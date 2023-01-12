Read full article on original website
MLB rumors: Shohei Ohtani, Red Sox, Padres, Astros, Brewers
Could a team that’s already loaded for this season be interested in landing Shohei Ohtani next offseason? It’s one of the MLB rumors we are tracking as we inch ever closer to spring training. MLB rumors: San Diego Padres to make a push for Shohei Ohtani?. According to...
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets
We are another day closer to the start of spring training, and there’s plenty of MLB news from around the league to discuss, including some buzz surrounding the jerseys of the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis Cardinals news: City Connect uniforms are coming in 2024. Get ready, St. Louis....
NL Central Power Rankings after Cubs sign Trey Mancini, Dansby Swanson
After signing Dansby Swanson and Trey Mancini to free agent contracts this offseason, how do the Chicago Cubs stack up against the rest of the NL Central?. The NL Central sent just one team to the postseason in 2022. But after seeing some of the offseason moves unfold, the chances are good that the division may actually put two teams in the playoffs next year.
