Emerson Electric makes $7.6 billion offer on Texas automation company

Emerson is making a play to buy a Texan company, despite rebuffs from its leadership, in a $7.6 billion deal. Ferguson, Missouri-based Emerson has attempted to strike a deal to buy National Instruments since May, but the company rejected Emerson's offers, so on Tuesday Emerson CEO Lal Karsanbhai appealed to National Instruments' shareholders.
