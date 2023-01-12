Read full article on original website
teamusa.org
2022-23 high school individual state champions list, as of January 16: Penn wins Indiana girls states
Penn High School, the 2023 Indiana girls state champions. Photo courtesy of Penn Kingsmen Sports @ThePennant. Once again, USA Wrestling will publish regular update on the 2022-23 state high school champions for both boys and girls. Winning a state high school title is an amazing achievement for a high school...
WANE-TV
Celebration of life honors trailblazing drag queen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A celebration of life Saturday honored a trailblazing drag queen known as Charles “Tula” Miller, who passed away on January 2. Friends, family and fans gathered to celebrate Miller’s life at After Dark, a club where Miller was the manager for decades.
WTHR
Mother, 3 kids killed in Indiana house fire
The three children died at the hospital. The mother was transferred from an Angola hospital to a Fort Wayne hospital, where she later died.
wfft.com
I-69 crash update: Road is back open
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A crash on I-69 northbound has shut down traffic as troopers investigate. Northbound traffic is being diverted off at the 326 mile marker exit south of Auburn.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Peabody
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For our 2nd Chance Pet segment on 16 News Now Saturday Morning, we were joined by Roberto from Heartland Small Animal Rescue, who introduced us to a furry friend who is looking for a new home!. Meet Peabody! He’s a 5-to-6-month old Terrier mix. For...
‘My heart and soul’: Antiques on Broadway facing closure
An antique mall that's been a fixture on Broadway in the downtown area for two decades is possibly closing in lieu of its building being sold.
wfft.com
Two dead, one injured in fiery Fort Wayne crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people are dead, and one person is hospitalized with serious injuries, after a car crash in southwest Fort Wayne Sunday night. The Allen County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on Arcola Road, just east of Yellow River Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, where they found two cars in flames.
22 WSBT
University Park Mall assault victim speaks out
Mishawaka, Ind. (WSBT) — "He could have had everything. I mean, even if there was some way for me to get her out and me stay, I mean I would have done anything just to get her out of the car." Those words, shared by a woman who was...
casscountyonline.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closings and Observances
Monday, January 16, 2023 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday. The president encourages all Americans to observe this day with appropriate civic, community, and service projects in honor of Dr. King and to visit www.MLKDay.gov to find Martin Luther King, Jr., Day of Service projects across our country. Read the presidential proclamation here.
readthereporter.com
HSE Schools welcomes four new board members
The Hamilton Southeastern Schools Board of Trustees held its first meeting of 2023 on Wednesday. New board members Dr. Juanita Albright, Dawn Lang, Tiffany Pascoe, and Ben Orr. Albright and Pascoe were sworn in by the Honorable Judge David Najjar, and Lang and Orr were sworn in by the Honorable Judge Daniel Henke.
Man dies after being struck by van in Kokomo
Police said he was struck on Jan. 6 by a 62-year-old Kokomo man driving a Dodge Caravan.
Indiana police warn residents of suspects posing as delivery drivers
Police were receiving calls about people pretending to be FedEx or UPS drivers holding a damaged package and asking residents for personal information.
abc57.com
One injured in two-vehicle crash due to alleged distracted driving
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:14 a.m. on US Highway 20, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The collision was between a 2015 Dodge Caravan and a 2006 Dodge Caravan. The driver of the 2015 model, a 25-year-old Goshen resident,...
Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses
The number of suspected overdoses over the weekend is 11, but without toxicology testing, it may be impossible to say for sure.
hometownnewsnow.com
Gamble Backfires at Casino
(Michigan City, IN) - An alleged roll of the dice by a La Porte man for free money turned up snake eyes. He was allegedly found with drugs after trying to pull a fast one at Blue Chip Casino recently. According to police, Brett Pumroy on January 3 tried exchanging...
