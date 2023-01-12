Read full article on original website
It’s National Bagel Day Everyday at These 12 Great Upstate New York Cafes
January 15 is National Bagel Day. But I ask you this. Who celebrates the delicious and almighty bagel with just one day of the year?. I like bagels several times a week, personally. Everyone knows New York has the best bagels in the country. While our friends down near New...
You’re Traveling Through Another Dimension – Central New York?
While watching the annual Twilight Zone Marathon on New Year's Day, I was struck by the fact that there seemed to be many references to New York. We aren't just talking about the city either. I went about trying to figure out why this was. In what may be old...
Hot Dog! Veteran Owned Business in Upstate New York Has Some Unique Eats
One Upstate New York restaurant has caught our eye, all because of it's rather interesting menu selection. No more need to be jealous of the kids menu when you go out to eat anymore. Bring the family, or just yourself, here and all your hot dog dreams will come true.
5 Takeaways From Hiking My First Winter Adirondack High Peak
I won't mince words: I hate New York winters. "You're in the wrong state then," is the snarky reply I usually get. Perhaps they're right. But, look: I don't ski, I don't snowboard, and I don't own or operate a snowmobile. Instead, I opt for the "semi-hibernation" approach to winter: I hunker down with Netflix and video games, I eat bad, and I put on weight.
Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US
New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
Start 2023 Off By Becoming A Millionaire Here In New York State
Let's be honest- Start 2023 off carefree with money. By all the eggs you want. Become a millionaire when you buy some of these 59 New York Lottery scratch off tickets with the top prize of over a million dollars on store shelves. There are million dollar grand prize winning...
11 of Dumbest Questions Tourist Ask When Vacationing in the Adirondacks
How long does it take a deer to grow into a moose in the Adirondacks? That's just one of many dumb questions tourists ask when vacationing in Upstate New York. Michele from Life in the ADK hears it all from out-of-towners. She deserves an award for managing to keep a straight face and not spit out a sarcastic answer.
From Central New York to the US Navy, He’s a Leader Wherever He Goes
After years and years of service, it's time one Central New Yorker gets the recognition he deserves. According to his nominator, it would be hard to find someone more deserving of a First Responder Friday recognition than George. Mr. Seemann, from Sempronius, New York, is Chief of the New Hope Fire Department. Not only that, but he also serves as an advanced EMT for Four Towns Medical Squad.
Is This the Most Charming Old General Store in Upstate New York?
There is nothing more nostalgic than happening upon an old-fashioned general store on a back road in Upstate New York. And we have plenty of them, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, and from the Catskills to the Adirondacks. But here is a special one we really like. This general...
Hope It’s Not Urgent: New York Hospitals Ranked Among the Worst For This
Feeling a little under the weather? Depending on the seriousness of your malady, you may want to weigh some at-home care options... because if you go to a New York hospital, you're going to be waiting a while. An analysis by Becker's Hospital Review ranked all 50 states according to...
7 Things Cheaper Than a Dozen Eggs in Central New York
2023 is here, and it's the perfect time to take inventory of what you're putting in your body. Maybe you need to drop a few pounds and eat a little healthier. Hey, who doesn't?. Eggs are a great staple in a healthy diet. They're a complete source of protein, meaning...
Have You ‘Scene’ Phony Money Making its Way Through Central New York
Look closely. There's something not right about these $100 bills circulating around Central New York. The Gloversville Police Department has received numerous complaints of phony money being found on North Main Street. If you look closely, you'll notice it says "For Motion Picture Purposes" right on the bill. Looks &...
Lisa Marie Presley’s California Mansion Is Spectacular [Pictures]
Lisa Marie Presley's final home was a spectacular estate in California, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious property that was a fitting residence for rock music royalty. As celebrity real estate Dirt.com reports, Presley spent the final years of her life in a 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 7,440-square-foot mansion in an exclusive area of Calabasas, Calif. She began renting that house after selling off her family home in Calabasas in 2021, after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in that house.
Popular West Coast Fast Food Chain Expanding Eastward: Is NY Next?
"Those are good burgers, Walter." Those words were famously uttered by Steve Buscemi in the 1998 cult classic The Big Lebowski, in reference to California-based burger chain In-N-Out. For years, the chain has been making waves primarily on the West Coast. Well, now New Yorkers can be hopeful that an...
Winter Weather Advisory Will Cause Slippery Morning Commute in CNY
Your morning commute may be a slippery one in Central New York. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 8 AM until 2 PM Tuesday, January 17 for Madison, Southern Oneida, and Chenango Counties. We'll have to deal with a little bit of everything. Light precipitation...
