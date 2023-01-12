NAMEHOLDER(S): Heartland Hutterian Brethren, Inc. 2171 100th Avenue, Lake Benton, MN 56149 USA. By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

LAKE BENTON, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO