Hudspeth County, TX

Breckenridge Texan

Texas gas prices continue to rise at faster rate than overall U.S. prices

Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 7.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.90/g today, Monday, Jan. 16, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 31.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 0.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.56 per gallon.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

The Biggest Forest In Texas Is Tiny Compared To Others In America

Texas has 4 national forests within it. The biggest one covers over 163,000 acres but is nowhere near the biggest forest in the United States of America. Sam Houston Forest covers 163,037 acres and spreads over 3 counties, Montgomery, Walker, and San Jacinto. There are also quite a few private land holdings within Sam Houston forest.
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Abbott pledges to provide largest property tax cut in Texas history during third inauguration

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was sworn in to his third term Tuesday, vowing to cut property taxes, fight for parents' rights in schools and more. Abbott emphasized the state’s economic prowess and highlighted several priorities on his legislative agenda. They include keeping Texas the number one state for business, providing the largest property tax cut in state history, dedicating state funds to infrastructure projects and strengthening the state grid, advancing parental rights in education and school safety measures, bail reform, and expanding criminal penalties for fentanyl-related crimes.
TEXAS STATE
B93

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TEXAS STATE
Radio Texas LIVE!

Invasive Crawfish Weighing Up to 2 lbs. Has Been Found in Texas

Houston, TX, we don't have a problem. Straight outta Brownsville, an invasive species of crawfish, Australian Redclaw Crayfish, has been discovered by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Call 'em crawfish, craydids, crawdaddies, crawdads, freshwater lobsters, mountain...
HOUSTON, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas A&M Forest Service awards grants to offset costs of prescribed burning

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS) recently announced it awarded $522,162 to state landowners for the treatment of more than 18,000 acres with prescribed burning. According to a press release from TAMFS, prescribed burning eliminates brush, weeds, dried vegetation and downed trees. It also fosters...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Mineral rights firm goes digital to offer more information

Mineral rights ownership in the state of Texas can be a convoluted thing involving split estates – surface ownership versus subsurface ownership – and multiple owners through the sale, inheritance or donation of those rights. Valor, the asset management firm specializing in mineral rights, is embracing the digital...
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

Is It Legal To Do This In Your Truck Bed In Texas?

Driving around Texas, you see something rather interesting sometimes. You've probably either wanted to do it, or grew up doing it all the time. But the question may have crossed your mind: "is this even legal?" Let's be real for a moment - that question always pops up right in...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

5 strange historical facts about the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley’s rich history dates back hundreds of years and could fill a library. Valley residents know some of this compelling history, but there are things newcomers and tourists would find amazing–that even residents might still think of as odd facts. Here are five strange historical facts about the […]
WASHINGTON STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
TEXAS STATE

