Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Tuesday morning. Multiple analysts provided updates on the Elon Musk-led automaker. What Happened: Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $180, citing a bumpy road ahead for the automaker. The Jefferies analyst...
Benzinga

Avicanna Completes First Commercial Export Of Feminized Cannabis Seeds To Spain

Biopharmaceutical company Avicanna Inc. AVCN AVCNF has completed its first commercial export of feminized cannabis seeds to Spain. The export was done through the company's majority-owned Colombian subsidiary, Santa Marta Golden Hemp. “We are happy to announce this additional strategic milestone to meet regulatory and quality standards of the Spanish...
Benzinga

IM Cannabis Secures $500K Via Private Placement Lead By Oren Shuster And Rafael Gabay

IM Cannabis Corp. IMCC IMCC has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, of 400,000 units of the company at a price of $1.25 per unit for aggregate proceeds of $500,000. Each unit consists of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one additional common share at an exercise price of $1.50 for a period of 36 months from the date of issue. Units in the listed issuer financing exemption offering first tranche were offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada (except Quebec) and/or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus exemptions, and will not be subject to any statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The company may close additional tranches of the listed issuer financing exemption offering.
Benzinga

Why Bank Of America Shares Are Falling Tuesday

Bank of America Corp BAC shares are trading lower by 2.68% to $34.29 Tuesday morning in sympathy with Goldman Sachs, which reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Goldman Sachs reported fourth-quarter revenue of $10.59 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $10.83 billion. The company's top-line results were down 16% on a...
Benzinga

Why Tencent Music (TME) Shares Are Falling

Tencent Music ADR TME shares are trading lower by 5.95% to $8.46 during Tuesday's session. Shares of Chinese companies at large are trading lower after China's GDP growth slowed in the fourth quarter. What Happened?. Our Benzinga team reported, for 2022, the world’s second-largest economy recorded 3% growth in real...
Benzinga

Dow Tumbles 300 Points; Morgan Stanley Beats Q4 Views

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping over 300 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.95% to 33,977.92 while the NASDAQ fell 0.06% to 11,072.64. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.10% to 3,995.27. Check This Out: Global Crypto Market Cap Hits $1...
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Consolidates With Dogecoin, Bitcoin — Can The Crypto Regain This Bellwether?

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was popping up about 1.7% higher during Tuesday’s 24-hour trading session, in tandem with Dogecoin DOGE/USD, which was trading slightly higher. Both Shiba Inu-inspired cryptos had been consolidating since Sunday, along with Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Consolidation across the crypto space is needed because many...
Benzinga

FTX Says $415M In Crypto Hacked Since Bankruptcy

Sam Bankman-Fried founded FTX said that $415 million in cryptocurrency was transferred by hackers from its international and U.S. exchanges. What Happened: The bankrupt platform issued a press release on Tuesday in which it said that it had identified $323 million “subject to unauthorized third-party transfers” since it filed for bankruptcy from its international exchange.

