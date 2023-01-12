Read full article on original website
Wisconsin woman dies in house fire near Michigan border
Police have identified a woman who was killed in a Wisconsin house fire. According to the Marinette Police Department, 54-year-old Julie Ann Price was found dead at the scene of the fire at 223 Terrace Avenue. Marinette is located just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Police...
Business fire sent large plume of smoke over I-41 in Brown County
A large plume of smoke was visible Thursday and was impacting traffic on I-41 at Miners Way. Traffic slowed down in the area.
Obituary: Priscilla “Poo” G. Calkins
Priscilla Gilbert Calkins, “Poo”, to all who knew her, 75, of Ephraim, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, January 12, 2023. She was born June 6, 1947 in Neenah, the daughter of Nicholas Tisch Gilbert and Nancy Ruth (Waite) Gilbert. Poo grew up in Neenah and attended First Presbyterian Church and Neenah High School. She graduated from Downer High School in Milwaukee. Poo went on to study ceramics at Stephens College in Columbia, MO for two years.
Obituary: Walter Hellyer
On January 13, 2023, Walter “Corky” Hellyer died peacefully surrounded by family and the love of his life, Jeanne “Jay” Hellyer. Corky will be dearly remembered by Jay, his wife of 66 years; his two children, Brus (Dave) Osborne and Bob (Tora) Hellyer; four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Corky, Lettie and Nellie; six great-grandchildren; sister, Lynn Mathias; and the many family members and friends whose lives were lifted by Corky’s resolute humor and warmth.
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Wisconsin, you should add the following towns to your list.
Obituary: Lawrence N. Hartl
Lawrence “Bear” Hartl, 95, of Sturgeon Bay died at home on January 12, 2023. He was born July 7, 1927, in Antigo, WI to Wenzel and Anna (Wilde) Hartl. On August 20, 1949, he married Kathleen “Katie” Mistlebauer at St. Joseph Church in Sturgeon Bay. She preceded him in death on August 22, 2021. They had been married for 72 years, living at the same address all those years.
Daily Arrest Records - January 15, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday January 15, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old Green Bay woman is accused of leaving her children alone while she went to a bar. Her non-verbal son was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp. Christina Badalamenti was charged Monday with two felony counts of neglecting a child, resulting in no...
Cookie Craze: Crumbl Cookies opens in Ashwaubenon
Friday was a much-anticipated day for cookie lovers in the Green Bay area. It marked the grand opening of the new Crumbl Cookies that just made its new home on Oneida Street.
Obituary: Judy Croy
Judy Croy, 66, of Luxemburg, died peacefully at home with her family by her side, on January 14, 2023. Judy was born on December 20, 1956, to the late William and Wilma (Kronforst) Gillman. Judy was a caring person, always caring for others, being a second mother to her children’s friends, volunteering with Share Food Distribution and Meals on Wheels. Her favorite times were hanging out with her granddaughter, gardening, cutting lawn, and crocheting.
