PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Teovoro Rapalo-Varelo, 29, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 14, after Paxton police responded to a report of a disabled vehicle at 3:39 p.m. at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Patton Street. The 2011 Cherolet Equinox that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

PAXTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO