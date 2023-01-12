Read full article on original website
Family, friends, and classmates gather Tuesday night for the vigil of 11-year-old
Syracuse, N.Y. — Community leaders, family, teachers, classmates, and even strangers gathered on Oakwood Avenue at the vigil for 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz. There was an overwhelming amount of emotions, for the 11-year-old who was shot on her way home from buying a gallon of milk at the corner store. She was just feet away from her home.
Man, 60, killed after UTV pins him underneath following roll-over in Oswego County
RICHLAND, N.Y. — New York State Police responded to a UTV rollover crash on Monday evening in the town of Richland, Oswego County. The crash occurred shortly after 5:00 p.m. near Bishop Road, troopers said. James Potter, 60, of Mannsville, Jefferson County was backing his UTV on an off-road...
Restaurants look for boost during Baldwinsville Dining Weeks
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — B'Ville Dining Weeks kicked off on Monday and will continue for three weeks through February 5th. Dining Weeks entails restaurants developing special menus or specials with discounted prices. The owner of Angry Garlic, Jeffrey Rogers, started the event four years ago after being inspired by Syracuse's...
Neighbor in area moments before murder of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz calls for justice
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On the day after the murder of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, not a sound could be heard on the streets where she lost her life. Even though it was a day when children returned to Dr. King Elementary School after a long holiday weekend, the corner store where many would stop was empty.
Wolcott woman dies after colliding with tractor trailer Tuesday morning
GALEN, N.Y. — A two-vehicle crash in the Town of Galen Tuesday morning has left a Wolcott woman dead. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported that Kayla Finch, 34, of Wolcott, NY lost control of her vehicle while traveling south on State Route 414. Her vehicle crossed into...
Couple angry after puppy bought from Watertown’s The Pet Zone falls severely ill
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It was almost two years ago when Jacelyn Slate and her wife celebrated Valentine’s Day with a new, furry addition. The couple had spent time wandering around the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown when they found themselves in The Pet Zone. They quickly fell in love with a nine-month-old Sharpei-Beagle and made the decision to purchase the puppy they named “Ollie.”
Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY
Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
Utica man slices Applebees worker in face, another diner steps in with gun, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — After an Applebees worker was slashed in the face by a man with a knife a diner stepped in and held the man at gunpoint Saturday, police said. Esteban Padron, 28, entered the Applebees on Commercial Drive in New Hartford at 6:42 p.m. and started fighting with workers, according to a news release from the New Hartford police department.
SCSD responds to shooting death of 11-year-old girl near Dr. King Elementary School Monday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Anthony Q. Davis, the Superintendent of the Syracuse City School District released a statement regarding the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl Monday night. “We send our deepest sympathy to this child’s family. This is yet another instance where a senseless act of violence in our...
Who is Brexialee Torres-Ortiz? 11-year-old fifth grade class president killed in drive-by
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The 11-year-old who was killed Monday night in a drive-by shooting in Syracuse has been identified as Brexialee Torres-Ortiz. Syracuse Police Chief Joseph Cecile began a press conference Tuesday describing the young girl whose life was taken Monday night. Typically when we start press conferences like...
Snowmobile clubs and Central New York tourism suffer with record low snowfall
David Haflet moved to Camden in the late 90's - he did it specifically for the snow. He wanted to get involved in the snowmobiling industry, and found a home in the winter wonderland that is the Tug Hill region. Fast forward to January of 2023 - and his snowmobile...
'Downtown Dining Weeks' kicks off Monday in Baldwinsville
Baldwinsville, NY — Downtown Dining Weeks starts Monday in Baldwinsville and runs through February 5th. The event features discounted meals and specials with 15 different restaurants taking part.
Two Applebee's employees attacked by Utica man with steak knife
UTICA, NY — A man from Utica is in custody after attacking two Applebee’s employees with a steak knife during an altercation, on Saturday, January 14th. According to New Hartford Police, it happened at the Applebee’s located on Commercial Drive just after 6:30 p.m. Police say they...
Utica Police arrest suspect who burglarized two homes on Saturday
UTICA, NY — The Utica Police Department has arrested the suspect who broke into two homes on Saturday, January 14th. Police say they received the first call for a burglary in progress on South Street just before 7 p.m. The first victim, a 15-year-old female was sexually assaulted by...
Fourteen-year-old arrested for posting bomb threat against Cato schools on social media
CATO, N.Y. — On Monday night, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an alleged bomb threat that had been shared on social media and appeared to be directed towards the Cato Central School District. After an investigation into the origin of the social media post,...
CNY leaders refuse to let gun violence harm their streets anymore: 'Enough is enough'
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was just steps away from her home after getting milk from a corner store when she was shot and killed. Neighbors in the community including local leaders in Syracuse said they are tired of hearing about all these young children being killed due to gun violence in the community.
Proposed Jamesville Correctional closure to be discussed by Onondaga County Tuesday
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Onondaga County Legislature will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, January 17th to discuss the proposed closure of the Jamesville Correctional Facility. The proposed plan would consolidate the facility with the Downtown Justice Center in Syracuse. Supporters of the plan say it would save taxpayers nearly seven million dollars a year.
Man struck in hit and run collision in Huron, victim remains hospitalized
HURON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run collision in the Town of Huron. Officials say shortly before 1:00 a.m. Sunday, it was reported that there was a person laying in the road on Ridge Road, that appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. Following their arrival, […]
Oneida County applying for grant to turn vacant Rome building into brewery
The Oneida County Board of Legislators voted to apply for a Restore New York grant to transform a former parachute dry-out facility to a brewery. The building is located on Hangar Road in Rome. Rome may be getting new brewery through Restore New York grant. A new brewery may be...
One small bird forgot to fly south during a warm winter, so Syracusans bought him a plane ticket to Nashville
The winter of 1953 had been a mild one in Syracuse until a miserable day on Jan. 9. Temperatures slowly rose from 24 to 31 degrees and freezing rain fell, coating everything -- city streets, automobiles, and airplane wings -- in a glaze of ice. The storm was a harsh...
