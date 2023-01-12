Read full article on original website
Disparate Outcomes in Non-White Neonates with Major CHD: Mediated by Adverse Maternal Fetal Environment
The following is a summary of “Adverse Maternal Fetal Environment Partially Mediates Disparate Outcomes in Non-White Neonates with Major Congenital Heart Disease,” published in the December 2022 issue of Pediatrics by Santana, et al. For a study, researchers sought to ascertain if diverse prenatal exposure to a harmful...
Diaphragmatic Hernia on the Left: Predicting the Prognosis in Patients
The following is a summary of “Postnatal Imaging for Prediction of Outcome in Patients with Left-sided Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia,” published in the December 2022 issue of Pediatrics by Kim, et al. For a study, researchers sought to examine relationships between postnatal imaging characteristics and the fate of a...
Comparative Safety Analysis of Opioid Agonist Treatment in Pregnant Women with Opioid Use Disorder: A Population-Based Study.
Contributor: Shuang Wang,Kimford J Meador,Jayne Pawasauskas,Adam K Lewkowitz,Kristina E Ward,Todd N Brothers,Abraham Hartzema,Brian J Quilliam,Xuerong Wen. Receipt of opioid agonist treatment during early and late pregnancy for opioid use disorder may relate to varying perinatal risks. We aimed to assess the effect of time-varying prenatal exposure to opioid agonist treatment using buprenorphine or methadone on adverse neonatal and pregnancy outcomes.
Impact of glycemic control and CYP3A5 polymorphisms on tacrolimus trough concentrations after adult kidney transplantation.
Contributor: Toshinori Hirai,Yoshihiko Morikawa,Ritsuki Onishi,Yusuke Nakatani,Kouhei Nishikawa,Takahiro Inoue,Takuya Iwamoto. Diabetes mellitus affects the pharmacokinetics of cytochrome P450 3A4/5 (CYP3A4/5) substrates. We evaluated the relationship between hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) levels and the pharmacokinetics of controlled-release tacrolimus. This retrospective observational cohort study included kidney transplant recipients (>18 years) with controlled-release tacrolimus orally....
The interagency care team: A new model to integrate social and medical care for older adults in primary care.
Contributor: Geraldine E Kanne,Eleanor S McConnell,Marilyn E Disco,Melissa C Black,Gina Upchurch,Loretta M Matters,David J Halpern,Heidi K White,Mitchell T Heflin. To integrate management of social drivers of health with complex clinical needs of older adults, we connected patients aged 60 and above from primary care practices with a nurse practitioner (NP) led Interagency Care Team (ICT) of geriatrics providers and community partners via electronic consult. The NP conducted a geriatric assessment via telephone, then the team met to determine recommendations. Thirteen primary care practices referred 123 patients (median age = 76) who had high rates of emergency department use and hospitalization (28.9% and 17.4% respectively). Issues commonly identified included medication management (84%), personal safety (72%), disease management (69%), food insecurity (63%), and cognitive decline (53%). Referring providers expressed heightened awareness of older adults’ social needs and high satisfaction with the program. The ICT is a scalable model of care that connects older adults with complex care needs to geriatrics expertise and community services through partnerships with primary care providers.
Preoperative Anemia is Associated with Poorer Postoperative Outcomes in Patients Undergoing Infrainguinal Bypass Surgery.
Contributor: Young Kim,Antanina Voit,E Hope Weissler,Kevin W Southerland,Chandler A Long,Shiv S Patel,Anahita Dua,Abhisekh Mohapatra. Preoperative anemia is an important, modifiable risk factor among surgical patients. However, data is scarce on the impact of preoperative anemia on postoperative outcomes after infrainguinal bypass. In this multi-institutional analysis, data were retrospectively collected on...
Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Salt Valproate Preventing Switch Associated with Antidepressants in Chinese Patients With Depressive Episodes.
This overview of systematic reviews (SRs) and meta-analyses aims to critically appraise the methodology and reporting quality of relevant SRs and meta-analyses with the aim of identifying whether or not the use of valproate can prevent the switch to mania associated with antidepressant treatment in Chinese patients with depressive episodes.
