Wausau, WI

Monk Botanical Gardens hires development manager

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 5 days ago
WAUSAU – Monk Botanical Gardens of Wausau has named Linda Schill as its new development manager to help design and implement the organization’s future fundraising efforts, Monk Gardens announced this week.

Schill will focus on the development and implementation of strategies to grow the annual fund and membership programs, including money raised through individual donor relationships, institutional gifts, special events and sponsorships.

Schill brings more than 30 years of nonprofit fund development, donor relations and volunteer management, technology, customer service and human resources experience to the role. Prior to joining the team, Linda served as director of advancement for Assumption Catholic Schools, and also previously served as donor services officer for Incourage Community Foundation in Wisconsin Rapids.

If you’d like to support the gardens or have questions about future giving opportunities, contact Schill at lschill@monkgardens.org or 715- 261-6309.

WausauPilot

