FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonMario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
WAVY News 10
Boxing gym inside Military Circle Mall searching for new home
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Several non-profits housed inside Military Circle Mall are still looking for new spaces to rent after the city announced the mall would close at the end of this month. The businesses inside only have two weeks left before the mall closes its doors. Easy Work...
WAVY News 10
Another mural completed by inmates in Virginia Beach
Another mural completed by inmates in Virginia Beach. NC extra food benefits due to COVID-19 end in March. In North Carolina, extra federal food benefits implemented at the start of the pandemic will end in March. wavy.com/news/north-carolina/nc-extra-food-benefits-due-to-covid-19-end-in-march/. Garage fire in Carrollton spread to nearby brush. The Carrollton and Smithfield volunteer...
WAVY News 10
VA medical clinic approved for former Cinemark site in Western Branch
VA medical clinic approved for former Cinemark site …. King’s Fork hands Oscar Smith first loss of the year. King's Fork, widely considered the best boys basketball team in Hampton Roads, took down Oscar Smith 58-39. The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season. ODU Men’s Basketball looking...
WAVY News 10
‘This Is It’: Kenny Loggins coming to Williamsburg on farewell tour
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — It’s one final trip to the “Danger Zone.” Well, at least when it comes to any major touring. Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and yacht rock icon Kenny Loggins is doing a farewell tour in 2023, aptly dubbed “This Is It,” and he’s coming to Williamsburg.
WAVY News 10
California Pizza Kitchen leaving MacArthur Center in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — California Pizza Kitchen is the latest business to leave MacArthur Center in Norfolk. A message on the restaurant’s answering machine Monday said its lease at the mall has ended, and that fans of the chain can visit its other area location at the Virginia Beach Town Center.
WAVY News 10
Fire heavily damages townhomes in Portsmouth
The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. Monday at the 107-year-old property housing two townhomes. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XibIr5. The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. Monday at the 107-year-old property housing two townhomes. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XibIr5. Charges dismissed against Virginia Beach school principal. Charges were dismissed Tuesday against...
WAVY News 10
Garage fire in Carrollton spread to nearby brush
The Carrollton and Smithfield volunteer fire departments responded to a call Tuesday afternoon about a detached garage that caught on fire. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/isle-of-wight/detached-garage-catches-fire-in-carrollton-on-wheeler-lane/. Garage fire in Carrollton spread to nearby brush. The Carrollton and Smithfield volunteer fire departments responded to a call Tuesday afternoon about a detached garage that caught on...
WAVY News 10
House fire on Campbell Road in Chesapeake under investigation
The Chesapeake Fire Department is investigating a house fire that has displaced two adults. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake/chesapeake-fire-department-investigates-a-house-fire-on-campbell-road/. House fire on Campbell Road in Chesapeake under investigation. The Chesapeake Fire Department is investigating a house fire that has displaced two adults. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake/chesapeake-fire-department-investigates-a-house-fire-on-campbell-road/. Protecting our Players: Athletic trainers vital for …. WAVY's Nathan Epstein...
WAVY News 10
3 displaced after house fire on E Pinner St in Suffolk
3 displaced after house fire on E Pinner St in Suffolk. Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn’s No. 44 jersey. Hampton University retired Rick Mahorn's No. 44 jersey on Monday night. Fire heavily damages townhomes in Portsmouth. The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. Monday at the 107-year-old property...
WAVY News 10
3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk bar
WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. 3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk …. WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. King’s Fork hands Oscar Smith first loss of the year. King's Fork, widely considered the best boys basketball team in Hampton Roads, took down Oscar Smith 58-39....
NC Coast Guard crew helps in rescue off coast of Maryland
A Coast Guard helicopter from Elizabeth City, N.C. helped rescue seven people from a disabled tug boat off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland Saturday morning.
WAVY News 10
Recent high water bills in Chesapeake check out, not out of ordinary, city’s utilities director says
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake’s director of utilities says “several specific cases recently” of high water bills in the city were in fact due to leaks on the customer’s end, and the recent high bills are not out of the ordinary. David Jurgens shared the...
Virginia Beach woman tracks down long lost twin, plans to reunite
The past year for Asha Rodney has been anything but ordinary. It's the stuff movies are made of.
Hampton increases fines for improper trash disposal
New penalties are coming for those in the City of Hampton who aren't following the rules when it comes to curbside trash and recycling.
Overnight house fire displaces 3 in Pungo
Officials are now investigating what caused a house fire that left three people without a home in Virginia Beach.
WAVY News 10
Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, 1 dead
Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, …. The club is in full swing and will be competing this spring with a brand new car and remodeling an old one. In May, they will travel to the Midwest and the West Coast for two racecar competitions. Read more:...
Police: Newport News man goes missing on drive back home
Police are currently looking for an elderly man who has been missing since New Year's Eve.
WAVY News 10
3 women injured, 2 in critical condition after overnight shooting in Suffolk
3 women injured, 2 in critical condition after overnight …. California Pizza Kitchen closes at MacArthur Center …. California Pizza Kitchen is the latest business to leave MacArthur Center in Norfolk. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CSrCAr. Names of 3 killed by fire outside Elizabeth City …. Out in front of the house...
WAVY News 10
Suffolk Police investigating armed robbery at North Main St. Happy Shopper
Suffolk Police investigating armed robbery at North …. The club is in full swing and will be competing this spring with a brand new car and remodeling an old one. In May, they will travel to the Midwest and the West Coast for two racecar competitions. Read more: https://bit.ly/3ZJ6TZy. Richneck...
WAVY News 10
Duplex catches fire at North St. in Olde Towne Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews worked a two-alarm fire Monday afternoon at a duplex on North Street in the Olde Towne section of Portsmouth. Dispatchers said the call for the fire in the 400 block, near Court Street, came in at 3:14 p.m. The 107-year-old property housing two townhomes...
