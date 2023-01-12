Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Two Arrested After Deputies Investigate Suspicious Vehicle Near Garberville
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 16, 2023, at about 8:22 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Suspect Arrested in Failed Three Corners Market ATM Burglary Case
ABOVE: Surveillance footage courtesy Three Corners Market. Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A McKinleyville man wanted in connection with a smash-and-grab burglary near Freshwater has been arrested. On January 8, 2023, at about 4:27 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the...
kymkemp.com
Suspect Arrested in Attempted Smash and Grab of an ATM Near Freshwater
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. A McKinleyville man wanted in connection with a smash-and-grab burglary near Freshwater has been arrested. On...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Garberville Traffic Stop Results in Arrest of Suspected Fentanyl Dealer
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Jan. 16, 2023, at about 2:07 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Garberville area conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration. Deputies contacted the driver of the vehicle, 46-year-old Carolyn Marie Brandy aka...
kymkemp.com
Two Injured, One Deceased After Being Struck by Vehicle on Alliance Road
Around 4:15 p.m. on January 17, scanner traffic indicated that a possible vehicle versus pedestrian collision had occurred on Alliance Road near Foster Avenue in Arcata. Immediately after the initial call went across the scanner, additional reports indicated that two subjects were “down” with a possible deceased victim.
kymkemp.com
Garberville traffic Stop Finds Fentanyl, Meth, Cannabis, etc, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 16, 2023, at about 2:07 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
Traffic Fatality on Little River Road South of Trinidad
A single vehicle traffic collision was reported around 9:20 a.m. on January 17 on Little River Drive near Cranell Road, south of Trinidad. The dispatcher requested West Haven Fire, Fieldbrook Fire, and City Ambulance respond to the scene code 3. Originally, the call went out as a possible extrication incident.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:27 a.m.] Thief Crashes Stolen Door Dasher’s Vehicle on Hawthorne Street in Eureka
At about 12:15 a.m., a suspect stole a Door Dasher’s vehicle in Eureka which was soon located by an officer. The officer gave pursuit and the vehicle almost immediately crashed on Hawthorne Street between A and B Streets, according to a report the officer gave over the scanner. Then...
kymkemp.com
One Taken to the Hospital After Altercation at Eureka Gas Station
About 10 p.m., an altercation occurred at the Shell Station at 5th and N in Eureka that sent one person to the hospital in an ambulance while another person drove to the hospital with a facial injury. According to unconfirmed reports from the scene, a man entered the store attached...
kymkemp.com
A Bicyclist Received Serious Injuries After a Vehicle Struck Them Near Fortuna
About 11:16 p.m., a motorist called 911 reporting that she had struck a bicyclist on Hwy 101 near Fortuna. But she said she could not locate the person after she struck them. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and located the person who reportedly has major injuries according to the scanner.
kymkemp.com
‘He literally came out of nowhere…dressed all in black’–Driver Describes Hitting Man Near Fortuna Saturday Night
The driver of a northbound vehicle that struck a man on Hwy 101 north of the 12th Street onramp from Fortuna late Saturday night described the terrible collision to us by phone. The man told us that he had taken his wife to the Redwood Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Room because...
ksro.com
Sonoma Woman Injured by Driftwood Tree Along Humboldt County Coast
A woman from Sonoma is lucky to be alive after a sleeper wave sent a massive driftwood tree crashing into her family along the Humboldt County coast. Jessica Maroni was on vacation with her husband Dan and infant daughter, 8-month-old Maria at The Lost Coast on December 27th. They were walking along the beach when a 2-story wave came hurtling towards them. They ran away from the wave but a 3,000-pound redwood tree carried by the wave headed straight for the family, knocking Dan over. It then rolled over Jessica and her baby. Jessica says she heard bones crushing and was terrified, thinking little Maria had been killed. The baby was miraculously safe, but Jessica’s pelvis had been crushed. She was airlifted first to Eureka, then taken to UC Davis Medical Center, due to the extent of her injuries.
kymkemp.com
Man Arrested After Early Morning Vandalism, Says Rio Dell PD
This is a press release from the Rio Dell Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-10-23 at approximately 8:22 am, the Rio Dell Police Department responded to the 100 block of...
kymkemp.com
Victim in Dumpster Death Remembered by Protestors at the Courthouse Today
A small group of protesters braved heavy rains and windy weather at the Humboldt County Courthouse in Eureka today to bring attention to the death of Jestine Green. The local woman is believed to have died when the dumpster she was sheltering in overnight on January 4 was picked up and emptied into a Recology collection truck the morning of January 5, according to reporting in the North Coast Journal.
kymkemp.com
Man Crushed by Tree Overnight Near Whale Gulch Will Need Leg Amputated
A GoFundMe and a reporter in Vermont provided more information recently on a horrific accident that occurred almost three weeks ago. At about 10 p.m. on December 26, a large Douglas Fir crushed an SUV with an Idaho man sleeping inside at a campground off of Chemise Mountain Road near Whale Gulch in Humboldt County. The man was trapped overnight, his leg pinned down by the heavy tree and the SUV mangled around him.
lostcoastoutpost.com
DTF Agents Arrest Arcata Woman Suspected of Smuggling Fentanyl to Humboldt from the Bay Area on Greyhound Bus
On January 9, 2023, HCDTF Agents received information that 38 year old Phyllicia Korn was traveling from the Bay Area via Greyhound bus with a large quantity of fentanyl. Agents obtained a search warrant for Korn and the tent where is known to live in the Arcata area. At about 2030 hours, Agents observed Korn exit the Greyhound bus at the Arcata Bus Terminal. Upon searching Korn pursuant to the search warrant, Agents located approximately five ounces of suspected fentanyl.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Police Release Identity of Woman Whose Body Was Located Amongst Recycling in Samoa
On January 5, 2023, the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. As part of the investigation, an autopsy was performed. The cause of death has been...
Details released on woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
The woman's body was found by workers at a recycling facility in Humboldt County.
kymkemp.com
Haggard Highways and Rough Roads Recovering From Nearly a Month of Storms
The National Weather Service in Eureka predicts that the torrential rains and strong winds that have battered the North Coast and the Emerald Counties for nearly a month should taper to showers before becoming sunny on Thursday. Rain is not expected to return until the end of this month. Road...
'Crisis mode': Failing pot farms are killing this California town’s economy
"I have been here my whole life, and I don't know that I've ever seen it this bad."
