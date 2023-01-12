Read full article on original website
Grand county fishing report, Jan. 13: Ice is mostly holding up across the county, but be careful
Grand Lake: Ice is holding at 6-8 inches. with deep snow and slush on the lake in spots. Beware while walking around, temperatures have not been cold enough to re-freeze holes, and with the snow cover it can be very hard to locate them before you find it with your foot! Fishing has been good to very good for rainbow trout at first light. A small tube, ice fly or jointed pinhead tipped with a waxie has been our go-to baits. Target water 12 feet or less and don’t sleep in, this is definitely the bite for the early bird. Lake trout bite has been fair, with active fish in the 30-50 foot depths, a small tube or spoon tipped with sucker has been most consistent.
Top-tier finishes propel Middle Park Nordic team to strong local meet
Middle Park High School Nordic skiers Sylvia Brower and Gray Barker took first-place finishes in the home ski meet at Snow Mountain Ranch near Granby on Jan. 13 to bolster a strong overall performance by the Panthers ski team. The event was a dual-discipline competition, with a 3-kilometer classic race...
Grand County Sheriff’s Office seeks information after man arrested for impersonating first responder
A Granby man has been arrested for impersonating a public servant and flashing emergency lights on his vehicle. According to a news release by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, a sergeant with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office observed a white Toyota 4Runner displaying flashing red and blue emergency lights. The vehicle was driving on U.S. Highway 40 near the Granby Bridge in the town of Granby. The Sergeant did not recognize this vehicle as a local emergency responder and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.
Granby Adult Volleyball posts standings from Jan. 10 games
The Granby Adult Co-ed Volleyball League continued its season with some hard-hitting competition this month.
