Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers lock horns with the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. EST.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO