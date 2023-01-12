Read full article on original website
Related
Washington State is Great at a Lot of Things. Traffic isn’t One of Them
We're fortunate we live in Eastern Washington and, more so, we live in a city like Yakima that doesn't have traffic compared to Seattle or Tacoma. That didn't stop Washington state for being one of the worst states to drive in. WalletHub was looking into states that are terrible for...
See the Freakiest Deserted Ghost Town Hidden in Washington State
There are a few scary deserted ghost towns in Washington State but none are more freaky than this spot where over 1,500 people are known to have been buried. This Ghost Town Was the Largest Mental Facility in Washington. There is something scary about a completely deserted ghost town, but...
Do You Agree With This List of Washington’s Favorite Things?
I know you've seen those articles floating around the internet. Heck, I'd almost guarantee that you've lost the battle with your curiosity and have taken the plunge at least once. You know the ones; The Most Popular Underwear Brand in Every State. I Google'd that just to make sure it wasn't a real thing because you never know anymore with the internet.
Washington is the second-worst U.S. state to drive in, report says
Washington state is one of the worst states in the U.S. to drive in, according to a new report.
Do You Know How to Pronounce These Awesome West Coast City Names?
City names are frequently mispronounced. Surprisingly, those who are new to or unfamiliar with a city are not always the ones mispronouncing the names. There often is a correct way of pronouncing a city name, and a different but more popular way of pronouncing it. Locals sometimes develop an accepted pronunciation over time, and it sticks. So, an outsider might have it 'right' and still be wrong.
Washington State Attorney General filed a bill that would force car dealers to provide used auto warranties
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Washington State Representative David Hackney, have filed a bill in the legislature that would force car dealers to provide used auto warranties.
Someone Just Took a Chance on Buying the “Weirdest” House in Idaho
Over the last several years, Idaho’s experienced significant growth. More people means we need more places to live. Unfortunately, that’s led to a lot of new subdivisions where all the houses look eerily similar to each other. They lack the charm and character of homes in older neighborhoods, so when you stumble upon a property with some unique features, you can’t help but take a few minutes to marvel at the real estate photos.
KATU.com
Washington may become second state to lower blood alcohol limit
Wash. — A public hearing was held yesterday in Washington to potentially lower the blood alcohol level from .08 to .05. If passed Washington would become the second state, following Utah, to lower its limit. According to reports, 2021 was the deadliest year on Washington roads since 2006 with...
Students push for gender-based pricing ban in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state is now trying to do away with the so-called ‘Pink Tax’ or gender-based pricing, thanks to a group of high school students who have brought forward a new bill. The Pink Tax refers to the idea that some products cost more for...
‘100% preventable’: WA lawmakers thinking of lowering blood-alcohol limit
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Drinking responsibly could take on a whole new meaning in Washington. Lawmakers in Olympia are now looking into lowering the blood-alcohol limit (BAC) from .08 to .05. Supporters of the bill say they are trying to prevent deadly crashes across the state. The legislature says 2021 was the deadliest in 15 years, with more than 600 people...
Washington would be second state with reduced DUI legal limit under Senate proposal
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington could become the second state in the country to lower its legal blood alcohol level (BAC) for DUI offenses to 0.05% under a proposal discussed in a Senate committee Monday. Senate Bill 5002 would lower the legal BAC limit from 0.08% if passed for anyone...
Eastern WA lawmaker proposes law to limit ‘eyesore’ of blinking red wind turbine lights
The red lights of the Horse Heaven project would be visible at night up to 20 to 30 miles away.
Bill would allow local gun control in Washington state
(The Center Square) – People spoke out for and against a bill that would repeal Washington state’s preemption statute, which gives the Legislature the primary authority to regulate firearms, during a Tuesday morning public hearing held by the House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1178 would...
Washington witness describes hovering ball of light over nearby building
A Washington witness at Newcastle reported watching a hovering ball of light 15 feet over a nearby building that quickly moved away at 8:31 p.m. on November 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
theorcasonian.com
Sea lions, seals might be hampering WA salmon recovery. What can be done?
SAN JUAN CHANNEL — The earthy, fishy smell wafted aboard Joseph Gaydos’ research vessel first. Then came the guttural growls. Dozens of massive tan Steller’s sea lions were resting on the rocky islet. Gaydos, science director at SeaDoc Society, estimated 100 sea lions were hanging out. Sites...
Is Winning $1.35 Billion Mega Jackpot in WA, OR, CA Guaranteed?
The estimated Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday, January 13th will be an estimated $1.35 Billion, the second largest in the game's history. Lottery ticket buyers in Washington, Oregon, and California will have a shot at winning, as each is among the 45 states participating, along with Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah do not participate.
Washington changes 9 derogatory place names to ones proposed by tribes
Nine place names that used a derogatory term for Native American women have now been officially replaced by names that were proposed by Washington tribes. The proposed names became official when the state’s Board of Natural Resources approved them during its Tuesday morning meeting. The proposals from tribes followed...
Big waves, surging king tides to swamp Oregon, Washington beaches
The last king tides of the season are forecast to periodically flood the Pacific Northwest’s low-lying shores between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22.
Reasons Why Idaho is Suffering from an Identity Crisis
Each state in the United States is unique in its own way. Some states are hot, some are cold, some are flat, and others have beaches, mountains, or both. There are stereotypes for each state, and different cultures in each one as well. While states have no true personality, they do have a sense of identity in how they are viewed. When it comes to Idaho, there appears to be an identity crisis, especially in this new year. What is wrong with Idaho and how is it failing to live up to its identity?
KIMA TV
What's in the proposed bills to change Washington's police pursuit law?
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Lawmakers will soon be considering proposals to change Washington's law that restricts police pursuits. Three bills regarding police pursuits have been introduced that would repeal a 2021 reform that limited officers to only chasing cars where the suspect is accused of a violent offense, a sex offense, or where the officer has reasonable suspicion the driver is under the influence, among other restrictions.
