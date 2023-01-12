WHITTIER, CA. – (Jan. 17, 2023) — Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) has announced the addition of a new Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) academic degree program. The program will allow participants to earn a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree, and will welcome its inaugural class of 50 students on Jan. 8, 2024.

