Wrestling: Minisink claims seventh Section 9 Duals Division I title

SLATE HILL – When you dominate large-school wrestling the way Minisink Valley has of late you need to come up with new motivations headed into the all-important Section 9 Duals.

The Warriors knocked off Monroe-Woodbury 49-16 and Cornwall 52-12 on Wednesday to claim the Division I crown.

“I told the guys it’s the first time anyone’s ever won six times in a row,’’ said Minisink coach Kevin Gallagher, “so that’s a great accomplishment.’’

Actually, the mark ties the standard set by Valley Central from 2002-07. Minisink and VC both have seven overall titles, trailing only Monroe-Woodbury, which won its 10th title in 2017.

“Most of us have been training in the same room since we were little kids and we have great chemistry,’’ said Ethan Gallo, a defending state individual champion. “We love going out there every day, practicing everything. So it’s great (to win).’’

Six Minisink wrestlers posted two wins Wednesday, with a pair of pins by Gallo (215 pounds, in a combined 2 minutes, 18 seconds), Aiden Gove (285, in 1:45), Anthony Tresch (132, in 6:10) and Zachary Filip (152, in 6:09). Andrew Filip (172) won by pin and a decision. Zackary McKernan (138) won by forfeit and pin.

Minisink Valley heads to the New York State Duals on Jan. 28 in Syracuse, having won in 2020 and 2022 (the 2021 event was canceled by the COVID outbreak).

“We wrestled well (tonight),’’ Gallo said. “There’s always room for improvement, there’s always room to get better and that’s what we’re going to keep doing the rest of the year.’’

Minisink Valley is doing this without its two best wrestlers, the injured Zack Ryder (elbow) and P.J. Duke (torn labrum). Ryder is expected back soon but Duke will be out 5-6 months.

The Section 9 Duals is a good tune-up for the Eastern States championships at SUNY Sullivan on Friday and Saturday. Though not a team event, Minisink has 13 wrestlers entered in 11 weight classes.

Second life

Cornwall wrestlers were dejected following a 36-33 semifinal setback to Middletown. But as the Dragons were getting ready to pack up and leave, they were informed that Middletown had been disqualified for a lineup violation – one athlete competed two classes above his weigh-in and the entire match was forfeited 1-0.

Middletown coach Jason Lichtenstein was dismayed by the decision.

“I disagree with the intent of the rule,’’ he said. “It falls on me. It’s on my shoulders. I made a mistake. I had to apologize to a group of seniors.’’

Middletown trailed 27-21 headed into the final four bouts. That’s when Daniel Aviles pinned Anthony Valicenti in 1:47 at 132; Jacob Roger pinned Xavier Clavell in 5:55 at 138; and, Jayden Norris decisioned Aaron Caoili 4-1 at 145, clinching the apparent victory.

“They did everything we asked them to do,’’ Lichtenstein said. “We presented them with a challenge and they met the challenge.’’

Before learning of his team’s ascent to the finals, Cornwall coach Vin Pickell said he was pleased with the season-long efforts of team captains Tyler Reed (who won his semi by forfeit and finals match by pin), Nick Cavallo (won by pin) and Gavin Furst (won narrow decision).

Moving forward

Monroe-Woodbury coach John Gartiser said there’s never been a Duals where he didn’t hope to get a few matches back in his state No. 8-ranked Crusaders’ favor.

“I try to look at each individual performance and figure out where we can get better,’’ said Gartiser, who thought MW-Minisink should have been a finals matchup. “In some ways, we had improvements, in some weights we didn’t. The day is done and over with. We’ll just get ready to get back into the room and get better.’’

Gartiser was most pleased with Maxim Javorsky posting a 5-0 win at 126 over Joseph Uhrig and Jordan Brown dominating in a 14-3 decision over Luke Greiner at 145.

Twitter: @KenMcMillanTHR

Section 9 Duals – Division I semifinals

Middletown 36, Cornwall 33

160-pounds: Tyler Reed (C) won by forfeit; 172: Nicholas Cavallo (C) pin Yahir Hernandez 3:21; 189: Bryson Tibbs (Mid) pin Liam Scott 1:19; 215: Gavin Furst (C) d. Fernand Vera 3-2; 285: Stephan Monchery (Mid) won by forfeit; 102: Andrew Smith (Mid) pin Ealan Roig 3:02; 110: Miguel Nieves (Mid) d. Keaton Venarchick 4-2; 118: Steven Tucker (C) won by forfeit; 126: Marco Giumarra (C) pin Jared Lupian-Reyes 1:01; 132: Daniel Aviles (Mid) pin Anthony Valicenti 1:47; 138: Jacob Roger (Mid) pin Xavier Clavell 5:55; 145: Jayden Norris (Mid) d. Aaron Caoili 4-1; 152: Patrick Cosgrove (C) pin Andrew Sgambati 3:12

Note: Middletown was penalized for having a wrestler compete two weight classes above, resulting in a 1-0 forfeit loss

Minisink Valley 49, Monroe-Woodbury 16

160-pounds: Quinten Morgan (MV) d. Isaiah Grant 6-5; 172: Andrew Filip (MV) pin Nicholas Hansen 1:03; 189: Michael Loundsbury (MV) d. Eryk Shammgod 11-3; 215: Ethan Gallo (MV) pin Ashton Capen 0:31; 285: Aiden Gove (MV) pin Cam Dalton 1:11; 102: Kelly Sullivan (MW) d. Gabriel Simpson 12-2; 110: Elijah Brown (MW) tech fall Stetson Terpak 19-4, 4:33; 118: Wyatt Boice (MV) won by forfeit; 126: Maxim Javorsky (MW) d. Joseph Uhrig 5-0; 132: Anthony Tresch (MV) pin Liam Hayes 4:13; 138: Zackary McKernan (MV) won by forfeit; 145: Jordan Brown (MW) d. Luke Greiner 14-3; 152: Zachary Filip (MV) pin Brandon Carcaterra 3:30

Division I finals

Minisink Valley 52, Cornwall 12

172-pounds: Andrew Filip (MV) d. Nicholas Cavallo 4-2; 189: Liam Scott (C) d. Michael Loundsbury 6-0; 215: Ethan Gallo (MV) pin Gavin Furst 1:47; 285: Aiden Gove (MV) pin Gabriel Dayton 0:34; 102: Gabriel Simpson (MV) pin Ealan Roig 1:57; 110: Stetson Terpak (MV) d. Keaton Venarchick 3-1; 118: Marco Giumarra (C) d. Wyatt Boice 3-2; 126: Joseph Uhrig (MV) d. Anthony Valicenti 9-1; 132: Anthony Tresch (MV) pin Xavier Clavell 1:57; 138: Zackary McKernan (MV) pin Aaron Caoili 3:53; 145: Luke Greiner (MV) pin Christian Turingan 2:17; 152: Zachary Filip (MV) pin Patrick Cosgrove 2:39; 160: Tyler Reed (C) pin Nicolas Franco-Coelho 3:27