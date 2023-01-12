Your car registration is now your state park pass.What to know: Starting this year, Colorado is automatically charging an extra $29 fee on annual motor vehicle registrations for a Keep Colorado Wild Pass that provides access to all 43 state parks. It is not transferable between vehicles.You can opt out by unchecking a box online or telling the clerk at the motor vehicle office.For a household with two cars, the cost is less than half the current $80-per-vehicle pass, or the $120 family pass. Yes, but: If your auto registration isn't due any time soon, you'll need to buy a standard state park pass. Once your registration is updated with the parks and wildlife logo, you can request a refund for the remainder of your overlapping annual parks pass.The intrigue: Many Coloradans are expected to opt out, based on rates in other states, and if so, the entire program could fall short of its revenue targets, the Colorado Sun reports.The new fee is expected to generate between $22 million and $54 million, depending on opt-outs.The money is earmarked for wildlife conservation, avalanche and backcountry safety, outdoor equity programs and new park projects.

COLORADO STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO