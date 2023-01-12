Read full article on original website
2023 Legislative Session Preview
On The Georgia Politics Podcast this week, we preview the 2023 legislative session for Georgia’s state government. Newly re-elected Governor Brian Kemp gave a rundown of his legislative priorities at a recent Eggs & Issues breakfast put on by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. In it, he detailed his continued focus on economic expansion and highlighted his priority to give Georgia teachers and state employees another raise.
Brief: Georgia community bank launches digital offering
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Monesty, a pioneer in personalized digital banking, announced Jan. 10 the launch of its digital brand and banking platform. Monesty, a division of American Commerce Bank, NA (ACB), bridges the gap between “non- bank, non-insured financial apps” and the confidence-inspiring service of traditional banking. Monesty addresses a market need for secure, elegant, and personalized online banking.
Stolen vehicle wreck leads to driver’s arrest
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Michigan man after a bizarre wreck and police chase Dec. 24. Reports said multiple deputies responded to an area around Lake Lanier after receiving reports a truck had wrecked near Vanns Tavern Road and Athens Park Road. Witnesses said two occupants of a Ford F-250 had fled on foot into nearby woods after their truck ran off the roadway.
