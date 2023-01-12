Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At RiskPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Biden Sweats as Trump Brags - 'I Have Info on Everybody!'Anthony JamesWilmington, DE
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of DelawareTravel MavenNew Castle, DE
White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington HomePhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
NYC Based Soup Dumpling Restaurant Expands To The Greater Philadelphia AreaMarilyn JohnsonNew York City, NY
Related
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
KXLY
White House defends document disclosure; Spacey lauded in Italy; Swift guitar, Eminem shoes head to auction | Hot off the Wire podcast
» The White House is brushing aside criticism of its fragmented disclosures about the discovery of classified documents and official records at President Joe Biden’s home and former office. » Republican Greg Abbott is starting a record-tying third term as Texas governor promising safer classrooms. » A...
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, According to Poll
A recent survey said Lake would get 36 percent of the vote in a potential race against Sinema for her Senate seat.
Ivana Trump’s $34 Million Estate Gives Insight to How She Felt About Ex Donald Trump Before She Died
Ivana Trump passed away last July, but her will and the $34 million of assets she left behind offered a lot of insight into her family dynamics. She left her children, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric well taken care of, but she didn’t leave anything behind for her ex-husband, Donald Trump.
KXLY
Migrants exploited at work could receive more deportation relief
ATLANTA — Undocumented workers caught up in exploitative labor arrangements will have access to a streamlined process to request protection from deportation, according to guidance unveiled by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Under the policy outlined last week, the Biden administration hopes to encourage migrant workers who experience...
KXLY
Congress barely dents scourge of hunger in military
WASHINGTON — A recently enacted income supplement for low-ranking U.S. troops, put in place primarily to alleviate food insecurity in the ranks, will help fewer than 1% of the estimated scores of thousands of hungry U.S. military families, according to Pentagon figures. That statistic, which has not been previously...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Nobel winner Maria Ressa, news outlet cleared of tax evasion
MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa and her online news company were cleared Wednesday of tax evasion charges she said were among a slew of legal cases used by former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to try to muzzle critical reporting. The Court of...
Comments / 0