A comparison of synoptic reports and dictated reports to enhance and standardize surgical documentation and quality of care in epithelial ovarian cancer.
Contributor: Jenna Shirley,Pascal Lambert,Mark W Nachtigal,Alon D Altman. The purpose of this study is to assess the degree to which synoptic reports (SRs) and dictated reports (DRs) document elements of the Ovarian Cancer Pan-Canadian Standards Data Elements (OCPCDE) checklist, and to compare their completeness. Analysis of dictated versus synoptic reporting has never been performed for suspected epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) based on literature review at the time of data collection (1-12).
Use of a nursing-led geriatrics consult service to deliver age-friendly care.
Contributor: Aaron A Kuntz,Eleanore K Stumm,Tess C Anderson,Stephanie J Ibarra,Megan R Markart,Maureen Haske-Palomino. The Elder Veteran Program (EVP) is a nursing-led approach to deliver inpatient consultative geriatrics care at our academic Midwestern Veterans Hospital. From April to December of 2021, EVP modified its workflow using a Plan-Do-Study-Act approach to include previously under-addressed components of the IHI’s “4M’s” of Age-Friendly Care (Medication, Mobility, Mentation, and What Matters), with three months of retrospective data review as a Plan phase, three months of monthly Do and Study phases, and a three month Act phase to analyze post-intervention care. We found improvements in frequency of documentation of Medication, Mentation, and What Matters in EVP notes, and maintenance of Mobility documentation. Next steps include translating these documentation and workflow changes into other relevant outcome measures and outreach to other departments. Overall, our project demonstrates a novel way to integrate these Pillars into a hospital system, by leveraging an existing nursing-led geriatric consult service focused on prevention and education.
The Association Between Diabetes Duration and Domain-Specific Cognitive Impairment: A Population-Based Study.
Contributor: Xingyao Tang,Ying Wang,Rafael Simó,Coen D A Stehouwer,Jian-Bo Zhou. Diabetes is a risk factor for cognitive impairment, and disease duration is associated with geriatric decline and functional disabilities. This study aimed to examine the association of diabetes duration with domain-specific cognitive impairment in elderly. A total of 3,142 participants...
High prevalence of insomnia among physiatrists in the Czech Republic: A web-based questionnaire survey.
Physicians who suffer from poor sleep quality are at an increased risk of mistakes and poor decision-making. We deemed it noteworthy to assess sleep quality in practicing physiatrists, previously reported to be at higher risk of physician burnout, which was documented associated with sleep deprivation. The aim was to estimate...
External validation of the IHS4-55 in a European antibiotic-treated HS cohort.
Contributor: Kelsey R van Straalen,Thrasyvoulos Tzellos,Afsaneh Alavi,Farida Benhadou,Carlos Cuenca-Barrales,Mathilde Daxhelet,Mathieu Daoud,Ourania Efthymiou,Evangelos J Giamarellos-Bourboulis,Philippe Guillem,Wayne Gulliver,Gregor Borut Ernst Jemec,Alexandros Katoulis,Anke Koenig,Elizabeth Lazaridou,Michelle A Lowes,Angelo V Marzano,Łukasz Matusiak,Alejandro Molina-Leyva,Chiara Moltrasio,Andreas Pinter,Concetta Potenza,Errol P Prens,Jorge Romaní,Ditte Marie L Saunte,Christopher J Sayed,Nevena Skroza,Dimitra Stergianou,Jacek C Szepietowski,Anastasia Trigoni,Eva Vilarrasa,Athanassios Kyrgidis,Christos C Zouboulis,Hessel H van der Zee.
Adherence to Clinical Practice Guidelines for Treatment of Bell’s Palsy.
Bell’s palsy is the most common cause of acute facial nerve paresis and paralysis with devastating disability yet high rate of spontaneous recovery. Patients who do not fully recover have functional disability that may require reconstructive surgery. The Clinical Practice Guideline: Bell’s Palsy recommends treatment with high-dose steroids as it shows a higher likelihood of complete recovery. However, guideline adherence rates are inconsistent and unstudied.
Return-to-work intervention while undergoing cancer treatment: Female cancer survivors’ experiences.
Contributor: Kirsten Schultz Petersen,Anne-Mette Hedeager Momsen,Claus Vinther-Nielsen. This qualitative study followed participants enrolled in a return to work (RTW) intervention, aiming to address individual physical, psychological and work-related challenges. To explore cancer survivors’ experiences of receiving a tailored RTW intervention initiated parallel with chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy. Two semi-structured interviews...
Observation of complications assessed by Clavien-Dindo classification in different endoscopic procedures of benign prostatic hyperplasia: An observational study.
The Clavien-Dindo classification (CDC) was widely used in the assessment of surgical complications, but some inconsistencies always existed in urological literature. This study was aimed to report complications of the transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), plasmakinetic resection of the prostate (PKRP), and holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP) by using a more detailed way under the framework of CDC. A total of 623 eligible cases underwent endoscopic procedures from January 2018 and December 2020 were divided into the TURP group (212 cases), the PKRP group (208 cases), and the HoLEP group (203 cases) according to the surgical type. Patients’ surgical complications assessed by the CDC were compared among the 3 groups. The operation time, intraoperative irrigation volume, postoperative irrigation time and volume, decrease in hemoglobin and sodium, postoperative catheterization time, visual analogue scale, hospital stay of the PKEP group and the HoLEP group were significantly less than those of the TURP group, and the decrease in hemoglobin and visual analogue scale in the HoLEP group were significantly lower than those in the PKEP group (all P < .05). The electrolyte disturbance, urinary tract irritation, and patients with grade II of CDC in the PKRP group were significantly lower than those in the TURP group; The electrolyte disturbance, lower abdominal pain, urinary tract irritation, intraoperative hemorrhage, secondary hemorrhage, clot retention, patients with grade I, II, III of CDC in the HoLEP group were significantly lower than those in the TURP group, and the urinary tract irritation, grade I, II of CDC in the HoLEP group was significantly lower than that in the PKRP group (all P < .05). The CDC should be recommended because of the enhanced insight into surgical complications, and the HoLEP should be given a priority for Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) surgical treatment in terms of the merits in surgical characteristics and complications.
What to Teach in Small Animal Veterinary Orthopedics: A Survey of Practicing Veterinarians to Inform Curriculum Development.
Contributor: Felix Duerr,Nicolaas Lambrechts,Colleen Duncan,Connor P Gibbs,Andrew West,Mark Rishniw,Lindsay Elam. Competency-based veterinary education focuses on the knowledge and clinical skills required to generate a productive and confident practitioner. Accurate identification of clinically relevant core competencies enables academic institutions to prioritize which new and foundational information to cover in the limited time available. The goal of this study was to aggregate the opinions of veterinary practitioners about small animal core competencies in veterinary orthopedics. An online 20-question survey was distributed with questions regarding respondent demographics, education, practice type, caseload, involvement in orthopedic procedures, access to referral hospitals, frequency of orthopedic condition presentation and procedure performance, and proposed percent allocation of various orthopedic curriculum topics. Responses were included from 721 respondents, largely first-opinion veterinarians (81%, = 580/721). The majority (58%; = 418/721) of respondents performed less than 10% of the orthopedic surgeries themselves and, 37% ( = 266/721) reported never performing orthopedic surgery; of those performing surgeries, 78% ( = 354/455) performed less than six orthopedic procedures monthly. The five most common orthopedic conditions seen included: generalized osteoarthritis, patellar luxation, cranial cruciate ligament disease, hip dysplasia/arthritis, and muscle/tendon injuries. Median respondent scores for the percentage which a topic should comprise in an ideal orthopedic curriculum were 20% each for ‘orthopedic exam’ and for ‘non-surgical orthopedic knowledge’, 15% each for ‘non-surgical orthopedic skills,’ ‘orthopedic imaging (radiographs),’ and ‘surgical orthopedic knowledge,’ 10% for ‘surgical orthopedic skills,’ and 2% for ‘advanced orthopedic imaging.’ Based on these results, a curriculum focusing on the most clinically relevant orthopedic conditions with an emphasis on diagnosis establishment and non-surgical treatments is proposed.
