LIST: Metro, north Georgia school districts closed on Friday due to storms

ATLANTA — A line of severe storms and radar-indicated tornadoes moved through north Georgia and left behind a path of destruction.

Several districts dismissed students early and canceled activities on Thursday. Some have extended their closures and cancellations to Friday.

Here is the full list so far sent to Channel 2 Action News as of 10 a.m. Friday:

Butts County Schools: All schools will be closed Friday. All essential employees should report at 8:30 a.m.

Clayton County Public Schools: Schools will pivot to virtual learning Friday.

Coweta County Schools: Willis Road Elementary and Lee Middle School without power, both schools closed Friday

Griffin-Spalding County Schools: Schools will be closed on Friday. Essential employees have been notified to report at 8:30 a.m. All other students and staff should remain home. All school activities are canceled.

Henry County Schools: Closed Friday

Lamar County Schools: “In light of the damage from severe weather incidents in the area, Lamar County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Friday, January 13, 2023 for all students and staff. With MLK holiday Monday, we will return to our normal schedule Tuesday. Please be in prayer for those impacted by the storm and stay safe.”

Meriwether County Schools: Mountainview Elementary, Manchester Middle and Manchester High will pivot to virtual learning Friday.

Newton County Schools: All schools and the central offices will be closed Friday.

Troup County Schools: All schools will be closed Friday. A decision concerning after-school activities will be made by noon.

Union County Schools: Closing 2 hours early due to winter weather

