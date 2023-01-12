Read full article on original website
The Association Between Diabetes Duration and Domain-Specific Cognitive Impairment: A Population-Based Study.
Contributor: Xingyao Tang,Ying Wang,Rafael Simó,Coen D A Stehouwer,Jian-Bo Zhou. Diabetes is a risk factor for cognitive impairment, and disease duration is associated with geriatric decline and functional disabilities. This study aimed to examine the association of diabetes duration with domain-specific cognitive impairment in elderly. A total of 3,142 participants...
Impact of glycemic control and CYP3A5 polymorphisms on tacrolimus trough concentrations after adult kidney transplantation.
Contributor: Toshinori Hirai,Yoshihiko Morikawa,Ritsuki Onishi,Yusuke Nakatani,Kouhei Nishikawa,Takahiro Inoue,Takuya Iwamoto. Diabetes mellitus affects the pharmacokinetics of cytochrome P450 3A4/5 (CYP3A4/5) substrates. We evaluated the relationship between hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) levels and the pharmacokinetics of controlled-release tacrolimus. This retrospective observational cohort study included kidney transplant recipients (>18 years) with controlled-release tacrolimus orally....
Comparative Safety Analysis of Opioid Agonist Treatment in Pregnant Women with Opioid Use Disorder: A Population-Based Study.
Contributor: Shuang Wang,Kimford J Meador,Jayne Pawasauskas,Adam K Lewkowitz,Kristina E Ward,Todd N Brothers,Abraham Hartzema,Brian J Quilliam,Xuerong Wen. Receipt of opioid agonist treatment during early and late pregnancy for opioid use disorder may relate to varying perinatal risks. We aimed to assess the effect of time-varying prenatal exposure to opioid agonist treatment using buprenorphine or methadone on adverse neonatal and pregnancy outcomes.
Return-to-work intervention while undergoing cancer treatment: Female cancer survivors’ experiences.
Contributor: Kirsten Schultz Petersen,Anne-Mette Hedeager Momsen,Claus Vinther-Nielsen. This qualitative study followed participants enrolled in a return to work (RTW) intervention, aiming to address individual physical, psychological and work-related challenges. To explore cancer survivors’ experiences of receiving a tailored RTW intervention initiated parallel with chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy. Two semi-structured interviews...
Anterior knee pain following ACL reconstruction
1. Anterior knee pain (AKP) is a potential complication of ACL Reconstruction (ACLR) with hamstring tendon (HT) autograft. 2. Patients with AKP following ACLR with HT autograft have decreased isokinetic strength and functional pain 4 months post-operatively, but not at 7 months, compared to patients without AKP. Evidence Rating Level:...
Adherence to Clinical Practice Guidelines for Treatment of Bell’s Palsy.
Bell’s palsy is the most common cause of acute facial nerve paresis and paralysis with devastating disability yet high rate of spontaneous recovery. Patients who do not fully recover have functional disability that may require reconstructive surgery. The Clinical Practice Guideline: Bell’s Palsy recommends treatment with high-dose steroids as it shows a higher likelihood of complete recovery. However, guideline adherence rates are inconsistent and unstudied.
Psoriasis in teledermatology: analysis of the 2016‒2020 period in Santa Catarina.
Contributor: Maria Laura Orlandi Demo,Daniel Holthausen Nunes,Chaiana Esmeraldino Mendes Marcon. Psoriasis is a skin disease that affects 1.3% of Brazilians. The use of teledermatology (TD) in the public health sector has democratized access to dermatological care. To analyze TD exams with suspected and/or diagnosed psoriasis performed between 2016‒2020 in the...
On-Site Therapeutic Drug Monitoring of Paracetamol Analgesic in Non-Invasively Collected Saliva for Personalized Medicine.
