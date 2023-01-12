Read full article on original website
Related
As Bitcoin Turns The Corner, Here's How Much A $1,000 Invested At Its 2022 Bottom Would Be Worth Now
After the bloodbath seen in 2022, most cryptocurrencies began to turn the corner at the start of the new year. The general increase in risk appetite has proven to be salubrious for the space. Bitcoin Joins The Party: Bitcoin BTC/USD, the apex crypto, peaked at $68,789.63 on Nov. 10, 2021,...
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said Tesla's Stock Price Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter in 2022, a place where he likes to share his thoughts and opinions. On May 1, 2020, Musk tweeted that he thought the share price of Tesla was too high. The tweet came as a surprise, as many CEOs...
Benzinga
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Colgate-Palmolive Before The Dividend Payout
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Colgate-Palmolive CL. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 47 cents per share. On Friday, Colgate-Palmolive will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 47 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Dividend Yields 101: How To Calculate And Use For Your Investment Strategy
Dividend yields can be a critical tool for long-term investors looking to hedge against downside risk or take advantage of upside potential. Investors can make better decisions and perhaps improve the profitability of their investment portfolio by learning how to calculate and use dividend yields. How To Calculate: Divide the...
Why Is Crypto-Linked Stock Silvergate Capital Soaring Today?
Silvergate Capital Corp SI shares are up more than 25% Tuesday morning after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. What Happened: Silvergate reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of 48 cents per share, which missed average analyst estimates of 81 cents per share. Silvergate said it saw significant outflows of deposits during...
'Tesla Has More Levers To Pull Than Any OEM,' Says Analyst: Why He Sees 50% Upside For Stock Despite 'Bumpier' Trajectory
Speed and simplicity are Tesla’s main competitive levers to drive further affordability, resource efficiency says Jefferies analyst. Tesla is bigger than Elon Musk and at the upcoming Investor Day governance will loom larger than critical decisions, he says. Tesla Inc TSLA shares have started to turn the corner, although...
Benzinga
5 On-The-Money Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
US stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points during the session. Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
Why SmileDirectClub Stock Is Popping After Hours
SmileDirectClub Inc SDC shares were trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company announced new plans to drive profitability. What Happened: SmileDirectClub said it was planning a realignment of its operating programs and global workforce to further narrow its focus on its core business and technology-enabled innovation portfolio. SmileDirectClub...
Benzinga
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
AI is Quickly Becoming the Hottest Startup Investing Trend of 2023 – Here's How Anyone Can Get Involved
With the release of ChatGPT, the venture capital world has quickly turned its investing thesis from blockchain to artificial intelligence (AI). While blockchain is still seeing strong demand, top venture capitalists from Paul Graham, founder of startup accelerator Y Combinator, to Marc Andreessen, founder of top VC firm Andreessen Horowitz, are quickly shifting their focus to AI. .
Cognex's Premium Valuation Vulnerable To Worse Logistics Prospects Led By Amazon, Analyst Says
Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski downgraded Cognex Corp CGNX from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $41 to $40. The analyst believes logistics could be much worse than is implied in 50% of 2023. Amazon.com Inc AMZN, CGNX's most significant customer, has been vocal about cutting its...
Does This Picture Make Sense? U.S. Vs Canadian EV/Revenue Multiples
The chart explores the EV / Next Twelve Month Revenue multiples for the largest U.S. MSOs compared to the most prominent Canadian LPs (at the beginning of the period). The red line on the graph shows the aggregate enterprise value to consensus next twelve-month revenue multiples of the largest 10 Canadian LPs by market cap at the end of 2021. The group includes Tilray TLRY, Canopy Growth CGC, Cronos CRON, Sundial SNDL, Organigram OGI, Aurora ACB, Village Farms VFF, HEXO HEXO, Fire & Flower FFLWF, and High Tide HITI.
Benzinga
Mercantile Bank Earnings Preview
Mercantile Bank MBWM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-01-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mercantile Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20. Mercantile Bank bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Tesla Climbs Higher In This Charged Up Trend: Here's What To Watch
Tesla, Inc TSLA was spiking up over 6% higher on Tuesday, despite two analysts lowering their price targets on the stock. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $180. BofA Securities analyst John Murphy maintained Tesla with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $135 to $130. While Murphy’s price target is in line with where Tesla is currently trading, Houchois’ target suggests about a 40% upside for the stock.
Why Bank Of America Shares Are Falling Tuesday
Bank of America Corp BAC shares are trading lower by 2.68% to $34.29 Tuesday morning in sympathy with Goldman Sachs, which reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Goldman Sachs reported fourth-quarter revenue of $10.59 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $10.83 billion. The company's top-line results were down 16% on a...
Cramer Says These Sectors Might Breed Market Pessimism: 2023 Could Be Year Where 'Tech Is Put In Its Bottled Place'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer believes there are segments in the market that he thinks will breed pessimism — most notably retail and technology. Cramer pointed out that although people are spending, as is evident from the commentary from bankers, they aren’t spending it on fixing up their homes or their wardrobes.
Goldman Sachs, New Oriental Education & Technology And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping around 300 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI shares dipped 23% to $1.63 after the company announced a $25 million private placement. iQIYI, Inc. IQ dropped 14.3% to $1.63....
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
109K+
Followers
192K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0