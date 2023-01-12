Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire Rips Through Building Under Construction in DouglasQuiet Corner AlertsDouglas, MA
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Exploring Fall River, MAThe Fiction AddictionFall River, MA
Related
$5,000 Worth Of Items Taken From Stoughton Ulta; Police Seeking Suspect IDs
Stoughton Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who took almost $5,000 worth of products from an Ulta store. The suspected thieves did not pay for the items at Ulta's Taunton and Cranston, RI locations in addition to the Stoughton store, police said on Facebook.Th…
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Suspect sought in armed robbery of Norwich liquor store
NORWICH — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for robbing a Town Street liquor store at gunpoint on Saturday. Officers responded shortly before 7 p.m. to Amazing Grapes at 32 Town St. after a clerk called 911 to report a robbery, according to a Facebook post from the Norwich Police Department.
Turnto10.com
Trial of Pawtucket officer accused of shooting teen begins
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The trial of a Pawtucket police officer accused of shooting a teenager is set to begin on Wednesday. Daniel Dolan is facing several felony charges for a 2021 shooting in West Greenwich. Prosecution and defense selected a jury on Tuesday. Potential jurors were asked if...
Turnto10.com
Police establish anonymous tip line for info on Brookfield woman reported missing
(WJAR) — The search continues in Massachusetts for a Brookfield woman last seen leaving her home on Jan. 10. Massachusetts State Police say 35-year-old Brittany Tee was last seen leaving a residence on Main Street in Brookfield around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Her family reported her missing...
Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating robbery at Subway fast food restaurant
Fall River Police are investigating a robbery that took place at a fast-food restaurant in the city. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Officers responded to Subway located at 290 South Main Street in response to a reported unarmed robbery. Upon arrival, the clerk advised...
Teen seriously injured in Providence stabbing
Police said the Hope High School student was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
Turnto10.com
Husband to be charged with murder in disappearance of Ana Walshe
COHASSET, Mass. (WJAR) — The Norfolk County District Attorney said Tuesday that Brian Walshe will be charged with murder in the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walshe. The 39-year-old Cohasset woman has not been seen since the beginning of the year. "A continued investigation has now allowed police to...
iheart.com
Providence Police Investigate Violent Weekend
Providence police investigated several violent incidents over the weekend. There were two stabbings overnight Saturday, one on Elmwood Avenue and the other in Kennedy Plaza. The suspect in the transit hub stabbing reportedly used an ice pick. Meanwhile at around the same time, a man in a parked vehicle on...
Turnto10.com
Trio from New York accused of stealing from stores in Rhode Island
Three people from New York are accused of stealing from stores in Smithfield, Lincoln, and Central Falls on Monday. Police in Smithfield and Central Falls each reported a vehicle that was involved in larcenies of iPhones and Apple watches at T-Mobile stores on Monday evening. A state police trooper saw...
ABC6.com
3 New York men accused of robbery in Central Falls, Lincoln, and Smithfield
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three New York men are accused of stealing from stores, including T-Mobile, in Rhode Island. Rhode Island State Police said Tuesday the robberies happened in Central Falls, Lincoln, and Smithfield. Capt. Jeffrey L’heureux said Smithfield police initially searching for a car at about 4:30 p.m....
nbcboston.com
Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police
Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
Turnto10.com
Local, state police search for Brookfield woman reported missing
(WJAR) — The Brookfield Police Department and Massachusetts State Police are seeking the public's help in finding a Brookfield woman reported missing. Massachusetts State Police said 35-year-old Brittany Tee of Brookfield was last seen leaving a residence on Main Street in Brookfield on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Her sister tells...
Turnto10.com
Police: Woman crashes car into wall in Providence
(WJAR) — Providence police said a woman crashed a car into a wall on Monday, sending her and a child to the hospital. The accident occurred at the corner of Orms and Zone Streets. Police told NBC 10 News crews on the scene that the woman fell asleep at...
Seen Her? Police Search For Missing 35-Year-Old Massachusetts Woman
Local and State Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 35-year-old woman from Massachusetts who was last seen almost a week ago. Brittany Tee, of the Worcester County town of Brookfield, was last seen leaving a house in Brookfield around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to Massachusetts State Police. Her family reported her missing to Brookfield Police the following Friday.
Turnto10.com
Teenager stabbed multiple times at Kennedy Plaza
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times at Kennedy Plaza on Tuesday, according to Providence police. Police said he is in stable condition after being stabbed in the head, back, and arm. He went into surgery at about 5 p.m. Police told NBC 10 they...
Car crashes into Seekonk dealership; driver injured
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a Seekonk car dealership Monday night.
Turnto10.com
Fall River police search for man reported missing, endangered
Police in Fall River are searching for a 26-year-old man reported missing who is considered endangered. Saul Valadez Reyna was last seen by his father on Thursday. Police said Valadez Reyna suffers from schizophrenia and has not been taking his medication. He told his family he was headed to the...
Fatal pedestrian crash closes Rt. 101 in Killingly
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 101 in Killingly is closed Tuesday morning due to a fatal pedestrian crash, according to police. State police said they responded to a report of a pedestrian lying in the roadway on Route 101, otherwise known as Hartford Pike, around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, troopers determined that a car had […]
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police Department investigating shooting after property damage dicovered
Fall River Police are investigating a weekend shooting after property damage was discovered. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Sunday at approximately 12:15 p.m., units responded to the 100 block of Baker Street after a resident discovered damage to their vehicle. It appeared as though the vehicle had been struck by a projectile.
Comments / 2