Washington State

Do You Agree With This List of Washington’s Favorite Things?

I know you've seen those articles floating around the internet. Heck, I'd almost guarantee that you've lost the battle with your curiosity and have taken the plunge at least once. You know the ones; The Most Popular Underwear Brand in Every State. I Google'd that just to make sure it wasn't a real thing because you never know anymore with the internet.
WASHINGTON STATE
Do You Know How to Pronounce These Awesome West Coast City Names?

City names are frequently mispronounced. Surprisingly, those who are new to or unfamiliar with a city are not always the ones mispronouncing the names. There often is a correct way of pronouncing a city name, and a different but more popular way of pronouncing it. Locals sometimes develop an accepted pronunciation over time, and it sticks. So, an outsider might have it 'right' and still be wrong.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Someone Just Took a Chance on Buying the “Weirdest” House in Idaho

Over the last several years, Idaho’s experienced significant growth. More people means we need more places to live. Unfortunately, that’s led to a lot of new subdivisions where all the houses look eerily similar to each other. They lack the charm and character of homes in older neighborhoods, so when you stumble upon a property with some unique features, you can’t help but take a few minutes to marvel at the real estate photos.
IDAHO STATE
Washington may become second state to lower blood alcohol limit

Wash. — A public hearing was held yesterday in Washington to potentially lower the blood alcohol level from .08 to .05. If passed Washington would become the second state, following Utah, to lower its limit. According to reports, 2021 was the deadliest year on Washington roads since 2006 with...
WASHINGTON STATE
Is Winning $1.35 Billion Mega Jackpot in WA, OR, CA Guaranteed?

The estimated Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday, January 13th will be an estimated $1.35 Billion, the second largest in the game's history. Lottery ticket buyers in Washington, Oregon, and California will have a shot at winning, as each is among the 45 states participating, along with Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah do not participate.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reasons Why Idaho is Suffering from an Identity Crisis

Each state in the United States is unique in its own way. Some states are hot, some are cold, some are flat, and others have beaches, mountains, or both. There are stereotypes for each state, and different cultures in each one as well. While states have no true personality, they do have a sense of identity in how they are viewed. When it comes to Idaho, there appears to be an identity crisis, especially in this new year. What is wrong with Idaho and how is it failing to live up to its identity?
IDAHO STATE
What's in the proposed bills to change Washington's police pursuit law?

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Lawmakers will soon be considering proposals to change Washington's law that restricts police pursuits. Three bills regarding police pursuits have been introduced that would repeal a 2021 reform that limited officers to only chasing cars where the suspect is accused of a violent offense, a sex offense, or where the officer has reasonable suspicion the driver is under the influence, among other restrictions.
WASHINGTON STATE
