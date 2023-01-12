ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona Lake, IN

WANE-TV

Celebration of life honors trailblazing drag queen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A celebration of life Saturday honored a trailblazing drag queen known as Charles “Tula” Miller, who passed away on January 2. Friends, family and fans gathered to celebrate Miller’s life at After Dark, a club where Miller was the manager for decades.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

I-69 crash update: Road is back open

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A crash on I-69 northbound has shut down traffic as troopers investigate. Northbound traffic is being diverted off at the 326 mile marker exit south of Auburn.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Peabody

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For our 2nd Chance Pet segment on 16 News Now Saturday Morning, we were joined by Roberto from Heartland Small Animal Rescue, who introduced us to a furry friend who is looking for a new home!. Meet Peabody! He’s a 5-to-6-month old Terrier mix. For...
MISHAWAKA, IN
wfft.com

Two dead, one injured in fiery Fort Wayne crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people are dead, and one person is hospitalized with serious injuries, after a car crash in southwest Fort Wayne Sunday night. The Allen County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on Arcola Road, just east of Yellow River Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, where they found two cars in flames.
FORT WAYNE, IN
22 WSBT

University Park Mall assault victim speaks out

Mishawaka, Ind. (WSBT) — "He could have had everything. I mean, even if there was some way for me to get her out and me stay, I mean I would have done anything just to get her out of the car." Those words, shared by a woman who was...
MISHAWAKA, IN
casscountyonline.com

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closings and Observances

Monday, January 16, 2023 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday. The president encourages all Americans to observe this day with appropriate civic, community, and service projects in honor of Dr. King and to visit www.MLKDay.gov to find Martin Luther King, Jr., Day of Service projects across our country. Read the presidential proclamation here.
CASS COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

HSE Schools welcomes four new board members

The Hamilton Southeastern Schools Board of Trustees held its first meeting of 2023 on Wednesday. New board members Dr. Juanita Albright, Dawn Lang, Tiffany Pascoe, and Ben Orr. Albright and Pascoe were sworn in by the Honorable Judge David Najjar, and Lang and Orr were sworn in by the Honorable Judge Daniel Henke.
FISHERS, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Gamble Backfires at Casino

(Michigan City, IN) - An alleged roll of the dice by a La Porte man for free money turned up snake eyes. He was allegedly found with drugs after trying to pull a fast one at Blue Chip Casino recently. According to police, Brett Pumroy on January 3 tried exchanging...
LA PORTE, IN

