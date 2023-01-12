ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Milder temperatures are anticipated for the upcoming week. However, there are a few chances for rain in the forecast. It will be a cold start to Monday with morning temperatures in the sub-freezing 20s. If you’re planning on participating in service projects this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, you won’t have to worry about any rain or gusty winds. Increasing cloudiness is expected over Southwest and Central Virginia with afternoon highs in the slightly milder lower and middle 50s.

