Man wanted for stealing $55,000 worth of equipment from construction site
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance to identify a suspect who stole $55,000 worth of supplies from a construction site. On Dec. 30, 2022, a male suspect drove a black Chevy Silverado truck onto a construction site on the 1300 block of S. Foster Rd.
Police investigating double homicide at East Side hotel
SAN ANTONIO – A hotel employee found two victims dead from gunshot wounds at an East Side hotel. Police were called out around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Travelodge off Interstate 35 North. Upon arrival, police say that the hotel employee told officers that she found the two victims...
Man injured after the car he was in was shot at multiple times on the Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are trying to piece together what happened that led up to a man being shot while in his car early Monday morning. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. when police were called out to Horizon Lake near Sinclair Road on the city's Southwest Side. Police said...
Teenage suspect arrested for vape cartridge deal gone wrong
SAN ANTONIO – According to authorities, Zane West, 17, was arrested Saturday night. The San Antonio Police Department said the incident happened near the 16400 block of Henderson Pass around 1:30 a.m. on San Antonio's North Side. The affidavit states that a 17-year-old victim was meeting up with some...
Speeding driver walks away after car bursts into flames following rollover, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police say a driver survived after being involved in a rollover accident where the car burst into flames. The accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday along with Loop 1604 and Bandera Road on the Northwest Side. Police said the driver was speeding when he lost control...
San Antonio police searching for missing teen last seen a week ago
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is currently searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen a week ago. Skylar Marie Powers has been missing since Monday, January 09 near 410 on the West Side. The 15-year-old has straight brown hair, blue eyes and is 5...
Intoxicated suspect swerves into oncoming traffic causing rollover, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A 20-year-old woman was attempting to steer clear of a car that was swerving into her lane early Sunday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the woman was driving in the left lane of Montgomery Drive going east around 1:30 a.m. on San Antonio's Northeast Side.
Trial of former Air Force major accused of murdering his wife in 2019 begins on Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO - The long-awaited trial of former Air Force Major Andre McDonald gets underway Tuesday with jury selection. McDonald is accused of murdering his wife, Andreen, in a case that developed throughout 2019. Andreen went missing on February 28, 2019. Days later, on March 3rd, Andre was arrested on...
One dead after crash on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a deadly crash on the Northwest Side. The crash happened late this afternoon, underneath Loop 1604 and the I-10 Interchange. A construction truck and a smaller car were involved in the fatal crash. Traffic was backed up about a half mile on I-10 West...
FOUND: Missing 8-year-old with medical condition
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATED: Ryan was been found by SAPD around noon Sunday. Have you seen Ryan Jesse Cole? The 8-year-old boy has a medical condition and was last seen on the 2300-block of NW Military Drive on the North Side. Ryan has short straight brown hair, stands 4...
It's called a highway 'takeover.' Here's what to do if you get stuck in one
SAN ANTONIO — It's the video that's been the talk of the town and seen millions of times. It shows I-10 blocked, gunshots ringing out and cars trying to get through. We spoke with those caught in the middle of last night's highway takeover that's taken over social media.
San Antonio woman killed in T-bone crash identified
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was killed in a horrible collision on Sunday has been identified as 29-year-old Vanessa Esparza, according to a medical examiner. Esparza was driving a mustang and pulled out onto Vance Jackson from an apartment building driveway around 10:45 a.m. Her car was T-boned...
Four families displaced after large fire damages West Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – An apartment fire late Sunday afternoon displaced at least four families on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. Fire crews were called around 5 p.m. to the 1800 block of Horal Drive. Firefighters said they found heavy clouds of smoke and flames...
T-Bone collision sends woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was rushed to the hospital after an accident late Sunday morning. At about 10:45 a.m. Sunday a woman was pulling out of the apartments on the 14000-block of Vance Jackson when her Mustang was T-boned by another woman in a Jeep driving northbound. The...
Lights On! builds cooperation between the community and law enforcement
SAN ANTONIO - A new program is hoping to boost the community's relationships with law enforcement one taillight at a time. The program is called ‘Lights On!’. It is a partnership with law enforcement and car repair shops to replace traffic tickets with repair vouchers. The program vouchers are...
Man dies after being thrown from car during rollover accident in Far Northwest Bexar Co.
FAR NORTHWEST BEXAR COUNTY - A man is dead after a horrific rollover along a busy highway near Boerne. The deadly accident happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 10 and Limestone Pass in Far Northwest Bexar County. Deputies said the driver was speeding when he lost control and...
Several Uvalde families attend MLK March in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Several families of the Uvalde victims also attended Monday's MLK March, including Maggie Mireles, who lost her sister Eva in the mass shooting. Maggie says they decided to march to represent their loved ones while standing for equality and justice. She says the reaction they received was...
84 mm caliber weapon found in checked luggage by TSA at San Antonio Airport
SAN ANTONIO - Officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at the San Antonio International Airport said they discovered an 84 mm caliber weapon in checked luggage on Monday. TSA officers said the weapon was undeclared. No information was given on the weapon's owner and any consequence they received. During...
2,000 new homes are coming. Neighbors are concerned it will interfere with endangered bird
SAN ANTONIO — It is the endangered bird that has become the major focus of a construction project on the city's Northeast side. Those behind the plan said they have worked it out with officials but not everyone said they’re on board. It is a housing project that...
South San Antonio ISD wants to close several of their schools
South San Antonio ISD will hold a board meeting to discuss whether the district should close several of their schools. Former superintendent Abelardo Saavedra recommended the district close these schools back in 2017, but the decision was later reversed. Also, on the agenda, board members will discuss approving $5 million...
