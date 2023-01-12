Read full article on original website
T-Mobile Kicks Off 2023 as the Nationwide Network Leader
The Un-carrier cements its place as THE network leader in the latest Ookla report, delivering the best experience for customers. New year, new bragging rights for T-Mobile customers. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced its network once again earned top honors in Ookla's Speedtest® Global Index Market Analysis United States Q4 2022 report. With top marks in every single category for overall network performance and repeated wins for 5G, T-Mobile is hitting the ground running in 2023 as the national network leader for customer experience. In addition to topping national rankings, T-Mobile’s network proved fastest in 45 states and the District of Columbia as well as in 86 of the 100 most populous U.S. cities.
LenderClose Announces Rebrand as Coviance to Support Accelerated Growth and Strategic Vision for the Lending Experience
The company’s evolution as a technology solution is modernizing the home equity lending experience for Credit Unions and Community Banks. LenderClose, a fintech company that is making the home equity lending process simpler, faster, and more scalable through its cloud-based platform, today announced a rebrand to Coviance. The new brand reflects the company’s next phase of growth; as a technology partner providing process automation powered by data-driven decisioning intelligence. The transformative technology empowers community lenders to deliver a superior borrowing experience, efficiently scale home equity volume, and go from clear-to-close in hours versus weeks.
SHI International Names Dwight Moore Chief Information Officer
Moore, who joined SHI last year, has more than 20 years’ experience in technology management with large IT corporations. SHI International, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, has appointed Dwight Moore its Chief Information Officer. Moore, who joined SHI last year as Chief Technology Officer, assumes overall responsibility for the continued strategic planning, development, and implementation of transformative technologies that will increase efficiencies, improve the digital experience of customers, partners, and employees, and support SHI’s continued growth goals.
E Fuel Design Brings Exciting Deals To Clients with Upgraded Offerings
Leading digital business solutions provider, E Fuel Design, announces the launch of new offerings and prices slash to clients across industries. The team at E Fuel Design has again taken another step to help businesses grow online by leveraging different digital solutions as the agency launches a deal that enables its clients to enjoy a discount of up to 10% on any order. E Fuel Design is fast becoming the go-to source for different types of digital marketing solutions designed to allow businesses to improve their online presence and ultimately capture new markets.
Orbweaver Announces Publication of Digital Transformation Book
A guide focused on the Electronics Industry to inform the business and technical evolution of components procurement. Today, Orbweaver LLC, a leading provider of digital supply chain integration solutions for electronic components, is pleased to announce the publication of Digital Transformation in the Electronics Industry, authored by Casimir Saternos and Tony Powell. The company’s first sponsored publication is a roadmap for the electronics industry’s movement toward digitization of the supply chain.
Mensitaly.com Revamps Website: An Enhanced User Experience for Fashion-Conscious Men
Mensitaly.com, the top online retailer of premium men's clothing, is thrilled to announce the redesign of its website. Mensitaly.com, with its updated web design and enhanced user experience, is the go-to place for fashion-conscious men searching for the newest trends at unbeatable prices. The vast selection of men's clothing available...
iSwiss Group Expands Services with Launch of iSwiss Insurance LLC – Plans to Expand to 27 Countries by 2023
Lugano, Switzerland, 17th Jan 2023 – iSwiss Insurance LLC, a subsidiary of the iSwiss group, has officially launched with a capital of $100 million. The company aims to provide insurance services in addition to payment and credit services to those excluded from the traditional banking system, also known as the underbanking population.
Takeda Named Global Top Employer for Sixth Consecutive Year
− Achieved Global Recognition and Top Employer Certification in 22 Countries from Top Employers Institute. − Global Recognition Reinforces Commitment to People and Outstanding People Policies. Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) today announced that, for the sixth consecutive year, it was one of only 15 companies to achieve global Top Employer® certification for...
ICR Conference 2023 Survey Provides View into Expectations for Coming Year
Vast Majority Predict Recession, Split on the Return of IPO Market. Mixed Views on ESG, Allocation of Capital, but Consensus on Desire for In-Person Investor Meetings. ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, today released results of a flash survey among participants at the 25th Anniversary ICR Conference, one of the largest growth company investment conferences of the year. ICR surveyed both company management teams as well as overall conference attendees, which included institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, investment bankers, and private equity professionals.
argenx Announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on February 27, 2023 to Appoint Steve Krognes as Non-Executive Director
Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders will be held at 12:00 PM CET on Monday, February 27, 2023 at the Hilton Amsterdam Schiphol at Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BN Schiphol, the Netherlands.
Empire Energy looks ahead to initial gas flow rates from C-3H well
Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) MD Alex Underwood speaks with Proactive soon after announcing it has completed hydraulic stimulation of the Carpentaria-3H (C-3H) well and drilling of the Carpentaria-4V (C-4V) at Exploration Permit (EP) 187, well within budget. C-3H development came in about $5.9 million below the risked budget, totalling $27.3 million for drilling and stimulation of the well.
Global Energy Efficient Motor Market 2022 to 2027: Initiatives by Industries to Curb Greenhouse Effect Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Energy Efficient Motor Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global energy efficient motor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during 2022-2027. Motors are the major energy-consuming equipment across end-user industries, resulting in high energy costs for companies.
LYNA London Celebrates Highly Successful First Year of Business, Including Massive Social Media Growth
LYNA London made its official debut on July 31, 2021, and now, the family-owned jewelry business is steadily marching towards its second successful year in business. The company, which was founded by two sisters with a passion for fine and contemporary jewelry, is based in London but now offers its stellar selection to women around the world. All shoppers need to do is visit the LYNA London website and browse the exceptional selection of stunning jewelry, place their order, and receive their new accessories shipped directly to their doorstep.
Pharmaceutical Venture Capital & Private Equity Firms Directory 2023: Direct Access to Over 500 Firms and Thousands of Partners - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Directory of Pharmaceutical Venture Capital & Private Equity Firms 2023" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This useful resource brings together both venture capital and private equity investors involved in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and medical devices. This edition has been extensively updated, offering valuable, current, and detailed information...
American Retail Supply Offering an Environmentally Friendly Solution for Ordinary Paper Bags
Recycled Natural Kraft paper bags are the perfect option for those seeking attractive yet environmentally friendly paper bags for their retail stores. American Retail Supply established in 1970, is a wholesale provider catering to the retail industry. Thanks to their experience, expertise, highly skilled staff, and huge variety of products, American Retail Supply has emerged as a leader in the industry.
Hybrid Traffic, Expert in Link Building and All Things SEO
The SEO agency specialises on mainly link building by manual organic traffic building, social fortress, domain authority stacking, social signals, and more. United States - January 17, 2023 /MarketersMEDIA/ — Hybrid Traffic is an SEO agency that have expertise in link building through a series of strategies such as guest...
UK SEO Experts launch their US website
Guy Hudson and Ben Spray, two of the UK's leading SEO experts, are expanding their business and bringing their services to the US market. They are proud to announce the launch of their new website www.nationalseoexpert.com which offers a one-stop shop for all your search engine optimization needs. This American...
How Stephtootrill runs the fastest Growing Social Media Agencies in the world
For Stephtootril, the level of productivity has a direct impact on one's professional and personal life. Being hugely productive lets people complete their tasks on time. For example, a daily planner supports him in keeping on top of tasks at work by organizing them effectively. Stephen Jean Louis, aka Stephtootrill,...
JoshPele Magic Expands Global Team of Entertainers to Maximize the Amount of Satisfied Clients Worldwide
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - JoshPele Magic, one of the top magic agencies in the United States, has announced that it is expanding its global team of entertainers to maximize the amount of satisfied clients worldwide. After becoming one of the largest and most successful magic agencies in the country, JoshPele Magic has recently decided to expand its global outreach by accepting international magic entertainers into the agency. The agency will now be accepting and recruiting magicians from all over the world, which will allow it to provide entertainment services to clients in different countries outside of the United States.
New Clothing Brand in Canada Launches with a Revolutionary Approach to Fashion, Offers High-Quality Hoodies and Trucker Caps
Shoreline Archive is a newly launched clothing brand with a mission to redefine the fashion industry, igniting a street culture revolution. The fashion industry is an ever-changing landscape. Every now and then, a new trend is introduced and people dive all in until another surface. While certain innovations in the fashion industry have faded as quickly as they surfaced, street fashion has been in vogue for a long time. It has become a staple fashion concept for celebrities and many in North America. Today, a new clothing brand has launched with a mission to redefine and introduce a novel approach to streetwear culture and fashion in Canada.
