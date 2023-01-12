Read full article on original website
As Cheniere Energy expands operations on the Texas Gulf Coast, some are pushing back
The war in Ukraine has had numerous global impacts beyond the battlefield – from the realms of politics, the economy and something we’ve touched on previously at the Texas Standard: energy. With a sanctioned Russia no longer making the sorts of energy exports to Europe that the continent...
Texas gas prices continue to rise at faster rate than overall U.S. prices
Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 7.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.90/g today, Monday, Jan. 16, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 31.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 0.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.56 per gallon.
The Biggest Forest In Texas Is Tiny Compared To Others In America
Texas has 4 national forests within it. The biggest one covers over 163,000 acres but is nowhere near the biggest forest in the United States of America. Sam Houston Forest covers 163,037 acres and spreads over 3 counties, Montgomery, Walker, and San Jacinto. There are also quite a few private land holdings within Sam Houston forest.
Bill would allow electric companies to buy power from outside ERCOT
Correction: This version of the story was updated to reflect the correct date the bill was filed. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas electric suppliers ought to be able to tap in to power grids outside of ERCOT, a South Texas legislator suggests. Texas state Sen. Judith Zaffirini, who represents the Rio Grande Valley, filed a […]
Abbott pledges to provide largest property tax cut in Texas history during third inauguration
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was sworn in to his third term Tuesday, vowing to cut property taxes, fight for parents' rights in schools and more. Abbott emphasized the state’s economic prowess and highlighted several priorities on his legislative agenda. They include keeping Texas the number one state for business, providing the largest property tax cut in state history, dedicating state funds to infrastructure projects and strengthening the state grid, advancing parental rights in education and school safety measures, bail reform, and expanding criminal penalties for fentanyl-related crimes.
Area farmers say their livelihood is threatened and look to legislature for help
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Small farmers are in trouble and need help: So say some South Texas farmers as the 88th Texas Legislative session gets underway. In a recently published op-ed piece, Texas Agriculture commissioner Sid Miller covered a variety of threats facing small farmers, including foreign ownership of farmland and ranchland, and the state's power situation.
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
Invasive Crawfish Weighing Up to 2 lbs. Has Been Found in Texas
Houston, TX, we don't have a problem. Straight outta Brownsville, an invasive species of crawfish, Australian Redclaw Crayfish, has been discovered by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Call 'em crawfish, craydids, crawdaddies, crawdads, freshwater lobsters, mountain...
It’s Tax Season! Did You Know Tax Avoidance is Perfectly Legal in Texas?
Tax Day '23 is coming up on April 18th. Did you know that while tax evasion is illegal, tax avoidance is perfectly fine in Dallas, TX, across Texas, and the U.S.?. First things first always consult with a certified public accountant, I'm just throwing up stuff I found on the internet I thought might help you out.
Texas A&M Forest Service awards grants to offset costs of prescribed burning
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS) recently announced it awarded $522,162 to state landowners for the treatment of more than 18,000 acres with prescribed burning. According to a press release from TAMFS, prescribed burning eliminates brush, weeds, dried vegetation and downed trees. It also fosters...
Mineral rights firm goes digital to offer more information
Mineral rights ownership in the state of Texas can be a convoluted thing involving split estates – surface ownership versus subsurface ownership – and multiple owners through the sale, inheritance or donation of those rights. Valor, the asset management firm specializing in mineral rights, is embracing the digital...
Is It Legal To Do This In Your Truck Bed In Texas?
Driving around Texas, you see something rather interesting sometimes. You've probably either wanted to do it, or grew up doing it all the time. But the question may have crossed your mind: "is this even legal?" Let's be real for a moment - that question always pops up right in...
5 strange historical facts about the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley’s rich history dates back hundreds of years and could fill a library. Valley residents know some of this compelling history, but there are things newcomers and tourists would find amazing–that even residents might still think of as odd facts. Here are five strange historical facts about the […]
After the Uvalde mass shooting, will the Texas Legislature pass meaningful gun reform?
It’s been nearly eight months since the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. But for the families of the victims, the pain is still fresh. “It’s been a struggle, it’s been very difficult,” said Velma Lisa Duran, the sister of Irma García, one of two teachers killed on May 24.
You might have lived in a Texas ghost town without realizing it; Here’s where they are and why
Have you ever lived in a ghost town? If you’re a Texas resident, it’s more likely than you think. As of July 2022, Texas joined California as one of the only two states with a population greater than 30 million, clocking in at an estimated 30,029,572. Texas saw the fourth-largest percentage of growth in the […]
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Texas?
If you grew up in Texas with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice.
Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
Southeast Texas political analyst discusses chances of Texas expanding legalized gambling in 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House of Representatives Speaker, Southeast Texas native Dade Phelan said he's open to resort-style casinos in Texas. He said he thinks voters would approve the expansion of gaming in the Lone Star State. Casinos and sports betting companies are making another big push this year....
Apply if you can make a difference: Work at Buc-ee's and earn $33 per hour
Road trips and junk foods go side by side. Whether you live in Texas, South Carolina, or another part of the country, you will want to give Buc-ee's a try. Its first travel center was built in Texas in 2001 and with time, many stations have been built thanks to its tremendous success and popularity among employees and customers.
These 10 Twisters Are The Deadliest Tornadoes in Texas History
When it comes to tornadoes, Texas averages more per year than any other state. In fact, according to World Population Review, Texas averages about 155 twisters each year. It's no wonder that The Lonestar State is part of the infamous Tornado Alley. With so many tornadoes that have twisted into...
