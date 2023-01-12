Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
The Best Festivals in Maryland That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaryland State
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Related
Nottingham MD
Honeygo Boulevard shut down due to rollover crash
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews remain on the scene of a Monday afternoon crash that shut down a busy Nottingham roadway. The crash was reported at just before 1 p.m. on Honeygo Boulevard at the entrance to Honeygo Run Regional Park. One vehicle overturned in the crash and Honeygo Boulevard is shut...
Nottingham MD
Overturned vehicle snarls I-95 traffic near White Marsh
NOTTINGHAM, MD—A crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing Monday afternoon delays on Interstate 95 in White Marsh. The crash was reported at around 1:15 p.m. along southbound I-95 between the Mountain Road and White Marsh Boulevard exits. Several lanes were shut down due to the crash and traffic...
Nottingham MD
Four-vehicle crash reported at I-95/I-695 interchange
ROSEDALE, MD—Crews remain on the scene of a Monday afternoon crash at the I-95/I-695 interchange. The crash occurred at just before 3 p.m. on the southbound I-95 ramp to I-695. Four vehicles were involved in the crash. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution...
Nottingham MD
Crash with injuries reported in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a crash in the White Marsh area on Monday morning. The crash was reported at around 8 a.m. on January 16 in the area of Philadelphia Road at East Joppa Road (21162), according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. Several injuries were reported...
foxbaltimore.com
Driver strikes utility pole, dies in fatal Anne Arundel County crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was left with fatal injuries following a crash in Anne Arundel County. According to police, Monday at about 5:30 a.m., officers responded to southbound Crain Highway at St. Stephen’s Church Road in Odenton for a single-vehicle crash. The investigation revealed a 2015 Honda...
foxbaltimore.com
Electric blanket malfunction kills woman trapped inside house fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Just one day after being rescued from a Baltimore County house fire, police confirm the victim succumbed to her injuries. 61-year-old Kim Marie Wilson died after becoming trapped Monday in a fire at her home, Baltimore County police confirm. Fire crews responded to the 4100 block...
foxbaltimore.com
1 person rescued in Baltimore County house fire, taken to hospital
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — One person was rescued in a Baltimore County house fire on Monday morning, according to the local fire department. Officials tweeted that this morning, crews were dispatched to the 4100 block of Powells Run Road for reports of a dwelling fire. Crews noticed fire showing...
Young Driver Killed In Violent Odenton Crash: Police
One person has died after a single vehicle crash into a utility pole in Odenton, authorities say. Derrell Amir Walker, 20, suffered fatal injuries after crashing into the pole on Crain Highway near St. Stephen's Church Road around 5:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16, according to Anne Arundel County police. Walker...
20-Year-Old Driver Dead In Anne Arundel Crash
A 20-year-old driver was killed in an early-morning crash Monday, Jan. 16, authorities said.The unnamed driver was heading south on Crain Highway in a 2015 Honda Accord Sport when he lost control and struck a utility pole around 5:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church Road in Odenton, county police …
Coroner called to crash that closed southbound lanes of Route 15
The Adams County Coroner is responding to a crash on U.S. 15 that has closed all southbound lanes Friday afternoon. According to PennDOT, the crash occurred in the southbound lanes between Latimore Valley Road, Mountain Road and Exit: PA 94 Hanover/York Springs, in Latimore Township. All southbound lanes were still...
Two-vehicle crash leaves one person dead in Montgomery County
A two-vehicle collision in the area of Muncaster Mill Road and Sycamore Lane in Montgomery County left one person dead early Sunday morning.
9 injured, 1 critically, after car slams into DC building following crash
WASHINGTON — Several people were sent to the hospital after a car crash sent a vehicle into a building in Northwest D.C. Sunday night. According to DC Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo the two-car crash happened around 7 p.m. near 15th Street and and Massachusetts Avenue Northwest. Maggiolo said a total of nine people were hurt in the crash. Three of those people were treated at the scene and released.
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Timetable set for razing of Gerst Road park buildings
PERRY HALL, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Tuesday announced the timetable for improvements to the 22-acre Gerst Road park property. The property currently includes a derelict community hall and other structures that are subject to loitering and vandalism. Baltimore County’s Office of Property Management expects the permitting, razing,...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County food delivery driver stabbed during robbery
PIKESVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating after a food delivery driver was stabbed during a robbery over the weekend. At just before 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, officers were notified of an assault and robbery in the 100-block of Sudbrook Lane in Pikesville. At the scene, authorities...
Proposal for Chesapeake Bay passenger ferry moves forward
What if you could take a ferry across the Chesapeake Bay from Annapolis or Baltimore to the Eastern Shore, or all the way north to Havre de Grace and Cecil County?
Fire crews on the scene of 2-alarm house fire in Harford County
Fire crews with numerous volunteers are responding to a two-alarm house fire on Elbow Court. Crews are operating in the defensive mode and the Maryland State Fire Marshal has been requested.
Bel Air Athletic Club closing, after 40+ years
A community fixture in Bel Air is closing after more than 40 years, as development moves forward in the area around Harford Mall.
foxbaltimore.com
Ambulance stolen from Johns Hopkins Bayview Saturday, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said an ambulance from Bayview Hospital was stolen Saturday night. The Baltimore City Fire Department alerted officers of the theft around 8:45 p.m. The ambulance was gone for about five minutes before officers began searching, police said. Police said officers were able...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County restaurant week with Miss Shirley's
It's time to get your taste on this Baltimore County restaurant week. Miss Shirley's Corporate Executive Chef Zuri Coles joins us live in studio with a look at what's on their menu from the lighter options to the upgraded classics.
foxbaltimore.com
Unsettled Weather This Week With More Rain On The Way
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Rain showers through mid day Tuesday. The rain will be mainly light through the first half of the day. We do expect to see some drier conditions later this afternoon as the rain moves east. High temps will be cooler, even though they remain above average...
Comments / 0