Syracuse, N.Y. — Community leaders, family, teachers, classmates, and even strangers gathered on Oakwood Avenue at the vigil for 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz. There was an overwhelming amount of emotions, for the 11-year-old who was shot on her way home from buying a gallon of milk at the corner store. She was just feet away from her home.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO