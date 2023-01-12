Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Watch: Shedeur, Deion Sanders' son, launches a football 'over them mountains'
Napoleon Dynamite's uncle, Rico, once made a bet that he could throw a football "over them mountains". He was, of course, embellishing a bit and romanticizing his apparently stellar high school football career, but there is one real-life quarterback at least who'd be able to take Rico up on his bet.
Tom Brady Responds To Recent Reports Linking Him To Raiders, Dolphins
For many teams in the NFL, the playoffs have begun, and all focus is on trying to advance. But those who failed to qualify are already looking at how they can improve their team for next season, and the Las Vegas Raiders are in that group. One name that has continually been linked to the Raiders is that of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
Andy Reid Gives Brutal Injury Update For Offensive Weapon
Andy Reid held his press conference Tuesday before the Kansas City Chiefs held their first practice for their Divisional Round game. The Chiefs practiced Tuesday, as their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be held on Saturday. Reid had updated on a few critical Chiefs injuries. According to Pete Sweeney...
Steelers Bring Back 2022 Training Camp Standout On A 1-Year Deal
Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans may have forgotten about wide receiver, Anthony Miller. The veteran speedster performed quite well in training camp and was expected to have a decent role with the offense this season, particularly as rookie Calvin Austin III got his feet under him. Well, things didn’t go according to plan for either wide out, and it wasn’t because of poor performance.
Commanders sale reportedly expected to happen soon with new favorite
Christmas could come in the spring for many fans of the Washington Commanders. According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, the sale of the Commanders expects to happen soon, possibly by March. Washington, D.C. native Josh Harris has emerged as the “most likely” candidate to purchase the Commanders. Harris...
Pathetic Penalty That Attributed To Steelers Missing Playoffs Results In A Fine After Week 18
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an incredible turnaround to their season. Their season started out 2-6 prior to the bye week and led almost everyone to write the team off. However, after the bye, they rebounded to an astonishing 7-2 and nearly made the playoffs. The Steelers did what they needed to do and won their last several games. They also needed help in the form of a Buffalo Bills and New York Jets win. The Bills won, but the Miami Dolphins managed to kick a last-second field goal to beat the Jets eliminating the Steelers from playoff contention. That field goal was made possible by a controversial play call that gave the Dolphins a first down on the final drive.
Analyst on Brock Purdy's performance: 'Playoff football never looked easier'
As NFL Network and Fox Sports NFL analyst Brian Baldinger recently pointed out, the 49ers offense was good with Garoppolo running the show, but Purdy has elevated the unit to another level. “There’s no doubt that the talent and the scheme is brilliant, but this guy Brock Purdy is making...
Vikings radio announcer obliterated WR Jalen Reagor over mistake
Sunday’s NFC wild-card game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings was tight, and looked like it had the potential to swing on just about any given play. Perhaps that is why Vikings radio broadcaster Paul Allen was so upset with one play made by Minnesota punt returner Jalen Reagor.
Bills Cut Wide Receiver Ahead Of Bengals Game
The Bills swapped wide receivers for the practice squad. The Bills made some moves to their practice squad roster before their first practice Wednesday in preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Bills had already made some roster moves with the receiver corps this postseason when they signed Cole Beasley to the 53-man roster.
Could The Steelers Bring Back A Familiar Face At Edge Rusher If He’s Cut This 2023 Offseason?
It’s an important offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Head Coach Mike Tomlin was able to miraculously keep his above-.500 streak alive, it was still a disappointing season. The black and gold finished 9-8, just missing out on the postseason after the Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets in Week 18. Now, the team faces an important free agency period, along with the 2023 NFL Draft.
Steelers Brian Flores Was The “Puppeteer” Behind Kenny Pickett’s Critical Week 9 Turn Around
By all accounts, Pickett had a rough start to his rookie season. He took over for Mitch Trubisky in Week 4 against the Jets. Initially, Trusbisky had been slated to be under center to give the rookie Pickett a chance to get comfortable. Trubisky wasn’t getting it done and at halftime, Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the decision to bench him and start the young QB.
Andrew Whitworth Gives Clear Answer On Returning To Play For Bengals
Former Bengals offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth stamped out any hope he might help Cincinnati on its playoff run. Whitworth saw all the calls for him to return on social media Monday, mere weeks after fans wanted him to step in for the injured La'el Collins. "I hear you Kay!" Whitworth...
Former USC WR Kyle Ford announces surprising transfer decision to big rival
In November, Ford had three catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in USC’s win over UCLA. Two months later, he is transferring to the Bruins. Ford had been at USC since 2019, but the former five-star recruit’s career had not gone as hoped. Ford had only 40 catches for 637 yards and five touchdowns during his Trojans career. He has two years of eligibility left to live up to his top recruiting status, and his health will be key in achieving that goal.
Kirk Cousins was asked about his future with the Vikings
Kirk Cousins is due to carry a $36.25 million cap hit next season with the Minnesota Vikings, but will he be back in Purple and Gold? The veteran quarterback has a full no-trade clause and two void years on his contract for 2024 and 2025. After Sunday's playoff loss to...
Analyst names veteran WR as best fit for Chicago Bears
PFF has named this veteran a best fit for the Chicago Bears. The Chicago Bears have some clear needs on both sides of the football to address this offseason. And one of those is at wide receiver. After trading for Chase Claypool to add to the roster, Chicago’s receivers still...
Buffalo Bills Wild Card Overreactions
As I recover from yesterday’s game, it’s hard to find any flaws with Josh Allen’s play. At least as much as people are putting on him. Those fumbles were his fault, sure. But the interceptions weren’t. John Brown couldn’t track that ball to save his life and completely botched that play. Meanwhile, the interception to Cole Beasley was just an unfortunate bounce. Take away those fluke plays, and he had a pretty clean game and we aren’t talking about this today. Now, it’s time for Bengals Week as they face Cincinnati on Sunday at 3:00. Before then, let’s get into some Buffalo Bills overreactions.