Psoriasis in teledermatology: analysis of the 2016‒2020 period in Santa Catarina.
Contributor: Maria Laura Orlandi Demo,Daniel Holthausen Nunes,Chaiana Esmeraldino Mendes Marcon. Psoriasis is a skin disease that affects 1.3% of Brazilians. The use of teledermatology (TD) in the public health sector has democratized access to dermatological care. To analyze TD exams with suspected and/or diagnosed psoriasis performed between 2016‒2020 in the...
Nocturnal Intermittent Hypoxia and the Risk of Cardiovascular Disease among Japanese Populations: The Circulatory Risk in Communities Study (CIRCS).
Contributor: Keisuke Onuki,Ai Ikeda,Isao Muraki,Mari Tanaka,Kazumasa Yamagishi,Masahiko Kiyama,Takeo Okada,Yasuhiko Kubota,Hironori Imano,Akihiko Kitamura,Tomoko Sankai,Mitsumasa Umesawa,Tetsuya Ohira,Hiroyasu Iso,Takeshi Tanigawa. Information is limited about the influence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) on developing cardiovascular disease (CVD) among Asian community-dwelling populations. We examined the association between nocturnal intermittent hypoxia as a surrogate marker of...
Monovalent type 2 OPV (mOPV2) management in the field: Interventions and lessons learned.
Contributor: Ahmet Afsar,Apoorva Mallya,Abdul Aziz Garba Mohammed,Saumya Anand,Veh Kesse Fabien Diomande,Gaël Maufras du Châtellier,Fazal Ather. The polio endgame strategy calls for ending the use of and removal of all Sabin vaccines globally given the risks of generation and spread of cVDPVs. With the successful eradication of wild poliovirus type 2 in 2015, the process of removing type 2 Sabin vaccines began with the switch from tOPV to bOPV across national vaccination programs. Following the tOPV to bOPV switch in April/May 2016, monovalent type 2 OPV (mOPV2) has been put into use in response to detected cVDPV2 polioviruses outbreaks. Between 31 May 2016 and 30 Jun 2020, 453 million doses of mOPV2 were provided to 21 countries to conduct 235 campaigns to respond to cVDPV2 outbreaks and high-risk events. However, the use of this vaccine paradoxically reintroduces live attenuated type 2 poliovirus into the populations and the environment, therefore, poses a risk for the emergence of new VDPV2s. Thus, it is critical to carefully and appropriately manage all in-country mOPV2 stocks utilized in outbreak response to minimize this risk. In this article, we examine the performance of mOPV2 vaccine management utilized for various outbreak responses after the switch.We present the major challenges faced and the lessons learned, to improve technical guidance and future response activities. Performance varied significantly across countries in terms of each of the activity areas evaluated. There were major gaps, especially in terms of vaccine accountability, and in many instances large numbers of vials went unaccounted presenting additional risk for further VDPV2 emergences. We have shown that especially at the beginning of implementation, insufficient attention has been given to mOPV2 vaccine management. Enhanced focus on mOPV2 vaccine management in line with the lessons learned presented in this paper should be a priority for public health programs and countries to consider and adapt in future VDPV2 responses as well as potential future activities associated with eventual complete withdrawal & cessation of OPV.These experiences can also be extended to other vaccines for which strict stock management and containment measures are required.
“I Haven’t Been Diagnosed, but I Should Be”-Insight Into Self-diagnoses of Common Mental Health Disorders: Cross-sectional Study.
Contributor: Lauren A Rutter,Jacqueline Howard,Prabhvir Lakhan,Danny Valdez,Johan Bollen,Lorenzo Lorenzo-Luaces. In recent years, social media has become a rich source of mental health data. However, there is a lack of web-based research on the accuracy and validity of self-reported diagnostic information available on the web. An analysis of the degree of...
