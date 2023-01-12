ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baileys Harbor, WI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Wisconsin woman dies in house fire near Michigan border

Police have identified a woman who was killed in a Wisconsin house fire. According to the Marinette Police Department, 54-year-old Julie Ann Price was found dead at the scene of the fire at 223 Terrace Avenue. Marinette is located just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Police...
MARINETTE, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Priscilla “Poo” G. Calkins

Priscilla Gilbert Calkins, “Poo”, to all who knew her, 75, of Ephraim, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, January 12, 2023. She was born June 6, 1947 in Neenah, the daughter of Nicholas Tisch Gilbert and Nancy Ruth (Waite) Gilbert. Poo grew up in Neenah and attended First Presbyterian Church and Neenah High School. She graduated from Downer High School in Milwaukee. Poo went on to study ceramics at Stephens College in Columbia, MO for two years.
EPHRAIM, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Walter Hellyer

On January 13, 2023, Walter “Corky” Hellyer died peacefully surrounded by family and the love of his life, Jeanne “Jay” Hellyer. Corky will be dearly remembered by Jay, his wife of 66 years; his two children, Brus (Dave) Osborne and Bob (Tora) Hellyer; four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Corky, Lettie and Nellie; six great-grandchildren; sister, Lynn Mathias; and the many family members and friends whose lives were lifted by Corky’s resolute humor and warmth.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Lawrence N. Hartl

Lawrence “Bear” Hartl, 95, of Sturgeon Bay died at home on January 12, 2023. He was born July 7, 1927, in Antigo, WI to Wenzel and Anna (Wilde) Hartl. On August 20, 1949, he married Kathleen “Katie” Mistlebauer at St. Joseph Church in Sturgeon Bay. She preceded him in death on August 22, 2021. They had been married for 72 years, living at the same address all those years.
STURGEON BAY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - January 15, 2023

Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday January 15, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old Green Bay woman is accused of leaving her children alone while she went to a bar. Her non-verbal son was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp. Christina Badalamenti was charged Monday with two felony counts of neglecting a child, resulting in no...
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Judy Croy

Judy Croy, 66, of Luxemburg, died peacefully at home with her family by her side, on January 14, 2023. Judy was born on December 20, 1956, to the late William and Wilma (Kronforst) Gillman. Judy was a caring person, always caring for others, being a second mother to her children’s friends, volunteering with Share Food Distribution and Meals on Wheels. Her favorite times were hanging out with her granddaughter, gardening, cutting lawn, and crocheting.
LUXEMBURG, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy