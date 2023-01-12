Read full article on original website
Paxton Police Blotter: Arrest made for theft of $7,381 from Dollar General
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Teovoro Rapalo-Varelo, 29, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 14, after Paxton police responded to a report of a disabled vehicle at 3:39 p.m. at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Patton Street. The 2011 Cherolet Equinox that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
Downtown Paxton distillery ‘starting to smell like some sweet oak wood’
PAXTON — Dallas Glazik received some words of appreciation from aldermen — along with a few chuckles — after suggesting the Paxton City Council consider adding to the mounds of red tape already required for him and his two brothers to legally operate their soon-to-be-opened distillery in the city’s historical downtown.
PBL proceeding with new concessions/restroom facility
PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board last Wednesday approved moving forward with finalizing the design and starting the bidding process for the construction of a 1,900-square-foot concessions and restroom facility at PBL High School’s Zimmerman Field and Guyot Track. Associate Superintendent Travis Duley said estimated costs and architectural...
GCMS/Fisher wrestling defeats Murphysboro in Vandalia duals tourney
VANDALIA – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team won 39-38 over Murphysboro in a duals tournament held Saturday in Vandalia. Shawn Schlickman won via 1:09 pinfall at 120 pounds while Altin Nettleton pinned his 152-pound opponent in 38 seconds and Jaxon Wright pinned his 160-pound opponent in 22 seconds. Lincoln Eastin won via 3:20 pinfall at 182 pounds while Aiden Sancken pinned his 195-pound opponent in 59 seconds, Aydin Cornell won via 1-0 decision at 285 pounds and Jakob Howell won by forfeit at 126 pounds.
Obituary: Berniece Bonny
Berniece A. Bonny, 84, of Loda passed away at 7:50 pm Friday January 13, 2023 at the Gibson Community Hospital-Annex. Her graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday January 20, 2023 at West Salem Moravian Cemetery in West Salem, Illinois. Deacon John Knakmuhs will officiate. An additional service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday January 21, 2023 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Leroy and will include military honors for her recently deceased husband Charles. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Obituary: Robert Odell
Robert Wilson Odell, Jr., 59, of Paxton passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at his home. There will be no services. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton is assisting the family with arrangements. Robert was born February 9, 1963 in Paxton the son of Robert Wilson and Joyce Jordan Odell. He...
GCMS Middle School volleyball teams defeat Lexington
LEXINGTON – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball teams each earned a victory at Lexington. The seventh-grade team won 25-20, 24-26, 25-18 as Bailey Bunting had three blocks while Brecke Barnard and Adlee Darnell each had five aces. Kenleigh Friday and Barnard each had three assists while Bunting, Claire Donovan and Friday each had three digs.
GCMS JV boys basketball advances to title game of LeRoy tourney
LEROY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior varsity boys basketball team won two games in a tournament in LeRoy on Monday. The sixth-seeded Falcons won 45-32 over El Paso-Gridley as Matt Allen had 14 points, Ryker Grauer had 10 points, Austin Kasper had seven points, Spencer Kleist and Carter Eichelberger each had five points, Paul Baillie had three points and Easton Stroh had one point.
GCMS/Fisher wrestling wins 60-20 over Olympia
STANFORD – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team won 60-20 over Stanford Olympia on Tuesday. Aydin Cornell won via 38-second pinfall at 285 pounds while Aiden Sancken pinned his 195-pound opponent in 50 seconds and Gage Martin pinned his 106-pound opponent in 17 seconds. Cohen Kean won via...
