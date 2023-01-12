UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: Roanoke Police say a wrong-way crash is likely what killed one man Monday morning and sent another man to a hospital. According to an update from RPD, the preliminary investigation shows one driver was heading east on Brandon Avenue SW around 6:00 a.m. when the driver lost control and crashed into another vehicle headed west. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO