from 500 block of N. Washington Street. 12:04 pm, Subject calling and then came to PD on...
Monday Police Report
Fifty-three calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:. 6:54 pm, Officers responded to Hedrick Medical Center in reference to a dog bite. There were no serious injuries reported. Officers also handled reports of suspicious persons, a parking complaint, and a funeral escort.
Northeast Missouri truck driver sentenced for fatal wreck
CALIFORNIA, Mo. and ATLANTA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri truck driver, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter following a deadly crash, avoided prison time. According to court documents, Joseph Harrington, 34, of Atlanta, Missouri, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree involuntary manslaughter. The judge gave Harrington a four-year sentence, but...
Public asked for help in obtaining info on girl’s remains found in Ray County
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman whose remains were found in rural Ray County in April of last year has been identified. The Ray County Sheriff’s Office said skeletal remains were discovered by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area on April 27, 2022. Sheriff Scott Childers said...
Chillicothe Woman Gets April Court Date in Manslaughter Case
A Chillicothe woman charged with manslaughter now has an April court date in Livingston County. Court documents say Tehya Renae Kelley faces charges of felony first-degree involuntary manslaughter and four felonies for delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list all...
Six Sent To Prison, One Turned Over To US Marshals
Seven Livingston County detainees were transported to the Missouri Department of Corrections and one was transferred into Federal custody. 50-year-old Stephanie Brownsberger of Chillicothe was transported to prison in Vandalia on a sentence of 4 years for a Probation Violation on a Possession of a Controlled Substance conviction. Taken to...
Chillicothe woman released to custody of United States Marshals
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a Chillicothe woman was released from his office’s custody to that of the United States Marshals Service January 11th. Twenty-four year old Tehya Renae Kelley had a federal conspiracy violation charge. Kelley was charged in Livingston County with one count of felony first...
Chillicothe woman facing involuntary manslaughter, drug charges released to federal custody
CHILLICOTHE – A Chillicothe woman held at the Randolph County Jail on charges out of Livingston County has been released to federal custody. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says in a news release Tehya R. Kelley, 24, was released Wednesday to the custody of the U.S. Marshal's on a federal conspiracy violation charge.
Ray County sheriff asks for information about woman whose remains were found by mushroom hunter
Ray County sheriff asks for information about woman whose remains were found by mushroom hunter
Chillicothe man facing multiple charges after allegedly injuring his wife and endangering his children
A Chillicothe man faces multiple felonies related to alleged incidents in which he injured his wife and created risk for three children less than seven years old. Online court information shows 27-year-old Chad Alexander Holmes pleaded not guilty on January 12th to three counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk involving no sexual contact and one count of first-degree domestic assault. The court denied the request for bond change.
Northeast Missouri man arrested for going AWOL from treatment center
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been arrested for failing to obey a judge's order. Anthony Dorsey, 31, of Green City, Missouri, was taken into custody by Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and Sullivan County, Mo. Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday. Dorsey was arrested on a Putnam...
Ray County Sheriff seeks assistance from public into investigation of skeletal remains
The Ray County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in an investigation into skeletal remains located in rural Ray County on April 27th, 2022. The remains have been identified as those of Colette Noelle Green, also known as Nicole Joann Kasch. She was a white female. Lieutenant Detective Andrea...
