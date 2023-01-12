ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Arrest made in Champaign’s first murder of 2023

By Bradley Zimmerman, Amanda Brennan
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FGNP5_0kCaFFld00

Editor’s note: This article originally listed Zaire Herman as being 21 years old, an age that was provided by the Champaign Police Department. Champaign Police have since corrected themselves to say Herman is actually 20 years old. This article has been updated accordingly.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the city of Champaign’s first murder of 2023.

Champaign Police officials said the department’s investigation into the Jan. 5 shooting revealed that Zaire Herman was the person who shot 21-year-old Jalen Williams in the Garden Hills neighborhood. They determined that Herman and Williams were walking together on Garden Hills Drive when Herman opened fire, hitting Williams in the chest, and then ran away on foot. Williams later died at the hospital.

Champaign Police: Gun violence down 50% in 2022

Herman was arrested on Wednesday for his suspected involvement in the murder. He is being held at the Campaign County Jail awaiting arraignment on murder charges.

Willie Comer, the Youth for Christ Executive Director, said arrests can happen faster when more people collaborate and work together.

“Police can’t make arrests if we’re not willing to be a community,” Comer said. “A part of a community is all of us. Police, fire department, citizens, all coming together to say ‘listen, we want a better place to live, we want a safer place to live.'”

He added that if someone finds a gun, or learns information important to the police, they should communicate that with them.

“We still got work to do. As we continue to come together, we continue to talk and communicate, and police and community continue to work together, I think we’ll be okay,” Comer added.

Although an arrest has been made in connection to Williams’ murder, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has additional information is asked to contact Champaign Police by calling 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit information to Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted to them using three communication methods: by phone (217-373-8477), online or through the P3 Tips app. Any tip that results in an arrest in a homicide case will be rewarded with $5,000 in cash.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for Urbana woman wanted on battery charges

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating a woman whom they said never appeared in court to face aggravated battery charges. Cassie Arenibar, 33, is facing two counts of aggravated battery. Out of jail on bond, officials said Arenibar never appeared in court, which resulted in an arrest […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking to solve attempted Champaign bank robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an attempted bank robbery that happened last week. The attempt happened on Jan. 10 at the Champaign County Schools Employees Credit Union, located at 1203 South Mattis Avenue. Crime Stoppers officials said a man walked in at 3 p.m. […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

19-year-old Springfield man convicted of first-degree murder in Hammond shooting

HAMMOND, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation announced today that 19-year-old Jerome Schmidt of Springfield has been convicted of first-degree murder. At approximately 3 a.m. on Tues., Jan. 26, 2021, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department responded to Michael J. Brown’s home in Hammond. Mr. Brown had gone outside to investigate […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Urbana Police looking for person with stolen credit card

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are asking for help in identifying a person who they said was in possession of a stolen credit card. Officials said the suspect recently bought a MacBook laptop from an area business. He was captured on the store’s security cameras exiting the store after making the purchase. Anyone who […]
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

Staff finds suspected stolen mail with bank info in hotel room

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Police are investigating a report of suspicious activity reported around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday at TownePlace Suites, located at 603 S. Sixth St. in Champaign. Hotel staff reported that a housekeeper had found a guest room containing various pieces of mail with the intended recipients’...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Lawsuits, sheriffs add to confusion around assault weapon ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman is getting emails from concerned gun owners. “I want people of Champaign County to know, I will follow the law,” Heuerman said. “But I’m not going to violate constitutional rights either.” Heuerman is not on the long list of sheriffs who say they believe the assault […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign man accused of murder, aggravated battery facing charges

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — We now know details about the man accused of an early January murder in Champaign. Champaign Police arrested 20-year-old Zaire Herman on Jan. 11. Police said he shot 21-year-old Jalen Williams in the chest on Jan. 5 in the Garden Hills neighborhood. Herman is being charged with first-degree murder and aggravated […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Danville man asks for traffic stop review

DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — One man in Danville feels unsafe driving on the roads, feeling scared whenever there’s a cop near him. Now, someone he’s known for 13 years is working to change that and bringing it forward to Danville City Council. Lloyd Randle, a former Danville Alderman, wants a review of traffic stops throughout […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: I-57 reopens near Arcola after two hurt in ‘serious’ crash

Update 1:00 p.m. All lanes of Interstate 57 near Arcola have reopened to traffic. Update 11:10 a.m. State Police said two people were hurt in the crash near Arcola, one of whom was injured seriously enough to be airlifted to the hospital. Officials said the commercial vehicle slowed down in traffic to pull onto the […]
ARCOLA, IL
WCIA

UIPD program sees success but needs more people

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The U of I Police Department is seeing success in a program they launched last year. Crisis counselors go out with police officers on mental health calls.     “It’s nice to have someone who is– that we know we can trust, and that patient can trust as well,” said Alex Tran, […]
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

One person airlifted after morning crash on I-57 south near Arcola

ARCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 57 near Arcola Tuesday morning. The crash happened on I-57 southbound at milepost 199.5 around 8:15 a.m. I-57 southbound at exit 203 (Arcola) has been opened, but troopers are still on scene. Investigators said...
ARCOLA, IL
WCIA

Man arrested after police chase, carjacking in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is under arrest after Champaign Police said he was involved in a series of events that included a police chase that started in Indiana and a carjacking in Champaign. Police officials said officers were called to an “unknown incident” in the area of Prospect Avenue and Baytowne Drive just […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Paxton Police Blotter: Arrest made for theft of $7,381 from Dollar General

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Teovoro Rapalo-Varelo, 29, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 14, after Paxton police responded to a report of a disabled vehicle at 3:39 p.m. at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Patton Street. The 2011 Cherolet Equinox that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
PAXTON, IL
wglt.org

Former Normal police chief, 2 officers dismissed from federal lawsuit

A federal judge has dismissed allegations against former Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner and two officers in a lawsuit filed by the victim of a $12,000 theft by former officer Brian Williams, leaving Williams and the Town of Normal as defendants. U.S. District Court Judge James Shadid ruled that Lindsey...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Two people hurt, one cat dead in Charleston fire

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were hurt and one cat died in a Charleston fire on Sunday morning. It happened on the 600 block of N. 5th St. around 5:30 a.m. Charleston fire crews say they saw heavy fire coming from the garage attached to the two-story home. Officials say it made its way […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

IL Sheriffs’ Association warns of scams invoking assault weapon ban

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association issued a warning on Friday that scammers are trying to take advantage of the recently passed assault weapon ban and Sheriffs’ opposition to it. Barb King, Chief Confidential Administrator for the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, said people are being contacted by phone with a request to […]
FORD COUNTY, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In

A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

WCIA

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy