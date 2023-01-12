Read full article on original website
Asian shares decline as Bank of Japan keeps policy unchanged
BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday after Japan’s central bank kept its lax monetary policy unchanged, contrary to speculation it would yield to pressure to tighten credit to counter rising inflation. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo and Sydney but fell in Seoul, Hong Kong...
China announces first population decline in recent years
BEIJING — China's population shrank for the first time in decades last year as its birthrate plunged, official figures showed Tuesday, adding to pressure on leaders to keep the economy growing despite an aging workforce and at a time of rising tension with the U.S. Despite the official numbers,...
