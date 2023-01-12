Read full article on original website
Drug arrests reported in Morgan City, Berwick
Editor’s note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.) Morgan City and Berwick police reported a total of three arrests on drug charges over the long...
Traffic stop results in arrest of suspect in Morgan City shooting
Morgan City officers have arrested a Napoleonville man in a Sunday shooting at a local business and booked him on charges that include attempted murder. Jacob Turner, 33, Belle Point Lane, Napoleonville, was arrested at 8:54 a.m. Sunday on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, disregard of traffic controls, disturbing the peace, improper turning, no driver's license and no insurance, Morgan City police said.
Police link gangs to fight outside Franklin basketball game
Franklin police believe the fight Friday outside a Franklin Senior High boys basketball game involved gangs, and three people have been arrested, according to Interim Chief Tina Thibodeaux. Arrested were:. --Kalob Peters, 19, Ninth Street, Franklin, at 8:44 p.m. Friday on charges of disturbing the peace (fighting), inciting to riot...
BESSIE MAY MCKINLEY BUTLER
Bessie May McKinley Butler, 92, a native and resident of Patterson, La., passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at her residence at 8:41 a.m. Visitation was held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial was in the New Salem B. C. Cemetery in Patterson, La.
MLK Day events scheduled for Monday
Here are two Martin Luther King Jr. Day events scheduled for Monday. The St. Mary Chapter of the NAACP annual Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Celebration begins with a march at 2:15 p.m. leaving from Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 507 Fourth St., Morgan City, to Morning Glory Ministries, 1323 Railroad Ave., Morgan City.
Honoring Martin Luther King
Tri-City area people marched and took part in other activities Monday to mark the day dedicated to slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Top Photo: At right, Patterson City Accountant Reginald Weary and Morgan City Mayor Lee Dragna join the St. Mary NAACP chapter's march from Mt. Zion Baptist Church to Morning Glory Ministries. Middle Photo: Young banner-bearers wait to line up for the Morgan City march. Bottom Photo: The New Age Patterson Organization's MLK Day observance packed Zion A.M.E. Church in Patterson for remembrances of King and music, followed by a march.
Police officer donation
On Friday, the Morgan City Police Department Benevolent Association made a donation to Elizabeth Amador, a 15-year-old sophomore who attends Morgan City High School. Elizabeth has received a scholarship to attend a program at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California. She will be attending classes for 10 days in the Intensive Law and Trial Envision Program, which includes an introduction to the law school program. The scholarship covers Elizabeth’s tuition. The cost of travel has been placed on her as she works hard to raise the money to be able to take advantage of this opportunity.
DOUG LEVET
Retired Lt. Col Douglas W. Levet, 76, of Baton Rouge, La., passed away peacefully on January 6, 2023. Doug was adopted by and preceded in death by his loving parents, Emile Xavier and Emmadel Peltier Levet. He was raised in Bayou Sale, La. He graduated from LSU, and served in...
JOSEPH ANTHONY POLITO
Joseph Anthony Polito, 75, known as “Jay” to all his family and friends, was born in Franklin on January 22, 1947 and died on January 5, 2023, in Houston, Texas where he resided for many years. Jay is survived by his only sister, Jody Polito of Lafayette, La....
SLCC's expanding manufacturing tech program coming to Morgan City
South Louisiana Community College is expanding its Manufacturing Technology program to meet the growing demand for skilled workers in oil and gas, and emerging industries. The program, which was formerly known as Machine Tool Technology, will expand to two SLCC campuses in February. In the course students learn to apply...
Assistant Coach of the Year
The Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association has named Lud Henry of Berwick High 2022 3A Assistant Coach of the Year. Henry, a former head coach who is now assistant to his son, Seth Henry, right, is a former Berwick player, too, and has served as a principal. On Jan. 10, Henry was elected mayor pro tem by his fellow Town Council members. “We are proud of you, Coach Lud Henry!” said the Berwick High Facebook page.
