COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It looks like for the third year in a row, Covid-19 will be the third leading cause of death in the U.S. behind heart disease and cancer. That’s according to preliminary data released from Johns Hopkins University. That is despite early data suggesting there were significantly fewer Covid-19 deaths in 2022 than there were in the first two years of the pandemic.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO