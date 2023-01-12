Read full article on original website
Death notice for Harold Totman
Harold Totman, 101, Pipestone, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Good Samaritan Communities of Pipestone. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Pipestone. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in New Woodlawn Cemetery.
Mary Moffitt
Mary Moffitt, 95, Pipestone died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Communities of Pipestone. Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 14 at Christ the Free Lutheran Church in Pipestone with Rev. Tim Johnson officiating. Mary Rosemond Moffitt was born to Jacob and Mina (Eggers) Jacobson on July 9,...
Harold Totman
Harold Totman, 101, Pipestone, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Good Samaritan Communities of Pipestone. Funeral services were held Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Pipestone with Pastor Velda Maine officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service. Military honors were provided by...
Johnny Muller
Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 13 at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Rev. Christopher Amen officiating. Casket bearers were Jerry Ellefson, Joseph Schaffer, Mark Muller, Austin Ellefson, Tom Muller and Andrew Muller. Interment was in New Woodlawn Cemetery. Johnny was born on July 25, 1937 to Johann “John” and...
Postponement Mortgage Foreclosure
Pursuant to the provisions of Minn. Stat. § 580.07, the mortgage foreclosure sale (re: Mortgage dated September 2, 2021 in the original principal amount of $800,000 and recorded in the Pipestone County Recorder’s Office on September 7, 2021 as Document No. 229167 and assigned via Assignment of Mortgage recorded in the Pipestone County Recorder’s Office on July 22, 2022 as Document No. 231045) originally scheduled for January 26 at 10:00 a.m. on the following property:
Certificate of Assumed Name – Fountain Prairie Spray Foam
NAMEHOLDER(S): Heartland Hutterian Brethren, Inc. 2171 100th Avenue, Lake Benton, MN 56149 USA. By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
