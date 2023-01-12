The legend of Pavla Blanca

The emptiness of the Chihuahua desert stretched out before me as I crested the San Augustin Pass. The afternoon sun overwhelmed the sandy soil and shrubs of the Tularosa Basin below, diluting any color except shades of brown that blended into nothingness.

At 5,700 feet high, the pass bisects the Organ Mountain range to the south and the San Andres Range on the north. Some 60 miles distant the Sacramento Mountains constitute the basin’s eastern rim.

This asphalt ribbon, Highway 70, connects Las Cruces and Alamogordo. Before this route became a modern highway, Native Americans, Spanish explorers, U.S. Cavalry and settlers left footprints along this trail and over this pass.

A previous encounter with a stranger over lunch at the Hi-D-Ho Drive-In, a mom-and-pop hamburger stand in Alamogordo, had brought me back again.

The Hi-D-Ho, a relic of the 1950s, has no indoor dining. A single carhop scribbles orders on a pad that fits snuggly in the back pocket of her faded blue jeans. A half dozen tables and chairs under a metal awning are arrayed on a concrete patio that separates one side of the drive-in’s parking spaces from the other.

The stranger noticed my indecision. He recommended the Tiger green chile cheeseburger. I ordered it; a conversation ensued.

As he rose to leave, he commented I had stumbled upon the real Alamogordo. Then he added, “But to know the Tularosa Basin you have to become acquainted with Tom and Bula Charles.”

“Who are they?”

“The Mother of Alamogordo and the Father of White Sands.”

Seeking Tom and Bula

Over the ensuing months I had sought out the story of Tom and Bula. With each clue I uncovered I wanted to know more. What brought them here and inspired them to live their lives here? Why were Tom and Bula Charles central to knowing the real basin?

Just like the Tiger burger suggestion, the stranger proved right about this, too. Their story is about the heart, and I was warmed by their love for one another and for the basin.

Tom Charles was a native of Republic, Kansas. His family arrived there from Wales in 1868. His mother did not want her sons to grow up and work in the Welsh mines. She’d heard of free land in Kansas, and thus the family homesteaded there. Tom was born there in 1876.

After graduating from Kansas State University in 1897, Tom owned and operated The Kansas Freeman newspaper in Bellville.

Bula was 11 years his junior. They met when she hired on as the society editor for the Freeman in 1905. They were married soon after.

In 1907 they set out on the adventure of their lifetime. They homesteaded between Alamogordo and White Sands in the New Mexico territory. They sunk deep roots even though they farmed for only a short period of time before drought -- three inches of rain in 18 months -- drove them off their spread.

For much of the next 35 years they lived in La Luz, two miles north of Alamogordo, raising their four children. Tom ran an insurance agency and Bula worked as a correspondent for the El Paso Times. And with time their stories became interwoven into the fabric of the Tularosa Basin.

Tom had long championed National Park status for White Sands, a 176,000-acre expanse sea of pure gypsum – with 50-foot dunes as white as snow and fine as corn meal. Twenty-five years of promotion paid off in an Executive Order from President Herbert Hoover designating the southern tip of the White Sands a national monument. The monument opened in January 1933. Tom fell ill in 1943 and succumbed after six weeks.

For the next 30 years, until her own passing in the 1970s, Bula yearned for something to speed the inching of time. Beside Tom’s typewriter she found unfinished stories he had hoped to put into book form. She resolved to finish his book for him. And she did – “Tales of the Tularosa” a 1953 collection of 11 short stories long since out of print.

On page 50 of the book, within a short story titled, “The Great White Sands, The Birth of a National Monument,” Bula’s own words provide the narrative to parallel love stories.

“Forty-four years ago (1909) I saw the White Sands for the first time. I was with my husband, and that was a good way to see the Sands because they were a passion with Tom. He could show them to you and talk about them as nobody else.

“Particularly, I remember his taking me to see the ghost.”

That day they had set out in a springboard wagon from their farm south of the Great White Sands. The 22-year-old Bula was skeptical of ghost stories.

".... in the midst of the silence, the wind breathed. I could hear it sighing across the sand. I could feel it, half-hot, half-cool. A swirling eddy swept up a long slope off to the left, like a dust devil on a hot day. But it wasn’t like a dust devil.

“Look.” Tom was pointing. “Pavla Blanca.”

In that moment Bula came to share Tom’s passion of the Great White Sands. Four decades later she wrote, “Could the Sands speak, they would have some tales to tell.”

A White Sands ghost story

Most certainly they would recite the legend of Pavla Blanca, the name given the specter that roams the Great White Sands.

The legend is of both Spanish and Indian origin. The New York Times carried a front-page story about it in 1941. The Apache have told and retold the legend for generations with Pavla Blanca even appearing in their ceremonial and social dances.

The legend goes that in early 1540, a young Spanish conquistador, Hernando de Luna, accompanied famed explorer Francisco Coronado during his expedition through the Southwest. Coronado was searching for another legend, the fabled Seven Cities of Cibola.

Luna had left his betrothed, Mañuela, in Mexico and promised that when the country was settled, a church built, he would send for her. They would be married in the first church in New Mexico. She agreed, and so he departed to travel with Coronado in search of adventure for the glory of Spain.

The expedition eventually paused north of the White Sands, where the Spaniards camped for the night. The next morning Luna was part of a scouting party sent to explore the area.

About noon, they became engaged in battle with a group of Apache. A handful of Spaniards broke away and ran for safety. Two of them returned safely to the camp, but Luna was not among them.

According to legend he escaped but became disoriented among the blinding white dunes. His horse faltered and fell. He stumbled on. The wind rose as the sun set. He fell, never to rise again. The sand started gathering to one side of him, building higher and higher as the wind raged.

The next morning Coronado sent a party to search for survivors. But there was no trace of Luna – only horse tracks leading towards the white dunes in the distance. Even these soon faded, covered by dust from the storm the day before.

As the search continued, Mañuela arrived at Coronado’s camp with a cavalcade of Jesuits. She asked for Luna but was told he had disappeared into the dunes.

Days passed and Luna’s fate remained unknown. Mañuela’s grief grew. In the darkest part of the night a white form emerged from the camp and stole quietly out to the horse picket line. It was Mañuela, dressed in her wedding dress. The guard didn’t awaken until he heard a horse galloping off. She was never seen again.

On this day, as I drove deep into the White Sands, my intent was to watch the sunset. Like Bula, I too was skeptical of the ghost’s existence.

Darkness had covered the dunes. Unlike Tom and Bula, I did not see Pavla Blanca. But it was their tales of the basin that had brought me here. And it was their dreams that allowed me to see the Great White Sands. I’ll never see anything like it.

As for the old Spanish legend? I will leave it to others to decide if it is good history or great storytelling.