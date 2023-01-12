Read full article on original website
Ohio Residents Could Get Monthly Cash If Your Income Is $40,000 And UnderC. HeslopOhio State
Walmart Opened "Store of the Future" in OhioBryan DijkhuizenBeavercreek, OH
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new location in OhioKristen WaltersHuber Heights, OH
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio
A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
Tower City announces 4 new businesses for the downtown mall
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Four new businesses, two new dining options and two beauty-focused shops, will be opening in Tower City Center. Bedrock, the real estate company that owns Tower City, announced the new businesses on Tuesday. Kouture Kreationz will offer an assortment of gourmet cupcakes and cookies. It will...
dayton.com
Springfield barbecue restaurant to open first franchise location
Rudy’s Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant that has been in Springfield for nearly two decades, is opening its first franchise location in Columbus. “We’re very excited and blessed to grow such a fun and authentic BBQ brand in the Columbus area and look forward to serving the community,” said Springfield native Kristopher Rowland, who will be the first franchisee of Rudy’s Smokehouse. “Our business is providing quality, slow smoked meats with made from scratch sides that has passion built into every recipe that you can taste.”
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently Closed
The entity has been confirmed by the company as permanently shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ClevelandJewishNews.com and KSDK.com.
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new location in Ohio
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular bakery chain Crumbl Cookies opened its newest Ohio location in Huber Heights, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Finds Buyer For Redevelopment; The End of Retail Shops Reportedly Likely
Plans are reportedly being discussed, among them the end of retail shops. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and ChronicleT.com.
This Infamous Restaurant in Ohio is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
whbc.com
Shots Fired in Altercation at Cincinnati-Area Amazon Facility
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A major disagreement between two Amazon drivers at a company distribution facility near Cincinnati lands one of them in jail. 23-year-old Shedrick Washington was arrested after police say he fired three shots into the victim’s Lincoln Town Car in...
dayton.com
Dayton tavern closing today, new life coming in February
Angie’s Firehouse Tavern is closing its doors at 703 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood tonight but new life is on the way. For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal. DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter, the new owners,...
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
dayton.com
The year ahead: A look at Dayton’s music scene in 2023
With another year behind us, it’s time for a quick look at 2023. You don’t need a crystal ball to tell you the Miami Valley is looking at another big year for live music. After a concert-filled 2022, it will be much the same this year with major stars, rising artists and legacy acts back on the road.
Community market to host grand opening in Dayton
DAYTON — District Market, a community market, will hold their grand opening in Dayton this Friday. The grand opening will take place at the market’s location at 200 Wayne Avenue at 2 p.m. Customers can expect anything from soul food to eggrolls, to cookies and ice cream to...
WKYC
Taste of Home: Cleveland restaurant serving Lebanese staples for 30+ years on West 25th Street
CLEVELAND — On Ohio City’s West 25th street, Nate’s Deli and Restaurant has been serving up Lebanese favorites and deli sandwiches and salads for over three decades, bringing one family’s cherished recipes to Northeast Ohio. For owner Ghassan Maalouf, the restaurant is more than just a...
Trash collection will be delayed 1 day in Dayton area due to MLK holiday
DAYTON — There will be some changes in recycling and trash collection across the area this week due to the Martin Luther King Junior Holiday. This includes areas served by the City of Dayton Division Waste Collection, the City of Dayton announced on its Facebook page Saturday. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE:...
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
wvxu.org
Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'
WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
dayton.com
Kettering brewery adds heated igloos to patio experience
Eudora Brewing Company, located at 3022 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, has added two heated igloos to its patio. According to a newsletter sent to guests, the igloos are available first come, first served. All you have to do is check in with the bar and someone will unlock the zipper and turn on the space heater for your enjoyment.
