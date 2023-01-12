Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Honky Tonk Thursday are back for 2023 at the Floyd Country StoreCheryl E PrestonFloyd, VA
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of VirginiaTravel MavenWytheville, VA
Haunted Radford: The disappearing phantomCheryl E PrestonRadford, VA
Freeze Your Glass Off Fridays at Mountain Lake Lodge where DIrty Dancing was filmedCheryl E PrestonPembroke, VA
Related
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Brenda Akers Callahan
age 73 of Pulaski passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born April 10, 1949 in Radford she was the daughter of the late Carl & Mary Akers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Danny A. Callahan. She was retired from Verizon...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Vanessa Lorraine Albert Yopp
Vanessa Lorraine Albert Yopp, 65, passed away at her home in Radford on Monday, January 16, 2023. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Eugene Albert, Sr. Survivors include her daughter, Crystal Miller; mother, Sylvia Caldwell Spradlin; granddaughters, Vanessa Jane Branscome and Nellie Sue Miller; 1 great grandson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth E. Albert, Jr. and Debor, and Dexter Albert and Rhonda; and many other relatives and friends.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Melissa (Missy) Jean Johnston
Our dearly beloved Melissa (Missy) Jean Johnston, 49, departed this earth to be with our heavenly father on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was loved by everyone she met. Preceding her in death, is her father Roger Lee Johnston. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Gaye Damron and stepfather,...
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting husband in Troutville
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Troutville woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly shot her husband, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a home on Westview Road after a woman called the Botetourt County 9-1-1 Center saying she shot her husband. When deputies arrived at...
Mercer County Sheriffs mourn loss of K-9 Buster
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Much like Fayette County recently in mourning over the loss of a K-9 unit, last Friday also saw the same loss for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page posted about the loss on Saturday, January 14, 2023. “It’s with a heavy heart that we have […]
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever home
Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our weekly Furry Friends segment. Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever …. Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which...
pmg-va.com
Residents displaced after motel condemned
After receiving private complaints, the Galax Motel was condemned by the fire marshal’s vice fire inspector, according to City Manager Barry Moore. Moore also said that the motel was unlicensed with the city and frequently in arrears with its taxes. The condemnation, enacted on Jan. 11, also resulted in...
Surry County neighbors react to murder of 4-year-old
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who watched four-year-old Skyler Wilson play outside his home every day tell FOX8 they had no idea what was happening inside the house on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy. Surry County deputies believe the boy’s adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson abused him, and it led to his death. […]
cardinalnews.org
Henry County site gets $22 million state grant for development
Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday announced $90 million in state grants to develop 21 business-ready building sites, including $22.2 million for the Commonwealth Crossing Business Park in Henry County. The award was the second-biggest on the list, topped only by $25 million for a site in Chesterfield County. Youngkin has...
wakg.com
Patrick County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing Stuart Man
The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing Stuart man. Charles Edward Martin Jr., 56, of Shingle Shop Road, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Saturday, January 14th. Martin has been employed by Stuart Forest Products for many years and has never missed a day...
WDBJ7.com
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events held in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is meant to be a celebration of Dr. King’s life and legacy. In Lexington, the 7th Annual CARE Rockbridge MLK Community Parade kicks off at United Methodist Church on Randolph Street at 10:30 Monday morning. CARE stands for Community Anti-Racism...
WSET
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Brandon Ave. SW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A road in Roanoke was closed on Monday morning due to an accident that left one man dead, Roanoke Police said. RPD shared on Twitter that the 4000 block of Brandon Avenue SW closed due to a "major motor vehicle crash." Preliminary investigation revealed that...
WDBJ7.com
One killed, another hospitalized in Brandon Ave crash
UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: Roanoke Police say a wrong-way crash is likely what killed one man Monday morning and sent another man to a hospital. According to an update from RPD, the preliminary investigation shows one driver was heading east on Brandon Avenue SW around 6:00 a.m. when the driver lost control and crashed into another vehicle headed west. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
WSLS
4 juveniles hospitalized after Montgomery County crash, authorities say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle crash in Montgomery County Monday left four people under the age of 18 seriously injured, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on 460 at the North Fork Road intersection. Two vehicles...
Pinnacle Drive Inn: A West Virginia Favorite
PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nestled between Pinnacle Creek and the Guyandotte River in Wyoming County sits a long-running restaurant that has kept customers coming back for more. Pinnacle Drive Inn, located in Pineville, has been serving up many customer favorites from hotdogs to seafood. The locally-owned and operated business...
pcpatriot.com
Griffith, Worrell to seek re-election
Pulaski County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney and Sheriff are seeking re-election this year. In a joint statement released Tuesday, Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith and Sheriff Mike Worrell announced they will seek the Pulaski County Republican Party’s nominations for their respective offices. “Our agencies, the Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s...
WDBJ7.com
J & J Fashions closing after 55 years in business
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After half a century in business, a beloved store in our hometown is closing its doors. WDBJ7 got an exclusive interview with the owner, who explains why she decided to close. J & J Fashions first opened 55 years ago; it has been a family business...
West Virginia woman dead following accident
MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County woman is dead following a crash in Meadow Bridge on West Virginia Route 20. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, a call came in just before 6:00 p.m. on Friday for a motor vehicle accident on Route 20 near Meadow Bridge. Upon arrival, authorities found a […]
wfxrtv.com
Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department responds to fire
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department reported responding to a fire along with Rural Retreat EMS on Saturday. According to reports, the volunteer fire department was sent to the 800 block of Crouse Hollow Road at 6:12 p.m. on Jan. 14. for a possible brush fire.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule Jan. 18 – Jan. 21
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Raleigh County, Boone County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
Comments / 0