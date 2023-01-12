Read full article on original website
Swap Of All Swaps, Swapabee Is A Green Project Management GPM Oriented Initiative.
UK - 16 January, 2023 - Swapabee is an application that allows users to swap products with other potential products. The application has made headlines for exchanging a car for a boat in America. They recently launched their website after the successful launch of the application which in a short span of time has thousands of users with an increasing number of sign-ups every day.
Global Energy Efficient Motor Market 2022 to 2027: Initiatives by Industries to Curb Greenhouse Effect Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Energy Efficient Motor Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global energy efficient motor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during 2022-2027. Motors are the major energy-consuming equipment across end-user industries, resulting in high energy costs for companies.
ArmorSource Introduces Next Generation Aire System
LAS VEGAS - January 17, 2023 - (Newswire.com) ArmorSource has introduced its Next Generation Aire System, a full spectrum of advanced hole-free head protection solutions for military, law enforcement, and special forces personnel. The Aire System includes six Next Gen Lightweight Shells, a revolutionary Liner System, an ultra-lightweight helmet mount, and multiple helmet accessories to provide maximum protection and comfort.
LenderClose Announces Rebrand as Coviance to Support Accelerated Growth and Strategic Vision for the Lending Experience
The company’s evolution as a technology solution is modernizing the home equity lending experience for Credit Unions and Community Banks. LenderClose, a fintech company that is making the home equity lending process simpler, faster, and more scalable through its cloud-based platform, today announced a rebrand to Coviance. The new brand reflects the company’s next phase of growth; as a technology partner providing process automation powered by data-driven decisioning intelligence. The transformative technology empowers community lenders to deliver a superior borrowing experience, efficiently scale home equity volume, and go from clear-to-close in hours versus weeks.
Air Brake System Market is Anticipated to Surpass US$ 3,003.5 Million by the Year 2033, Advancing at a CAGR of 3.6% - Future Market Insights, Inc.
NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2023 / As per the reports published by FMI, the global air brake system market is estimated at US$ 2,108.8 Million. The market value of the air brake system is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 3,003.5 Billion by the year 2033, advancing at a CAGR of 3.6%. A historical market valuation of US$ 2,025.7 Million has been recorded by the Experts of Future Market Insights for the concerned market during the base year.
iSwiss Group Expands Services with Launch of iSwiss Insurance LLC – Plans to Expand to 27 Countries by 2023
Lugano, Switzerland, 17th Jan 2023 – iSwiss Insurance LLC, a subsidiary of the iSwiss group, has officially launched with a capital of $100 million. The company aims to provide insurance services in addition to payment and credit services to those excluded from the traditional banking system, also known as the underbanking population.
Pharmaceutical Venture Capital & Private Equity Firms Directory 2023: Direct Access to Over 500 Firms and Thousands of Partners - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Directory of Pharmaceutical Venture Capital & Private Equity Firms 2023" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This useful resource brings together both venture capital and private equity investors involved in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and medical devices. This edition has been extensively updated, offering valuable, current, and detailed information...
CF Industries Signs MOU with JERA for Supply of up to 500,000 Metric Tonnes Per Year of Clean Ammonia
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), the world’s largest producer of ammonia, today announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with JERA Co., Inc. (JERA), Japan’s largest energy generator, regarding the supply of up to 500,000 metric tonnes per year of clean ammonia beginning in 2027. The execution of the MOU is the result of a supplier comparison and evaluation process for the procurement of clean ammonia that JERA initiated in February 2022 for the world’s first commercial scale ammonia co-firing operations.
Empire Energy looks ahead to initial gas flow rates from C-3H well
Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) MD Alex Underwood speaks with Proactive soon after announcing it has completed hydraulic stimulation of the Carpentaria-3H (C-3H) well and drilling of the Carpentaria-4V (C-4V) at Exploration Permit (EP) 187, well within budget. C-3H development came in about $5.9 million below the risked budget, totalling $27.3 million for drilling and stimulation of the well.
American Retail Supply Offering an Environmentally Friendly Solution for Ordinary Paper Bags
Recycled Natural Kraft paper bags are the perfect option for those seeking attractive yet environmentally friendly paper bags for their retail stores. American Retail Supply established in 1970, is a wholesale provider catering to the retail industry. Thanks to their experience, expertise, highly skilled staff, and huge variety of products, American Retail Supply has emerged as a leader in the industry.
Orbweaver Announces Publication of Digital Transformation Book
A guide focused on the Electronics Industry to inform the business and technical evolution of components procurement. Today, Orbweaver LLC, a leading provider of digital supply chain integration solutions for electronic components, is pleased to announce the publication of Digital Transformation in the Electronics Industry, authored by Casimir Saternos and Tony Powell. The company’s first sponsored publication is a roadmap for the electronics industry’s movement toward digitization of the supply chain.
Heysong Audio Releases a Line of Waterproof and Colorful Bluetooth Speaker Products.
Heysong Audio, a leading portable speaker company, releases a line of waterproof Bluetooth speaker products. People love to have fun and enjoy music with friends. But sometimes it can be difficult to have fun at a party if someone is not bringing the music. This is why companies started to create portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker. Nowadays, we don’t want to miss any party in our lives, and we want to bring speakers with us because we can use it outdoors or indoors.
Mensitaly.com Revamps Website: An Enhanced User Experience for Fashion-Conscious Men
Mensitaly.com, the top online retailer of premium men's clothing, is thrilled to announce the redesign of its website. Mensitaly.com, with its updated web design and enhanced user experience, is the go-to place for fashion-conscious men searching for the newest trends at unbeatable prices. The vast selection of men's clothing available...
Germany Construction Equipment Market Report 2022: Strategic Assessment & Forecasts to 2028 - High Demand for Excavators Due to Mining, Construction, and Smart City Projects - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Germany Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Germany construction equipment market share by units is expected to reach 101,807 units by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.02%. The Germany construction equipment market is expected to grow at...
FingerMotion Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) (the "Company" or "FingerMotion"), a mobile services and data company, is pleased to report its financial results for the third quarter ended November 30, 2022. To review the full financial results, please view the Company's recent Form 10-Q filing at www.sec.gov/edgar/search, which should be read in connection with this news release.
ICR Conference 2023 Survey Provides View into Expectations for Coming Year
Vast Majority Predict Recession, Split on the Return of IPO Market. Mixed Views on ESG, Allocation of Capital, but Consensus on Desire for In-Person Investor Meetings. ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, today released results of a flash survey among participants at the 25th Anniversary ICR Conference, one of the largest growth company investment conferences of the year. ICR surveyed both company management teams as well as overall conference attendees, which included institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, investment bankers, and private equity professionals.
Technip Energies Awarded an Early Work Contract by ADNOC for Onshore Facilities for the Hail & Ghasha Gas Project in the UAE
Technip Energies (PARIS: TE) – as leader of a joint venture composed of Samsung Engineering and Tecnimont S.p.A. (TST JV) – has been awarded a Pre-Construction Services Agreement (PCSA) related to the Onshore facilities for the Hail & Ghasha Gas Development Project in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The PCSA...
Easy Life Stairlifts Reveals New Line of Innovative Mobility Solutions in Cardiff
Easy Life Stairlifts, a leading provider of mobility solutions in Cardiff, South Wales is proud to announce the launch of its new line of stairlifts. Designed with the latest technology and safety features, these stairlifts are the perfect solution for individuals who have difficulty climbing stairs in their homes. Our...
Keeping the HVAC System Clean and Fitting the Interior
Guya AC leads the competition for AC duct installation by providing a series of customizable cover pipes for the building's HVAC system. Clients will not have to worry when they want a mini split ac installation. The company ensures that everything will go in line with the interior design. Unlike...
Anthony Korculanic Talks About Sustainability in Nuclear Energy
Anthony Korculanic is the president of XO Media and a distinguished expert in architecture & design. He talked about the sustainability of nuclear energy and its potential to become the prime source of renewable energy. Nuclear energy is among, if not the largest and most important source of clean energy,...
