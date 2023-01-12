ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Heights, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kristen Walters

Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio

A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
CHARDON, OH
dayton.com

Springfield barbecue restaurant to open first franchise location

Rudy’s Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant that has been in Springfield for nearly two decades, is opening its first franchise location in Columbus. “We’re very excited and blessed to grow such a fun and authentic BBQ brand in the Columbus area and look forward to serving the community,” said Springfield native Kristopher Rowland, who will be the first franchisee of Rudy’s Smokehouse. “Our business is providing quality, slow smoked meats with made from scratch sides that has passion built into every recipe that you can taste.”
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
dayton.com

Dayton tavern closing today, new life coming in February

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern is closing its doors at 703 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood tonight but new life is on the way. For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal. DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter, the new owners,...
DAYTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

The year ahead: A look at Dayton’s music scene in 2023

With another year behind us, it’s time for a quick look at 2023. You don’t need a crystal ball to tell you the Miami Valley is looking at another big year for live music. After a concert-filled 2022, it will be much the same this year with major stars, rising artists and legacy acts back on the road.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Community market to host grand opening in Dayton

DAYTON — District Market, a community market, will hold their grand opening in Dayton this Friday. The grand opening will take place at the market’s location at 200 Wayne Avenue at 2 p.m. Customers can expect anything from soul food to eggrolls, to cookies and ice cream to...
DAYTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'

WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Kettering brewery adds heated igloos to patio experience

Eudora Brewing Company, located at 3022 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, has added two heated igloos to its patio. According to a newsletter sent to guests, the igloos are available first come, first served. All you have to do is check in with the bar and someone will unlock the zipper and turn on the space heater for your enjoyment.
KETTERING, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy