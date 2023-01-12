Read full article on original website
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
California Woman Contracts HPV-Related Nail Cancer Following Visit to Salon
Grace Garcia was diagnosed with stage 1 cancer after a cut on her finger — which she got during a manicure — didn't heal normally A California woman is speaking out after she developed a rare form of nail cancer caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), following a manicure at a salon. In November 2021, Grace Garcia, 50, visited a new salon when her usual place was booked. During her manicure, the nail technician nicked the cuticle of her right ring finger. "She cut me, and the cut wasn't just a regular cuticle cut," Garcia...
verywellmind.com
Signs of Trauma in Children
Childhood trauma is a disturbing event experienced by a child that is perceived as life-threatening, violent, and/or dangerous. Trauma causes fear and significant psychological, physical, or emotional harm. The traumatic event can be a one-time occurrence like a car accident, the death of a loved one, or a natural disaster such as an earthquake or hurricane. The traumatic experience can also be ongoing such as being a victim of physical or sexual abuse, neglect, racism, or bullying or living in an unstable neighborhood.
MedicalXpress
From emotional maltreatment to psychiatric disorders in childhood and adolescence
Emotional maltreatment, also known as psychological violence, is difficult to recognize and record both in research and in practice. That is why researchers at the Leipzig University Faculty of Medicine carried out a highly elaborate study on the psychological effects that abuse, neglect and emotional maltreatment have on children and adolescents. Examples of emotional abuse include when parents subject their children to extreme humiliation, threaten to put them in a home, or blame them for their own psychological distress or suicidal thoughts.
A new study has discovered the best places to be during a nuclear attack.
Being caught in a nuclear explosion is one of the worst possible fates anyone can imagine. The radiation poses a significant health risk even at a distance since anything too close to it rapidly vaporizes. Away from “ground zero,” the blast wave produced by the explosion, which can create airspeeds...
sciencealert.com
Procrastinating Could Be a Sign of Serious Health Problems, Study Finds
University students have a lot of freedom but not much structure. This can be bad for habitual procrastinators. Studies have shown that at least half of university students procrastinate to a level that is potentially harmful to their education. But this may not be the only negative result of putting...
womansday.com
A Guide to Understanding Your Seven Chakras and How to Activate Them
Chances are, you know all about the benefits of a balanced diet — but do you know about the benefits of balanced energy? If you've ever taken a yoga class or shopped for healing crystals, then you've likely heard about the seven chakras and the role they play in your body's energetic function. But if you're still not quite clear on the meaning of chakras or how chakras affect your physical and emotional well-being, then you've come to the right place. We've got the scoop on how these energy centers impact your mind and body, as well as tips on how to unblock your chakras and experience their full power.
Healthline
Fentanyl Myths vs. Facts: How to Recognize Fentanyl Overdose Symptoms
Like other opioids, fentanyl can suppress breathing and lead to unconsciousness or death. However, there are many myths about how fentanyl overdose happens. We’ve heard extensive coverage about the danger of illegal fentanyl use over the past few years in the United States — including the role that fentanyl has played in the rising drug overdose epidemic.
boldsky.com
Signs Of Autism In Children: What To Look Out For
A diagnosis of autism at an early stage is extremely important as it enables the child to receive the appropriate treatment. Depending on the severity, some toddlers may have mild problems while others may need to struggle more. Whatever the issue, early intervention and treatment will be beneficial to the development of your toddler [1].
Illicit Drugs That Have Medicinal Benefits
A growing body of research supports a variety of possible health benefits related to therapeutic illicit drug use, despite its risks. Here are a few examples.
Depression and Anxiety Exhaust the Heart, Literally
A 1967 publication titled “Mortality of Bereavement” discovered that bereaved relatives had a 7-fold increased risk of dying within the following year. Despite that the cause of death was undetermined, this is the first scientific evidence indicating that extreme sadness kills.
physiciansweekly.com
Aerosol delivered irradiated Escherichia coli confers serotype-independent protection and prevents colibacillosis in young chickens.
Contributor: Surya Paudel,Claudia Hess,Mohamed Kamal Abdelhamid,Manolis Lyrakis,Viskam Wijewardana,Richard Thiga Kangethe,Giovanni Cattoli,Michael Hess. Escherichia coli causes colibacillosis in chickens, which has severe economic and public health consequences. For the first time, we investigated the efficacy of gamma-irradiated E. coli to prevent colibacillosis in chickens considering different strains and application routes. Electron microscopy, alamarBlue assay and matrix assisted laser desorption/ionization time-of- flight mass spectrometry showed that the cellular structure, metabolic activity and protein profiles of irradiated and non-treated E. coli PA14/17480/5-ovary (serotype O1:K1) were similar. Subsequently, three animal trials were performed using the irradiated E. coli and clinical signs, pathological lesions and bacterial colonization in systemic organs were assessed. In the first animal trial, the irradiated E. coli PA14/17480/5-ovary administered at 7 and 21 days of age via aerosol and oculonasal routes, respectively, prevented the occurrence of lesions and systemic bacterial spread after homologous challenge, as efficient as live infection or formalin-killed cells. In the second trial, a single aerosol application of the same irradiated strain in one-day old chickens was efficacious against challenges with a homologous or a heterologous strain (undefined serotype). The aerosol application elicited better protection as compared to oculonasal route. Finally, in the third trial, efficacy against E. coli PA15/19103-3 (serotype O78:K80) was shown. Additionally, previous results of homologous protection were reconfirmed. The irradiated PA15/19103-3 strain, which also showed lower metabolic activity, was less preferred even for the homologous protection, underlining the importance of the vaccine strain. In all the trials, the irradiated E. coli did not provoke antibody response indicating the importance of innate or cell mediated immunity for protection. In conclusion, this proof-of-concept study showed that the non-adjuvanted single aerosol application of irradiated “killed but metabolically active” E. coli provided promising results to prevent colibacillosis in chickens at an early stage of life. The findings open new avenues for vaccine production with E. coli in chickens using irradiation technology.
physiciansweekly.com
The pre-Descemet’s layer (Dua’s layer, also known as the Dua-Fine layer and the pre-posterior limiting lamina layer): Discovery, characterisation, clinical and surgical applications, and the controversy.
Contributor: Harminder S Dua,Rui Freitas,Imran Mohammed,Darren S J Ting,Dalia G Said. The pre-Descemet’s layer/Dua’s layer, also termed the Dua-Fine layer and the pre-posterior limiting lamina layer, lies anterior to the Descemet’s membrane in the cornea, is 10 μm (range 6-16) thick, made predominantly of type I and some type VI collagen with abundant elastin, more than any other layer of the cornea. It has high tensile strength (bursting pressure up to 700 mm of Hg), is impervious to air and almost acellular. At the periphery it demonstrates fenestrations and ramifies to become the core of the trabecular meshwork, with implications for intraocular pressure and glaucoma. It has been demonstrated in some species of animals. The layer has assumed considerable importance in anterior and posterior lamellar corneal transplant surgery by improving our understanding of the behaviour of corneal tissue during these procedures, improved techniques and made the surgery safer with better outcomes. It has led to the innovation of new surgical procedures namely, pre-Descemet’s endothelial keratoplasty, suture management of acute hydrops, DALK-triple and Fogla’s mini DALK. The discovery and knowledge of the layer has introduced paradigm shifts in our age old concepts of Descemet’s membrane detachment, acute corneal hydrops in keratoconus and Descemetoceles, with impact on management approaches. It has been shown to contribute to the pathology and clinical signs observed in corneal infections and some corneal dystrophies. Early evidence suggests that it may have a role in the pathogenesis of keratoconus in relation to its elastin content. Its contribution to corneal biomechanics and glaucoma are subjects of current investigations.
physiciansweekly.com
Preoperative Anemia is Associated with Poorer Postoperative Outcomes in Patients Undergoing Infrainguinal Bypass Surgery.
Contributor: Young Kim,Antanina Voit,E Hope Weissler,Kevin W Southerland,Chandler A Long,Shiv S Patel,Anahita Dua,Abhisekh Mohapatra. Preoperative anemia is an important, modifiable risk factor among surgical patients. However, data is scarce on the impact of preoperative anemia on postoperative outcomes after infrainguinal bypass. In this multi-institutional analysis, data were retrospectively collected on...
Naloxone is reaching more people than ever
As drug overdose deaths hover near record levels in the United States, naloxone is reaching more people than ever, and possible policy shifts could make it more accessible this year. But experts say the overdose-reversing medication is not a panacea for the country's opioid epidemic.
msn.com
Fit and healthy woman, 47, told 'chest pain' is rare, incurable cancer
Slide 1 of 7: An Australian woman has opened up on her battle with one of the rarest cancers in the world after being rushed to hospital with chest pain. Seema Haider, 47, was having a regular Monday afternoon in October and was on her way to her brother's house when she had a crippling bout of chest pain. After multiple trips to hospital, including an emergency surgery for a ruptured spleen, Ms Haider was diagnosed with T cell prolymphocytic leukaemia (T-PLL). The aggressive and incurable form of cancer is so rare she is the only person in Australia suffering from it.
physiciansweekly.com
PET imaging of animal models with depressive-like phenotypes.
Contributor: Daniel Aaron Vazquez-Matias,Erik F J de Vries,Rudi A J O Dierckx,Janine Doorduin. Major depressive disorder is a growing and poorly understood pathology. Due to technical and ethical limitations, a significant proportion of the research on depressive disorders cannot be performed on patients, but needs to be investigated in animal paradigms. Over the years, animal studies have provided new insight in the mechanisms underlying depression. Several of these studies have used PET imaging for the non-invasive and longitudinal investigation of the brain physiology. This review summarises the findings of preclinical PET imaging in different experimental paradigms of depression and compares these findings with observations from human studies. Preclinical PET studies in animal models of depression can be divided into three main different approaches: (a) investigation of glucose metabolism as a biomarker for regional and network involvement, (b) evaluation of the availability of different neuroreceptor populations associated with depressive phenotypes, and (c) monitoring of the inflammatory response in phenotypes of depression. This review also assesses the relevance of the use of PET imaging techniques in animal paradigms for the understanding of specific aspects of the depressive-like phenotypes, in particular whether it might contribute to achieve a more detailed characterisation of the clinical depressive phenotypes for the development of new therapies for depression.
physiciansweekly.com
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in Kazakhstan: A Journey from Diagnosis to the Treatment, the Biases and Achievements.
Contributor: Altynshash Jaxybayeva,Dana Chunkayeva,Bakhytkul Myrzaliyeva,Dinmukhamed Ayaganov,Marzhan Lepessova,Sholpan Bulekbayeva,Zhannat Idrissova,Gulnar Mukhambetova,Mirgul Bayanova,Edoardo Malfatti,Andoni Urtizberea. Neuro-muscular disorders constitutes a group of rare but heterogeneous conditions. The onset of these diseases ranges widely from birth to elderly. Many of them are life threatening and progressive. Neuromuscular science is a very specialised medical field...
physiciansweekly.com
Impact of Race and Ethnicity on Emergency Medical Services Administration of Opioid Pain Medications for Injured Children.
Contributor: Daniel K Nishijima,Daniel J Tancredi,Kathleen M Adelgais,Kunal Chadha,Todd P Chang,Matthew I Harris,Julie C Leonard,E Brooke Lerner,Seth W Linakis,Geoffrey S Lowe,Christyn F Magill,Hamilton P Schwartz,Manish I Shah,Lorin R Browne. Treatment with analgesics for injured children is often not provided or delayed during prehospital transport. Our aim was to evaluate racial...
physiciansweekly.com
Nintedanib in Asian patients with progressive fibrosing interstitial lung diseases: Results from the INBUILD trial.
Contributor: Yoshikazu Inoue,Athol U Wells,Jin Woo Song,Zuojun Xu,Hideya Kitamura,Takafumi Suda,Masaki Okamoto,Heiko Müller,Carl Coeck,Klaus B Rohr,Martin Kolb,Kevin K Brown. In the INBUILD trial in patients with progressive fibrosing interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), nintedanib reduced the rate of decline in forced vital capacity (FVC) with an adverse event profile characterized mainly by gastrointestinal events. We analysed the effects of nintedanib in the subset of Asian subjects.
