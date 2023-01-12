ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

abccolumbia.com

Sumter shooting suspect turns himself in

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter police say Jeffery Leverne Green turned himself into police Monday evening. Authorities say 19 year Green was wanted for Attempted Murder after he’s accused of shooting a woman during an argument. Officials say the female victim, 35 year old Monique Smith, and...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Teen gang member arrested after crash in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A teenage gang member is behind bars after a crash, according to Lexington Police Department. On Saturday, January 14th, officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Roberts Street for a headlight being out and expired license plate when the driver failed to stop and continued driving at a high rate of speed.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Traffic stops lead to DUI arrest, drug charges, stolen firearm recovery in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) Multiple traffic stops result in the arrest of multiple people in Lexington County. According to the Lexington County Police Department, along with answering calls for service on Saturday, January 14th, deputies were busy with twenty traffic stops where a driver was arrested for DUI, the discovery of other alcohol violations, multiple drug charges, and the recovery of a stolen firearm, and the arrest of someone unlawfully carrying a firearm.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia Police respond to barricaded subject on McSwain Drive

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The West Columbia Police are on the scene at the Hilton Garden Inn with a barricaded subject. The public is asked to stay clear of the area as law enforcement are working to peacefully resolve this situation. Authorities say drivers should avoid Sunset Boulevard at...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD1 fiscal audit appeal denied

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County School District One will move forward with a fiscal audit. This information comes in the wake of findings from an audit that took place back in December following alleged misconduct from a former employee. District One officials released a statement saying quote,
abccolumbia.com

Puppies rescued by Richland County Sheriff’s Department

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Five puppies are in safe hands tonight after Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call from a worried resident. On Saturday, January 14th a man called animal control after he located five newborn puppies in an unusual spot – under this home. Animal control was unable to access the small, narrow space and could not help. The fire department was also unable to assist.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

COVID-19 ranked third leading cause of death in U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It looks like for the third year in a row, Covid-19 will be the third leading cause of death in the U.S. behind heart disease and cancer. That’s according to preliminary data released from Johns Hopkins University. That is despite early data suggesting there were significantly fewer Covid-19 deaths in 2022 than there were in the first two years of the pandemic.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Sheriff’s Dept., Publix kick off campaign for Special Olympics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with Publix grocery stores to raise money for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch run for Special Olympics as part of a state-wide initiative. Today the Sheriff joined Special Olympics athlete Kenny Whitaker to collect donations at the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

City officials say Rapid Shelter Columbia at full capacity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —City of Columbia officials say Rapid Shelter Columbia, the campus for people experiencing homelessness, is now at 100% capacity. Rapid Shelter Columbia has been in full operation since November 1st, 2022. The campus on Calhoun Street is equipped with 50 individual pallet units for people experiencing...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Alternate driving routes due to barricaded subject at McSwain Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia and West Columbia Police Department are suggesting several alternate driving routes during the ongoing police situation at McSwain Drive. The following roads and intersections are currently blocked due to the suspect firing shots from the hotel room at the Hilton Garden...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington authorities offer pedestrian safety tips

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department wants pedestrians to stay safe while walking along roadways with a few basic tips. In 2020, authorities say there were 6,516 people killed in traffic crashes. To lower these numbers, the Department is urging walkers and drivers to follow these...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Business owners at Irmo strip mall assess damage after fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Today business owners at St. Andrews Center in Irmo are assessing the damage in the daylight after a fire on Monday evening. No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fred Najim is the owner of Hair Power Designs...
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Upcycle Company establishing operations in Lee County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Governor’s Office announced the Upcycle Company will be establishing operations in Lee County, a $8 million investment that will create 22 jobs over the next five years. The company serves the animal harvest, food production industries by providing upcycle fats, oils, proteins and nutrient-dense...
LEE COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

DHEC: Free Radon test kit offered in January

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— January is National Radon Action Month and DHEC is offering a free way to test for the radioactive natural gas. It is an odorless, colorless and tasteless naturally occurring radioactive gas. DHEC says the only way to know if you have high levels of it in...
COLUMBIA, SC

