numberfire.com
Ja Morant (hip) questionable for Grizzlies on Monday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (hip) is questionable to play in Monday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. Morant's status is currently in the air after the Grizzlies' superstar was listed with left hip soreness. Expect Tyus Jones to see more playing time if Morant is inactive. Morant's Monday projection...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) probable for Monday's game versus Miami
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's contest against the Miami Heat. Young is expected to suit up on Monday despite experiencing recent shoulder soreness. In a matchup versus a Heat team allowing 44.5 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Young to score 44.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) will play Monday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Prince is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he entered the day on the injury report with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful for Charlotte's Monday matchup
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. Hayward is unlikely to face his former team after he missed six games with left hamstring soreness. In a challenging spot against a Boston team ranked sixth in defensive rating, Jalen McDaniels should see more minutes on Monday if Hayward is out.
numberfire.com
Nicolas Batum playing second unit role for Clippers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Batum will come off the bench after Marcus Morris was announced as Los Angeles' starter at home. In 24.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Batum to score 19.2 FanDuel points. Batum's projection includes 7.5...
numberfire.com
Marcus Morris (knee) out for Clippers on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris will not play Sunday Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Morris is dealing with a left knee contusion. After entering the day with a doubtful tag, he has been ruled out as expected. Terance Mann and Robert Covington should see more work with the veteran sidelined.
numberfire.com
Kings starting Kevin Huerter (conditioning) on Sunday, Terence Davis to bench
Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (conditioning) is starting in Sunday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Huerter will start at shooting guard after he missed two games with an illness and conditioning reasons. In 32.3 expected minutes, our models project Huerter to score 26.9 FanDuel points. Huerter's projection includes 15.3...
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) probable for Mavericks' Wednesday matchup
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Doncic is expected to return after the Mavericks' superstar was held out one game with an ankle injury. In 39.0 expected minutes, our models project Doncic to score 61.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday. Doncic's current...
numberfire.com
De'Anthony Melton (illness) absent for Philadelphia's Tuesday shootaround, expected to play
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (illness) is expected to play in Tuesday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Melton is on track to play on the road despite missing Tuesday's shootaround with an illness. In 24.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Melton to score 22.5 FanDuel points. Melton's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Paul George (hamstring) on Tuesday, Amir Coffey to bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Philadelphia 76ers. George will make his 31st start after a five game absence with hamstring soreness. In a matchup versus a Philly team ranked fourth in defensive rating, numberFire's models project George to score 34.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Seth Curry starting on Tuesday for inactive Kyrie Irving (groin)
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Curry will join Brooklyn's first unit after Kyrie Irving was held out with groin soreness. In 31.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Curry to score 29.1 FanDuel points. Curry's projection includes 18.5 points, 3.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Boston's Derrick White (neck) probable on Monday
Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White (neck) is probable for Monday's game versus the Charlotte Hornets. White is on track to play on Monday despite leaving Saturday's contest with a neck sprain. On 27.0 expected minutes, our models project White to score 25.0 FanDuel points. White's projection includes 11.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (hip) available Sunday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II will play Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Payton was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite right hip adductor soreness. Our models project Payton for 7.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 17.9...
numberfire.com
Nets starting Ben Simmons (back) on Tuesday, Edmond Sumner to bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (back) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Simmons will make his 27th start this season after he was inactive for one game with back soreness. In 30.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Simmons to score 33.8 FanDuel points. Simmons' current Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Kyle Lowry (knee) questionable for Heat's Wednesday matchup
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Lowry's status remains in question after Miami's guard missed three games with left knee discomfort. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes against a Pelicans' team allowing 47.6 FanDuel points per game to point guards if Lowry is inactive.
numberfire.com
Bradley Beal (hamstring) questionable for Wizards' Wednesday contest versus Knicks
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (hamstring) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Beal appears closer to a potential return after Washington's guard was sidelined five consecutive games with a left hamstring strain. In a potential opportunity versus a New York team ranked tenth (40.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game to shooting guards, our models project Beal to score 32.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) active for Nuggets' Tuesday contest against Portland
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray will play his normal role as Denver's starting point guard after he was listed as questionable. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 34.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 18.9...
numberfire.com
Doug McDermott (back) active for Spurs on Tuesday night
San Antonio Spurs small forward Doug McDermott (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. McDermott will be available after the veteran was sidelined one game with back tightness. In 18.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project McDermott to score 14.8 FanDuel points. McDermott's current projection includes 10.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Nets rule out Kyrie Irving (groin) on Tuesday
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (groin) will not play in Tuesday's contest versus the San Antonio Spurs. Irving will sit out on Tuesday after he was downgraded to inactive with groin soreness. Expect Ben Simmons to return to Brooklyn's starting lineup against a Spurs' team ranked last in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Ben Simmons (back) downgraded to questionable on Sunday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Simmons' status is currently in limbo after head coach Jacque Vaughn designated the 26-year old as questionable. Expect Seth Curry to see more minutes if Simmons is ruled out. Simmons' current projection...
