ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallston, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nottingham MD

Honeygo Boulevard shut down due to rollover crash

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews remain on the scene of a Monday afternoon crash that shut down a busy Nottingham roadway. The crash was reported at just before 1 p.m. on Honeygo Boulevard at the entrance to Honeygo Run Regional Park. One vehicle overturned in the crash and Honeygo Boulevard is shut...
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Nottingham MD

Overturned vehicle snarls I-95 traffic near White Marsh

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing Monday afternoon delays on Interstate 95 in White Marsh. The crash was reported at around 1:15 p.m. along southbound I-95 between the Mountain Road and White Marsh Boulevard exits. Several lanes were shut down due to the crash and traffic...
WHITE MARSH, MD
Nottingham MD

Four-vehicle crash reported at I-95/I-695 interchange

ROSEDALE, MD—Crews remain on the scene of a Monday afternoon crash at the I-95/I-695 interchange. The crash occurred at just before 3 p.m. on the southbound I-95 ramp to I-695. Four vehicles were involved in the crash. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution...
ROSEDALE, MD
Nottingham MD

Crash with injuries reported in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a crash in the White Marsh area on Monday morning. The crash was reported at around 8 a.m. on January 16 in the area of Philadelphia Road at East Joppa Road (21162), according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. Several injuries were reported...
WHITE MARSH, MD
Daily Voice

Young Driver Killed In Violent Odenton Crash: Police

One person has died after a single vehicle crash into a utility pole in Odenton, authorities say. Derrell Amir Walker, 20, suffered fatal injuries after crashing into the pole on Crain Highway near St. Stephen's Church Road around 5:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16, according to Anne Arundel County police. Walker...
ODENTON, MD
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old Driver Dead In Anne Arundel Crash

A 20-year-old driver was killed in an early-morning crash Monday, Jan. 16, authorities said.The unnamed driver was heading south on Crain Highway in a 2015 Honda Accord Sport when he lost control and struck a utility pole around 5:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church Road in Odenton, county police …
ODENTON, MD
WUSA9

9 injured, 1 critically, after car slams into DC building following crash

WASHINGTON — Several people were sent to the hospital after a car crash sent a vehicle into a building in Northwest D.C. Sunday night. According to DC Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo the two-car crash happened around 7 p.m. near 15th Street and and Massachusetts Avenue Northwest. Maggiolo said a total of nine people were hurt in the crash. Three of those people were treated at the scene and released.
WASHINGTON, DC
Nottingham MD

Councilman Marks: Timetable set for razing of Gerst Road park buildings

PERRY HALL, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Tuesday announced the timetable for improvements to the 22-acre Gerst Road park property. The property currently includes a derelict community hall and other structures that are subject to loitering and vandalism. Baltimore County’s Office of Property Management expects the permitting, razing,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County food delivery driver stabbed during robbery

PIKESVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating after a food delivery driver was stabbed during a robbery over the weekend. At just before 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, officers were notified of an assault and robbery in the 100-block of Sudbrook Lane in Pikesville. At the scene, authorities...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Ambulance stolen from Johns Hopkins Bayview Saturday, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said an ambulance from Bayview Hospital was stolen Saturday night. The Baltimore City Fire Department alerted officers of the theft around 8:45 p.m. The ambulance was gone for about five minutes before officers began searching, police said. Police said officers were able...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Unsettled Weather This Week With More Rain On The Way

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Rain showers through mid day Tuesday. The rain will be mainly light through the first half of the day. We do expect to see some drier conditions later this afternoon as the rain moves east. High temps will be cooler, even though they remain above average...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy