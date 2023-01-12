Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever home
Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our weekly Furry Friends segment. Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever …. Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which...
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia fire department reminds public about importance of gas fireplace safety checks
TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) — Following a minor Sunday morning fire, Teays Valley Fire Department is reminding the public about how to do a safety check on gas-powered fireplaces. Crews say they responded to a “small fire that burned itself out from a gas-powered fireplace.”. Officials say residents...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Army lieutenant awarded less than $4,000 by jury in civil lawsuit against Windsor police officers
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A federal jury reached a verdict in a case against two Windsor police officers accused of conducting a violent traffic stop involving Virginia Army National Guard lieutenant, Caron Nazario in 2020. The jury found Joe Gutierrez liable of assault — awarding Nazario $2,685 for the...
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia woman severely injured after boyfriend beat, strangled her
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a man beat his girlfriend multiple times and strangled her in Rand, West Virginia, on Sunday. KCSO says the victim told deputies her boyfriend, James H. Kilgore III, 40, of Charleston, hit her several times with an open and closed fist. The victim said her boyfriend then put her in a “headlock,” restricting her airflow until she fell down.
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia native filmmaker’s movie debuting at Sundance
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia native Elaine McMillion Sheldon – known for directing documentaries like “Heroin(e)” and “Recovery Boys” – has a new film premiering at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Sheldon says her new film “King Coal”...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Mild week ahead, AM rain Tuesday
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Milder temperatures are anticipated for the upcoming week. However, there are a few chances for rain in the forecast. It will be a cold start to Monday with morning temperatures in the sub-freezing 20s. If you’re planning on participating in service projects this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, you won’t have to worry about any rain or gusty winds. Increasing cloudiness is expected over Southwest and Central Virginia with afternoon highs in the slightly milder lower and middle 50s.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Expect a rainy Tuesday morning
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Prepare for a wet Tuesday morning commute across Southwest and Central Virginia. Rain will become widespread as it moves in from the west Tuesday morning. Temperatures will generally be in the above-freezing mid-30s and mid-40s to kick off the day, so this will be a rain event for much of the region as temperatures continue to warm up into the afternoon hours.
Comments / 0