Paracetamol or acetaminophen is the main non-opioid analgesic recommended for mild pain by the World Health Organization (WHO) analgesic ladder. However, the high levels used of paracetamol are associated with the hepatotoxicity and nephrotoxicity caused by accumulation of toxic metabolites. The sensor is produced on a polyester substrate containing a full electrochemical device with working, auxiliary, and reference electrodes in which, guiding personalized medicine solutions are not reported. Temporal paracetamol profiles in human saliva are performed with the subject taking different amounts of commercial analgesic pills. The variation of saliva paracetamol levels is demonstrated to be interference free from electroactive interfering species and human saliva constituents. In addition, the sensor displays to be useful as a disposable device for the fast detection of paracetamol in untreated raw saliva following pill intake. The maximum concentration (C ) and half-life time (t ) for paracetamol are 143.27 µm and 110 min. The results demonstrate the potential of a simple strategy with electrochemical devices for noninvasive personalized therapy toward guiding drug interventions through tracking of active substance, detecting, and correcting insufficiency of absorption to meet individual needs avoiding overdoses, side effects, and intoxication.
Disparate Outcomes in Non-White Neonates with Major CHD: Mediated by Adverse Maternal Fetal Environment
The following is a summary of “Adverse Maternal Fetal Environment Partially Mediates Disparate Outcomes in Non-White Neonates with Major Congenital Heart Disease,” published in the December 2022 issue of Pediatrics by Santana, et al. For a study, researchers sought to ascertain if diverse prenatal exposure to a harmful...
“I Haven’t Been Diagnosed, but I Should Be”-Insight Into Self-diagnoses of Common Mental Health Disorders: Cross-sectional Study.
Contributor: Lauren A Rutter,Jacqueline Howard,Prabhvir Lakhan,Danny Valdez,Johan Bollen,Lorenzo Lorenzo-Luaces. In recent years, social media has become a rich source of mental health data. However, there is a lack of web-based research on the accuracy and validity of self-reported diagnostic information available on the web. An analysis of the degree of...
Exaggerated pressor response to static squats in Parkinson’s disease (PD) and healthy subjects is likely an individual trait, not influenced by whole body vibration (WBV).
Contributor: Wiktor Niewiadomski,Anna Gąsiorowska,Marek Żyliński,Aleksandra Karbowniczek,Justyna Cebrat,Anna Stępniewska. Reduced muscle strength is one symptom of Parkinson’s disease (PD). Strength can be increased by strength training, which may cause exaggerated blood pressure (BP) rise. It is believed that exercises performed on vibrating platform can strengthen leg muscles without excessive BP increase.
Observation of complications assessed by Clavien-Dindo classification in different endoscopic procedures of benign prostatic hyperplasia: An observational study.
The Clavien-Dindo classification (CDC) was widely used in the assessment of surgical complications, but some inconsistencies always existed in urological literature. This study was aimed to report complications of the transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), plasmakinetic resection of the prostate (PKRP), and holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP) by using a more detailed way under the framework of CDC. A total of 623 eligible cases underwent endoscopic procedures from January 2018 and December 2020 were divided into the TURP group (212 cases), the PKRP group (208 cases), and the HoLEP group (203 cases) according to the surgical type. Patients’ surgical complications assessed by the CDC were compared among the 3 groups. The operation time, intraoperative irrigation volume, postoperative irrigation time and volume, decrease in hemoglobin and sodium, postoperative catheterization time, visual analogue scale, hospital stay of the PKEP group and the HoLEP group were significantly less than those of the TURP group, and the decrease in hemoglobin and visual analogue scale in the HoLEP group were significantly lower than those in the PKEP group (all P < .05). The electrolyte disturbance, urinary tract irritation, and patients with grade II of CDC in the PKRP group were significantly lower than those in the TURP group; The electrolyte disturbance, lower abdominal pain, urinary tract irritation, intraoperative hemorrhage, secondary hemorrhage, clot retention, patients with grade I, II, III of CDC in the HoLEP group were significantly lower than those in the TURP group, and the urinary tract irritation, grade I, II of CDC in the HoLEP group was significantly lower than that in the PKRP group (all P < .05). The CDC should be recommended because of the enhanced insight into surgical complications, and the HoLEP should be given a priority for Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) surgical treatment in terms of the merits in surgical characteristics and complications.
Monovalent type 2 OPV (mOPV2) management in the field: Interventions and lessons learned.
