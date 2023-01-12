ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Family, friends, and classmates gather Tuesday night for the vigil of 11-year-old

Syracuse, N.Y. — Community leaders, family, teachers, classmates, and even strangers gathered on Oakwood Avenue at the vigil for 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz. There was an overwhelming amount of emotions, for the 11-year-old who was shot on her way home from buying a gallon of milk at the corner store. She was just feet away from her home.
Restaurants look for boost during Baldwinsville Dining Weeks

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — B'Ville Dining Weeks kicked off on Monday and will continue for three weeks through February 5th. Dining Weeks entails restaurants developing special menus or specials with discounted prices. The owner of Angry Garlic, Jeffrey Rogers, started the event four years ago after being inspired by Syracuse's...
Couple angry after puppy bought from Watertown’s The Pet Zone falls severely ill

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It was almost two years ago when Jacelyn Slate and her wife celebrated Valentine’s Day with a new, furry addition. The couple had spent time wandering around the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown when they found themselves in The Pet Zone. They quickly fell in love with a nine-month-old Sharpei-Beagle and made the decision to purchase the puppy they named “Ollie.”
Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY

Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
Two Applebee's employees attacked by Utica man with steak knife

UTICA, NY — A man from Utica is in custody after attacking two Applebee’s employees with a steak knife during an altercation, on Saturday, January 14th. According to New Hartford Police, it happened at the Applebee’s located on Commercial Drive just after 6:30 p.m. Police say they...
Utica Police arrest suspect who burglarized two homes on Saturday

UTICA, NY — The Utica Police Department has arrested the suspect who broke into two homes on Saturday, January 14th. Police say they received the first call for a burglary in progress on South Street just before 7 p.m. The first victim, a 15-year-old female was sexually assaulted by...
