jocoreport.com
Police Investigating Suspected Fatal Canned Air Overdose
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Police and the Johnston County Medical Examiner are investigating the suspected overdose death of a Johnston County woman. Around 9:00am Monday, Jan. 9, the 46 year-old victim was at Walmart when she reportedly overdosed by “huffing” Air Duster. She was transported to Johnston Medical Center in Smithfield, reportedly refused medical treatment, and left the emergency department. Sometime later the woman obtained a ride with an unknown person.
jocoreport.com
SBI Arrests Former Johnston Correctional Officer
SMITHFIELD – A Correctional Officer who had been on the job less than one year has been arrested by the NC State Bureau of Investigation. On January 6, 2023, the SBI was requested by Johnston Correctional Institution in Smithfield to investigate allegations of potential sexual contact between a female correctional officer and an inmate.
WRAL
Man dies in custody after Raleigh police use Taser, no shots fired
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man died Tuesday morning while in Raleigh police custody after officers used a Taser while trying to make an arrest. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the incident began around 2 a.m. Tuesday outside a sweepstakes parlor on Rock Quarry Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when police approached a suspicious vehicle.
jocoreport.com
Suspect Armed With Sword Causes Extensive Damage
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A 29 year-old man is being held under a $125,000 bond in the Johnston County Jail following a bizarre incident in western Johnston County. Around 11:05am Wednesday, Jan. 11, deputies were dispatched to Peed Lane, Angier off NC 210 near Jackson-King Road, for a report of a suspicious person in the yard of the victim’s home. The suspect allegedly entered a barn on the property and removed a sword. Using the stolen sword the suspect, Pedro Garcia Nava of Dunn, allegedly slashed a dozen tires on nearby vehicles and a farm tractor. He then reportedly broke into five cars and smashed out a car window.
Concerned citizen makes phone call that results in arrest of one
BLADENBORO — Clyde Russ, 32 of Bladenboro, was arrested on Friday following a call by a concerned citizen regarding a suspicious vehicle. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Friday regarding a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Dance Infinity, located in the 7000 block of NC 242 South. Vice/Narcotics units arrived within three minutes of the call being taken due to being in the area at the time of dispatch.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to 14 years in prison for firearm charges following domestic altercation
A Raleigh man was sentenced January 4, 2023 to 168 months in prison for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Steven Antonio Peterson, 32, pleaded guilty to the charges.
cbs17
Lee County man arrested twice for stealing vehicle, having meth: sheriff
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested twice in less than one week for stealing a vehicle and possessing drugs, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 6, Lee County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant at 1675 Farrell Road in Sanford. During the search, detectives said they found a stolen side by side vehicle inside of a covered outbuilding on the property.
cbs17
Durham police team seizes 9 guns, arrests 22 in just 2 weeks of new year
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has made nearly two dozen arrests in January focusing on gun violence, officials said. In a video posted Friday, police said the department’s Crime Area Target Team was continuing to fight gun violence in the city. In the first 13...
jocoreport.com
Body Found On Side Of Wayne County Highway
GOLDSBORO – Deputies are investigating the death of a 23 year-old woman whose body was found beside a Wayne County highway. Around 1:50pm Sunday, a passerby called Wayne County 911 and reported seeing a body located on the side of the road in the 3600 block of Salem Church Road.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than seven years in prison for firearm charge
Kendale Tyrone Strange, 45, of Cumberland County, was sentenced to 86 months in prison December 28, 2022 for possessing a firearm as a felon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. According to the release, the gun that Strange illegally possessed was previously used in...
WECT
Man ‘intentionally’ drove truck into customers at Japanese restaurant; shots fired investigation underway, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A man drove a truck into part of a Japanese restaurant after getting into a fight with other customers early Sunday morning, according to Fayetteville police. At about 12:18 a.m. officers said they were called to Mikoto’s, a Japanese restaurant along the 7900 block of Raeford...
Greenville police: Man dies after being shot, crashing vehicle into apartment building
GREENVILLE, NC — Greenville Police are investigating the death of a man after investigators said he crashed a vehicle into an apartment building. He was also found with a gunshot wound. On Monday, just after midnight, officers responded to 1806 E. 1st Street, Apt. S1, The District at Tar River, in reference to a vehicle […]
Durham police warn of uptick in car thefts after investigating over 90 last month
The Durham Police Department is warning the community to lock their cars after an increase in motor vehicle thefts. Police investigated more than 90 cases last month alone. The Medina family told WRAL News their theft was scary - it happened while they were asleep inside their house. Police have...
cbs17
Teen in critical condition following Rocky Mount shooting, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC Nash Hospital called police Monday night after a teenager was critically shot. The Rocky Mount Police Department said they arrived at the hospital just after 9 p.m. to find a 19-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. UNC Nash medical staff confirmed the teen...
cbs17
Female inmate busted for hiding fentanyl during arrest, Lee County sheriff says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A female inmate was caught after Lee County deputies learned she hid drugs during her arrest. On Jan. 6, Lee County Jail Staff found a female inmate, Brianna Marie Smith, 23, of Cameron, with fentanyl. Deputies learned she was concealing the fentanyl on herself during an arrest by another agency.
WITN
Greenville Police arrest murder suspect
Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase brings former Vikings players who now coach back to their hometown. Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase brings former Vikings players who now coach back to their hometown. Walmart’s Wellness Day provides free health screenings to customers. Updated: 5 hours ago. A national company dedicated a day...
WITN
WITN
POLICE: Child accidentally shoots another child
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two children were involved in an accidental shooting that put one child in the hospital Sunday morning, according to police. Around 11:45 a.m., Goldsboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting in Fairview Circle and found a 7-year-old that had been shot in the stomach area.