Contributor: Ahmet Afsar,Apoorva Mallya,Abdul Aziz Garba Mohammed,Saumya Anand,Veh Kesse Fabien Diomande,Gaël Maufras du Châtellier,Fazal Ather. The polio endgame strategy calls for ending the use of and removal of all Sabin vaccines globally given the risks of generation and spread of cVDPVs. With the successful eradication of wild poliovirus type 2 in 2015, the process of removing type 2 Sabin vaccines began with the switch from tOPV to bOPV across national vaccination programs. Following the tOPV to bOPV switch in April/May 2016, monovalent type 2 OPV (mOPV2) has been put into use in response to detected cVDPV2 polioviruses outbreaks. Between 31 May 2016 and 30 Jun 2020, 453 million doses of mOPV2 were provided to 21 countries to conduct 235 campaigns to respond to cVDPV2 outbreaks and high-risk events. However, the use of this vaccine paradoxically reintroduces live attenuated type 2 poliovirus into the populations and the environment, therefore, poses a risk for the emergence of new VDPV2s. Thus, it is critical to carefully and appropriately manage all in-country mOPV2 stocks utilized in outbreak response to minimize this risk. In this article, we examine the performance of mOPV2 vaccine management utilized for various outbreak responses after the switch.We present the major challenges faced and the lessons learned, to improve technical guidance and future response activities. Performance varied significantly across countries in terms of each of the activity areas evaluated. There were major gaps, especially in terms of vaccine accountability, and in many instances large numbers of vials went unaccounted presenting additional risk for further VDPV2 emergences. We have shown that especially at the beginning of implementation, insufficient attention has been given to mOPV2 vaccine management. Enhanced focus on mOPV2 vaccine management in line with the lessons learned presented in this paper should be a priority for public health programs and countries to consider and adapt in future VDPV2 responses as well as potential future activities associated with eventual complete withdrawal & cessation of OPV.These experiences can also be extended to other vaccines for which strict stock management and containment measures are required.
Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Salt Valproate Preventing Switch Associated with Antidepressants in Chinese Patients With Depressive Episodes.
This overview of systematic reviews (SRs) and meta-analyses aims to critically appraise the methodology and reporting quality of relevant SRs and meta-analyses with the aim of identifying whether or not the use of valproate can prevent the switch to mania associated with antidepressant treatment in Chinese patients with depressive episodes.
Pro-glycolytic Shift in PFKFB3 in Proliferation of HCC
The following is the summary of “PFKFB3-mediated Pro-glycolytic Shift in Hepatocellular Carcinoma Proliferation” published in the January 2023 issue of Cellular and Molecular Gastroenterology and Hepatology by Dou, et al. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is supported by metabolic reprogramming, particularly glycolytic modulation, which may be a therapeutic target for...
Benefits of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in Cox Proportional Hazard Ratio
The following is the summary of “Cox Proportional Hazard Ratios Overestimate Survival Benefit of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: Cox-TEL Adjustment and Meta-Analyses of Programmed Death-Ligand 1 Expression and Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Survival Benefit” published in the December 2022 issue of Thoracic oncology by Lin, et al. It is unclear...
Internal Association for Lung Cancer for Predictive Biomarkers for Immunotherapy
The following is the summary of “Predictive Biomarkers for Immunotherapy in Lung Cancer: Perspective From the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer Pathology Committee” published in the December 2022 issue of Thoracic Oncology by Mino-Kenudson, et al. When treating advanced or metastatic lung cancer, immunotherapy, specifically...
Assessing Arthrodesis after Cervical Fusion: Dynamic Radiographs
The following is the summary of “Dynamic Radiographs Are Unreliable to Assess Arthrodesis Following Cervical Fusion: A Modeled Radiostereometric Analysis of Cervical Motion” published in the January 2023 issue of Spine by Pinter, et al. The study aimed to use an idealized cervical spine model to investigate whether...
Diagnozing Novel High-Sensitivity Cardiac Troponin I and Derivation of an Assay-specific 0/1h-algorithm
The following is the summary of “Diagnostic discrimination of a novel high-sensitivity cardiac troponin I assay and derivation/validation of an assay-specific 0/1h-algorithm” published in the January 2023 issue of Heart by Koechlin, et al. It was their intention to evaluate the diagnostic value of the Dimension EXL LOCI...
Comparing Cerebral Oxygen Desaturation in Children With Chloral Hydrate Sedation and General Anesthesia
The following is the summary of “Comparison of cerebral oxygen desaturation events between children under general anesthesia and chloral hydrate sedation – a randomized controlled trial” published in the December 2022 issue of Pediatrics by Gude, et al. The goal of pediatric general anesthesia (GA) and sedation...
