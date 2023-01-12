WASHINGTON — Several people were sent to the hospital after a car crash sent a vehicle into a building in Northwest D.C. Sunday night. According to DC Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo the two-car crash happened around 7 p.m. near 15th Street and and Massachusetts Avenue Northwest. Maggiolo said a total of nine people were hurt in the crash. Three of those people were treated at the scene and released.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO