Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

Cuff It, Tie It – 3 ways to update any outfit

ST. LOUIS – Stylist Sean Phillips showed us how to properly cuff jeans to create a whole new, updated look. See the latest trends in using scarves, ties, and hats. Open your mind to getting a new lid, one that fits your style and face.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Makeup Mondays: We are laying down the foundation

ST. LOUIS – Foundation does not need to be a whole thing. Makeup artist, Mariah DeShaye taught and showed us what foundation to use, the brushes we need, and how important it is to keep those tools of the makeup trade clean and ready for use.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Free symphony MLK concert happening Monday evening

For the first time, St. Louis's Symphony Orchestra will host a free community concert on MLK Day. Free symphony MLK concert happening Monday evening. For the first time, St. Louis's Symphony Orchestra will host a free community concert on MLK Day. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The power of light …...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Adam Wainwright swaps glove for guitar for charity concert

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is a two-time World Series champion and a three-time All-Star. On Monday night, he was the featured musical attraction at Boondocks Pub in Springfield, Illinois. Adam Wainwright swaps glove for guitar for charity …. St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is a two-time World...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Queen of Hearts in Waterloo nearing $2 million limit

Thousands of people took over Waterloo’s North Market Street, all for a chance at a million dollars. Queen of Hearts in Waterloo nearing $2 million limit …. Thousands of people took over Waterloo’s North Market Street, all for a chance at a million dollars. Tuesday Forecast. Fatal tree...
WATERLOO, IL
FOX2now.com

Funeral for businessman Frank Bommarito happening today

Funeral for businessman Frank Bommarito happening …. The funeral is Tuesday, January 17, for the late businessman Frank Bommarito. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The anti-social …. In theory, social media connects us. In reality, in many ways, it disconnects us. Renovation on Laclede’s Landing continues. A historic district...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Fatal tree incident does not add up, expert says

A tree expert says it was no accident that killed a Normandy city worker trimming trees last Monday. A tree expert says it was no accident that killed a Normandy city worker trimming trees last Monday. Tuesday Forecast. Missouri cities vote on recreational marijuana sales …. Cities throughout the St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Missouri Treasurer Vivek Malek takes office

The 45-year-old attorney from suburban St. Louis is the first non-white person to hold statewide office in Missouri. The 45-year-old attorney from suburban St. Louis is the first non-white person to hold statewide office in Missouri. Tuesday Forecast. Fatal tree incident does not add up, expert says. A tree expert...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Fasterhouse makes selling your home easier and on your terms

ST. LOUIS – With Fasterhouse, you can sell a home in any condition and close on your schedule. They buy as-is homes, foreclosed homes, properties that were inherited, or homes that just need to be sold. Let them walk you through the process to make sure you are getting the fair market value.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Police: 3-year-old shot in north St. Louis

A 3-year-old boy was rushed to a local hospital after being shot Tuesday afternoon. A 3-year-old boy was rushed to a local hospital after being shot Tuesday afternoon. A tree expert says it was no accident that killed a Normandy city worker trimming trees last Monday. Missouri cities vote on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

New life for former 19th century general store in Cottleville

Drive or walk through the heart of historic downtown Cottleville, and you can't miss the old building under construction at 5521 Oak Street. New life for former 19th century general store in …. Drive or walk through the heart of historic downtown Cottleville, and you can't miss the old building...
COTTLEVILLE, MO
FOX2now.com

Community reacts to Sunday’s fatal MetroLink crash

The Old Caseyville Road MetroLink crossing has now become a memorial for 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell. Community reacts to Sunday’s fatal MetroLink crash …. The Old Caseyville Road MetroLink crossing has now become a memorial for 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell. Missouri Treasurer Vivek Malek takes office. The 45-year-old attorney from suburban...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Cardinals Care 2023 Winter Warm-up happening Sunday, Jan. 15

The Cardinals Care Winter Warm-up, now in its 26th year, continues on Sunday, January 15. This is the foundation's biggest fundraiser of the year. Cardinals Care 2023 Winter Warm-up happening Sunday, …. The Cardinals Care Winter Warm-up, now in its 26th year, continues on Sunday, January 15. This is the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Woman found dead in north St. Louis City Friday night

There have already been several murders 15 days into the new year in St. Louis. The latest one happened in north St. Louis on Friday night. Woman found dead in north St. Louis City Friday night. There have already been several murders 15 days into the new year in St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO

