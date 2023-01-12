Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
The Last of Us Begins With a Table Setter Episode for the Ages
I love The Last of Us franchise. I’ve played all three games (which includes the DLC), been wholly engrossed by them, and that’s why I’m here to begin io9's recaps of the new HBO show. However, with a few exceptions, these recaps are going to be more focused on the show itself—a series of thoughts and observations based on how showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann chose to adapt that story for TV. Because let’s face it, the story has to work and be engaging for someone who doesn’t know anything about the games. Just like Game of Thrones had to work if you didn’t know about the books.
Gizmodo
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Wants to Fight in Marvel's Thunderbolts
The first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe had Nick Fury. The next three, at least, have Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine. Played by seven-time Emmy award-winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the shady character has popped up several times so far, and in her upcoming Marvel movie, Thunderbolts, the Seinfeld and Veep star wants to take things up a notch. She wants to hit somebody.
Gizmodo
RRR Composer MM Keeravaani on the Movie's Incredible Viral and Award Success
As award season ramps up, RRR—one of the best historical fantasy action films we’ve ever seen—has so far nabbed Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards for its music. Composer M.M. Keeravaani recently chatted with io9 to discuss working with RRR director S.S. Rajamouli on the film’s epic music, the international reaction to the film, and the viral video sensation of “Naatu Naatu”—thanks in no small part to the film’s charismatic leading men NTR Jr and Ram Charan.
Gizmodo
Do AI Art Tools Break Copyright Laws? Two New Lawsuits Will Find Out.
To build an AI art generator, engineers train their algorithms on large databases of photos, drawings or graphics. A lot of the most popular AI art tools got their databases by scraping content from the web, often without explicit permission from the artists who created images. Now the artists are asking: Did the algorithms violate copyright law?
Gizmodo
The New Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Is Chock Full of Mandalorians
Din Djarin and his adopted son Grogu are on their way back. The Mandalorian has just dropped a new trailer for season three, or what I’m going to call Oops! All Mandalorians!. Seriously, this trailer is lousy with Mandalorians talking about Mandalore with other Mandalorians. And wait a second....
‘New Amsterdam’ EPs Reveal Spinoff Hopes After Series Finale: The Show ‘Ended Prematurely’ (Exclusive)
Everything came full circle in the New Amsterdam series finale, which aired on January 17. The beginning of the episode features a new doctor, played by Molly Griggs, arriving for her first day at New Amsterdam as the medical director. Over the course of the two-part finale, fans learn exactly why each of our favorite doctors decided they wanted to save lives.
Gizmodo
Dead End: Paranormal Park
Every author who wants their work adapted for the screen would probably hope that it is done with care and respect for the source material. But when you find yourself in charge of your own adaptation, do you stick to every word or do you use it as an opportunity to make something new?
Gizmodo
Cloverfield
Fifteen years ago this week, audiences finally found out what Cloverfield was. After months of speculation, the found footage monster movie from producer J.J. Abrams, writer Drew Goddard, and director Matt Reeves roared into the box office and quickly became a fan favorite. Two tangentially related follow-ups came next, and now the director, who has since gone on to bigger things like the Planet of the Apes prequels and The Batman, has teased what might potentially come next.
Gizmodo
Chronicles of Amber
Here’s an example of using your clout and popularity for the benefit of everyone: Stephen Colbert has joined the long-in-the-works campaign to make Roger Zelazny’s best-selling fantasy classic The Chronicles of Amber into a series. Already aboard: The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman, whose Skybound Entertainment has been working on the adaptation with Vincent Newman Entertainment for the past seven years.
Gizmodo
Bryan Fuller Offers Intriguing News on Friday the 13th's Prequel Show
This weekend marks the first Friday the 13th of the year, and for horror fans, that meant looking back on the Friday the 13th franchise. The film rights are a bit of a mess, but that didn’t stop Peacock from announcing that it was working on a TV prequel series called Crystal Lake headed up by Bryan Fuller of Hannibal fame.
Gizmodo
Nick Cave Says the Song an AI Wrote for Him Is 'Bullshit'
There’s a lot of strong opinions to be had about ChatGPT, the AI chatbot that has taken the world by storm, but the most recent of which has come from Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave. After a fan used the chatbot to write a song for Cave, the singer expressed his dismay.
Gizmodo
Chucky and Reginald the Vampire Get New Seasons from SyFy
You can’t keep a good serial killer doll down. NBCUniversal has renewed its slasher series Chucky for a third season due to come out later this fall. Created by original Child Play screenwriter Don Mancini, the show has been getting positive reviews since its debut in 2021, and we here at io9 said the second contained one of our favorite TV moments of 2022.
Gizmodo
Danai Gurira Made a Vague Gesture at an Okoye Black Panther Spin-Off Series
We’ve known Black Panther and Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler has been interested in making a Wakanda-set TV series for a few years now. We’ve even heard rumors that Danai Gurira, who plays Okoye, the former general of the elite female soldiers known as the Dora Milaje, was signed up to star. But now, thanks to Gurira, we finally have... an incredibly vague hint that the TV series is maybe possibly happening.
Gizmodo
James Cameron's Already Setting Avatar 3 on Fire
If you’re wondering what the future holds for the planet of Pandora after Avatar: The Way of Water, you likely won’t have to wait another 13 years for the sequel. Now that the Avatar sequel is about to cross the $2 billion mark, director James Cameron seems happy to share what’s coming in what is tentatively titled The Seed Bearer.
Gizmodo
Open Channel: What's Your Favorite Adult Animated Series?
TV-wise, the big debut of the week has been HBO Max’s Velma. Starring Mindy Kaling and billed as a more adult take on Cartoon Network’s eternal Scooby-Doo franchise, the show itself is...amazingly unremarkable, at least from the first two episodes currently out. Maybe it’ll grow into itself over time in future episodes or another hypothetical season, but at present, it’s just the least interesting result of someone uttering the phrase “adult animated Scooby-Doo show.”
Gizmodo
Snowpiercer's Final Season Won't Air on TNT, Because Of Course Not
TNT’s Snowpiercer series has been steadily chugging along since 2020 and managed to secure a niche for itself across three seasons. If you were someone watching the show and waiting for its fourth and final season to air so you could finally see how things would wrap up, some bad news for you: the fourth season is done, production-wise, but it won’t be airing on TNT or anywhere else.
Gizmodo
Bugs Bunny Builders Celebrates the Year of the Rabbit, As It Should
The year 2023 is going to be big for Bugs Bunny, the original wascally rabbit. The WB mascot is going to provide some of that rabbit fortune for the studio’s 100th anniversary celebration and for the Lunar New Year. Things kick off with a Year of the Rabbit celebration on Cartoonito’s Bugs Bunny Builders before more episodes drop of Looney Tunes Cartoons and the premiere of Tiny Toons: Looniversity.
Gizmodo
The CW's Gotham Knights TV Series Looks CW-y as Hell
When The Flash ends this season, the DC/CW universe as we’ve known it for more than a decade will be no more. But that doesn’t mean The CW is done with DC. Not when Gotham Knights—the TV series, and not Rocksteady’s recently released video game—is coming in March, and here’s a new, incredibly CW-ish trailer as proof.
Gizmodo
No, Vin Diesel Is Not in Any Current Avatar Plans
Avatar: The Way of Water producer Jon Landau has cleared up rumors about Vin Diesel (Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol.3) being in the film after the actor’s long con troll on fans. In an interview with Empire, the producer shared, “He came in, visited the set one day to...
Comments / 0