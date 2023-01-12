Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Who's Ripping Off The Fastest Man In the World? Usain Bolt Missing Millions From Investment Portfolio
An investigation has been launched in Jamaica after millions of dollars reportedly went missing from an investment account belonging to world renown sprinter and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt. What Happened: Bolt's manager Nugent Walker told the Jamaica Gleaner that Bolt first noticed what appeared to be discrepancies with his...
Benzinga
Yes, Elon Musk Is Rich, And So Is Bill Gates: But Who Are The Wealthiest Women In The World?
The battle for "world’s richest person" is always fought between men, but as more women take on leadership and ownership roles in companies, the wealth gap between men and women is slowly closing. The last decade saw several high-ranking businessmen tussle between first, second and third place on the...
Benzinga
Tesla, Amazon, Moderna, United Airlines, Goldman Sachs: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Heavy Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones falling over 1%, pressured by Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS earnings. The S&P 500 closed marginally lower at 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite ended the session 0.14% higher. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Benzinga
Elon Musk Left Bewildered By Peculiar Davos 2023 Rule Of Not Allowing EVs To Drive Around VIPs: 'Ironic Indeed'
The World Economic Forum 2023 — a gathering of world leaders, top business executives and civil society, got underway in Davos, Switzerland on Monday. What Happened: A piece of news out of Davos, an Alpine resort town, left Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk bewildered. A YouTube video shared...
Benzinga
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Tuesday morning. Multiple analysts provided updates on the Elon Musk-led automaker. What Happened: Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $180, citing a bumpy road ahead for the automaker. The Jefferies analyst...
Benzinga
Avicanna Completes First Commercial Export Of Feminized Cannabis Seeds To Spain
Biopharmaceutical company Avicanna Inc. AVCN AVCNF has completed its first commercial export of feminized cannabis seeds to Spain. The export was done through the company's majority-owned Colombian subsidiary, Santa Marta Golden Hemp. “We are happy to announce this additional strategic milestone to meet regulatory and quality standards of the Spanish...
Benzinga
Tesla's Market Share 'Decimated,' Backlog Has 'Collapsed To Nothing' — Why Institutional Investors Are 'Very Concerned'
Even though shares of Tesla have kicked off 2023 on an upswing, the stock remains well below its all-time high. Those betting against the EV maker include a notorious Tesla bear who's been digging his claws deeper into the Elon Musk-led company, scavenging for weakness. What To Know: GLJ Research's...
Benzinga
IM Cannabis Secures $500K Via Private Placement Lead By Oren Shuster And Rafael Gabay
IM Cannabis Corp. IMCC IMCC has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, of 400,000 units of the company at a price of $1.25 per unit for aggregate proceeds of $500,000. Each unit consists of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one additional common share at an exercise price of $1.50 for a period of 36 months from the date of issue. Units in the listed issuer financing exemption offering first tranche were offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada (except Quebec) and/or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus exemptions, and will not be subject to any statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The company may close additional tranches of the listed issuer financing exemption offering.
Benzinga
Cathie Wood Keeps Foot On Tesla Pedal With Whopping $15M Stock Buy — Slashes Stake In Chinese EV Rival
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management continued to buy Tesla Inc TSLA stock this week, as the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and the ARK Autonomous Tech. & Robotics ETF ARKQ loaded up 115,787 shares of the Elon Musk-led company on Tuesday. At the same time, ARK slashed its stake in Tesla's Chinese rival Nio Inc NIO with a big sale.
Why Bank Of America Shares Are Falling Tuesday
Bank of America Corp BAC shares are trading lower by 2.68% to $34.29 Tuesday morning in sympathy with Goldman Sachs, which reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Goldman Sachs reported fourth-quarter revenue of $10.59 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $10.83 billion. The company's top-line results were down 16% on a...
Benzinga
Why Tencent Music (TME) Shares Are Falling
Tencent Music ADR TME shares are trading lower by 5.95% to $8.46 during Tuesday's session. Shares of Chinese companies at large are trading lower after China's GDP growth slowed in the fourth quarter. What Happened?. Our Benzinga team reported, for 2022, the world’s second-largest economy recorded 3% growth in real...
Benzinga
Dow Tumbles 300 Points; Morgan Stanley Beats Q4 Views
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping over 300 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.95% to 33,977.92 while the NASDAQ fell 0.06% to 11,072.64. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.10% to 3,995.27. Check This Out: Global Crypto Market Cap Hits $1...
Benzinga
Shiba Inu Consolidates With Dogecoin, Bitcoin — Can The Crypto Regain This Bellwether?
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was popping up about 1.7% higher during Tuesday’s 24-hour trading session, in tandem with Dogecoin DOGE/USD, which was trading slightly higher. Both Shiba Inu-inspired cryptos had been consolidating since Sunday, along with Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Consolidation across the crypto space is needed because many...
Benzinga
FTX Says $415M In Crypto Hacked Since Bankruptcy
Sam Bankman-Fried founded FTX said that $415 million in cryptocurrency was transferred by hackers from its international and U.S. exchanges. What Happened: The bankrupt platform issued a press release on Tuesday in which it said that it had identified $323 million “subject to unauthorized third-party transfers” since it filed for bankruptcy from its international exchange.
