ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Shemia Fagan releases 2023 agenda focusing on democracy, secure elections

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lKQrg_0kCaC5qZ00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan sent a letter to state legislators Thursday, announcing her agenda to protect democracy in the state, while calling on lawmakers to lead.

“I am sending you my 2023 Protect Our Democracy agenda, which calls for targeted investments in how we run elections to ensure that they remain free, fair and secure,” Fagan wrote in the letter. “As you weigh your choices and decide which priorities to focus on, please remember that without investments in our elections, we will not have the necessary public trust to address the challenges that Oregonians face today. This agenda is not in competition with other priorities; it is foundational to them.”

Thousands of bills await reading in 2023 Oregon legislative session — and more are expected

Fagan says the Protect Our Democracy Agenda will ensure that local elections are free and fair.

“The rising tide of anti-democracy forces in our country erodes trust and threatens our freedoms,” Fagan wrote. “Thanks to our track record of pro-democracy policy, Oregon is uniquely positioned to show the rest of the country a better way forward.”

Along with investing in free, fair and secure elections, Fagan says her agenda is also focused on expanding access to democracy, election security, successfully implementing campaign finance reform and updating election laws.

The full agenda can be viewed below.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KOIN 6 News

Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales

Fifteen other states, meanwhile, including New York and California, have moved to ban gas-powered vehicle sales. The last clause of the bill instructs Wyoming's secretary of state to send a copy of the bill to the California governor, who has backed his state's ban on gas-powered vehicles throughout his governorship.
WYOMING STATE
KOIN 6 News

These are the most popular Oregon boy names in the 90s

(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that […]
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

52K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy